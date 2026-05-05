The Danger of a Political Pentagon

You may have seen my questioning of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth last week – talking about making the budgeting process more partisan, the War in Iran, and America’s shrinking support for our ally Ukraine.



A few weeks earlier, I shared my larger concerns about the Pentagon’s current operations in an opinion piece that was published in Time Magazine and thought I’d share it with you here.

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For almost 14 years, a big part of my job on the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has been listening to and questioning generals and admirals about every aspect of the military, from weapons development to the state of the DIB (that’s Pentagon-speak for Defense Industrial Base), and everything in between.

But before we get to these questions, each of those senior officers has had to go through a confirmation process similar to judges and cabinet members—committee hearings and votes, and approval by the full Senate. An important part of this process is a series of standard questions to each nominee at the beginning of the initial Committee hearing, the most significant of which is, “Do you agree to give your personal views when asked before this committee to do so, even if those views differ from the administration in power?” The answer is always “yes.”

And during most of those 14 years, the officers before us have lived up to that commitment. While they always tried to avoid politics and didn’t go out of their way to cross the Commander-in-Chief, they have been generally straightforward in sharing their views.

Until now.

This month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ousted Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and two other generals. And across all four branches of the military, Hegseth has blocked promotions for more than a dozen senior officers whose only offense seems to be that they are either black or female. These moves are bad enough by themselves, but the pattern points to a broader problem.

Over the last six months, I have noticed a subtle shift in the answers that SASC gets on subjects where there may be a split between our witnesses’ personal and professional opinions and those of the Trump Administration. It’s not so much a specific answer here or there but more of a noticeable reluctance to tread into certain areas and give forthright answers that might contradict the Administration line. Recently, I get the feeling that our military witnesses are almost literally looking over their shoulders before giving their carefully parsed answers.

The problem here is obvious—if we can’t get the best data and advice from the senior military, we can’t make good decisions about defense budgets and policy.

But beyond this, I believe what we’re seeing points to a deeper, and much more dangerous, development—the deliberate attempt to convert our professional and stoutly apolitical military into an armed force with greater loyalty to the President than to the Constitution.

The Framers warned us about the dangers of a standing army in a democratic republic and its potential misuse in domestic affairs. Interestingly, Article I, section 8 of the Constitution, in outlining the powers of the new government, said that one of those powers was, “To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years.” No other power defined in the Constitution has such a time limit, and this fact should give us pause.

Since the Vietnam War, we have had a standing (all volunteer) army, but its inherent dangers have been minimized by a strong tradition of a non-political military led by officers who understand that their oath is to the Constitution—not to a party, not to a President, and not to a particular Secretary of Defense (there is no such thing as a Secretary of War).

But it looks to me that this administration has embarked upon a conscious process to intimidate the current officer corps and undermine this principle by an unprecedented round of firings and blocked promotions of qualified and experienced officers who show signs of the kind of independence the Constitution requires. Not to mention the attempted court-martial of a retired officer—my colleague Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona—who had the temerity to point out the obvious fact that soldiers should not follow illegal orders.

Throughout our history, America has been protected from the grave danger of the militarization of our politics by the Constitution itself, by laws prohibiting the military’s involvement in domestic affairs (even one specifically outlawing the military at polling places), and by the apolitical tradition of the officer corps.

But these firings, and the message they have sent, coupled with the creation of National Guard “Quick Reaction Forces” all over the country, the massive build-up of ICE, and the normalization of troops on the streets of Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, only point in one direction—the potential imposition of some version of martial law at home and, most dangerously, during this fall’s elections.

It’s now time for those of us with the responsibility “to raise and support armies” (I’m looking at you, U.S. Senate colleagues) to acknowledge what is happening and, along with our officers who are loyal to the Constitution, take steps to stop it.

This article was originally published in Time Magazine.

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Accountability for High-Dollar Tax Dodgers

At a time when we’re grappling with deficits and weighing tough fiscal choices, there’s one solution that ought to unite us: enforcing the tax laws already on the books. That’s why I introduced the Stop CHEATERS Act, legislation designed to strengthen the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) so it can better pursue high-income tax evasion while improving service for everyday taxpayers.

For too long, chronic underfunding has left the IRS unable to keep pace with increasingly complex financial schemes—allowing some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations to avoid paying what they owe. This legislation will make sure the IRS has the resources it needs to confront the gap between taxes owed and taxes paid – while ensuring that our tax enforcement professionals are focused on the high-income earners who account for the most tax evasion. This is a serious problem with an easy solution; let’s pass this legislation and make sure every American pays what they owe in taxes.



More specifically, this bill would invest roughly $83 billion over the next decade to rebuild enforcement capacity, modernize outdated systems, and expand taxpayer assistance. Importantly, it directs enforcement efforts toward high earners and large corporations—where the bulk of unpaid taxes lies—while helping working families get the support they need to file accurately and receive timely refunds. The return on this investment is significant. Independent analysis estimates that for every dollar spent, the federal government could recover about $13 in revenue—potentially generating close to $1 trillion over ten years. This bill would pay for itself several times over by simply enforcing tax equity across the board.



This isn’t about raising taxes, it’s about fairness. When some avoid paying what they owe, the burden shifts to everyone else. By restoring the IRS’s capacity to enforce the law evenly, we can reduce the deficit, rebuild trust in our system, and ensure that every American is playing by the same rules.

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Strengthening American Fisheries

Whether your crops have seeds or scales, America’s farmers and food producers are essential to our economy and food supply, so we should seek equal treatment for the men and women who work in the seafood industry. Yet, for too long, federal programs at the Department of Agriculture have excluded those who harvest from the sea.

That’s why I joined Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to introduce the American Seafood Competitiveness Act—a bipartisan effort to finally give our fishermen, processors, and coastal communities access to the same tools and resources long available to traditional agriculture. This legislation would correct that imbalance by recognizing commercial fishing and seafood processing as agricultural activities, which would open the door to loans, grants, and financing that can help businesses modernize, expand, and stay competitive.



The bill also makes it easier for fishermen to access capital for vessels, permits, and operations, supports upgrades to processing facilities, and extends credit opportunities to the broader network of businesses that sustain the seafood economy. At its core, this is about fairness and common sense.

By leveling the playing field, we can strengthen domestic seafood production, support working waterfronts, and ensure that coastal communities remain a vital part of our economy for generations to come.

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The USPS Shouldn’t Be Overseeing Elections

The Constitution provides no role for the President in regulating federal elections. In addition, no statute grants to the President any authority to regulate elections or voter eligibility either, including via United States Postal Service (USPS). So the President’s recent Executive Order to have the USPS create and maintain “mail-in absentee participation lists” is wholly unconstitutional and, most importantly, un-American.

By issuing the executive order, the President is attempting to unconstitutionally consolidate power to personally regulate American elections. That’s why my colleagues and I are demanding the USPS uphold existing federal law to best protect Americans’ constitutional right to vote. In a letter to the Postmaster General and Board of Governors of the USPS, we demanded that USPS follow existing federal law instead of the executive order.



The Executive Order attempts to turn the USPS into an election administrator and regulator, when it is supposed to be a nonpartisan agency whose only priority is to deliver the mail. This directive would have a chilling effect on the eligibility of American voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote by imposing unnecessary barriers and would corrupt the independent mission of the USPS by giving the agency the authority to determine who can vote by mail.

Our democracy rests on open, free elections and I intend to continue making sure that our elections remain that way.

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Happenings Around Town

Welcoming Home the 136th Engineer Company of the Maine National Guard.

It was an honor to celebrate and welcome home soldiers from the Maine National Guard after their deployment to the Middle East. While overseas, they worked with the Army, Air Force, and local military to improve infrastructure and security in the region. I commend them for their service and contributions to our nation and allies!

Touring Bath Iron Works with Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle.

It’s always great to tour Bath Iron Works—this time especially, as I was joined by Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Daryl Caudle. It’s important for him to see that the foundation of our Navy is built by hardworking Maine people. I stressed to him the need for uninterrupted Pentagon contracts to maintain BIW’s 6,800-person workforce who deserve stability and certainty for future work.

Visiting Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick.

U.S. Representative Jim McGovern and I were glad to visit Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program to see firsthand the extraordinary work providing Maine families with access to healthy food. Their team and volunteers are strengthening our communities every day and reminding us that fighting hunger is a responsibility we all share.

April Policy Updates

As a reminder, you can read more on my regularly updated press release page at king.senate.gov. Here are some other priorities I’ve been working on:

Ramping up Penalties for Robocalls. I cosponsored legislation cracking down on the enforcement of illegal robocalls. The Protecting American Consumers from Robocalls Act improves enforcement, and increases penalties for robocallers who violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). Read more HERE.

Demanding Answers from USPS for Jeopardizing Mail Service in Maine Island Communities. Together with the entire Maine Congressional Delegation, we called on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to immediately resolve its payment issue with a Maine contractor that serves island communities. The USPS failed to pay the Rockland-based Penobscot Island Air (PIA) more than $349,000 for mail-delivery service and repeatedly failed to make timely payments for several years. Read more HERE.

Raising Concerns about the U.S. Forest Service Reorganization, Cuts to Services. The United States Forest Service (USFS) recently announced it will move its headquarters to Utah and shutter key research sites - a move that would create upheaval for families and communities that depend on the important work of the agency. So, in a letter to USFS Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden, my colleagues and I expressed our disapproval of the announced reorganization which would amount to cuts for forestry research and public and private forest management. Read more HERE.

Hearing Highlights

In a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I advocated for my bill that would allow the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) to provide mental health services to incarcerated veterans. In a conversation with the Director of the Veterans Justice Commission, Brigadier General David “Mac” MacEwen, I confirmed MacEwen’s support – as well as the support of the entire panel of witnesses – for my commonsense legislation to get veterans the benefits they deserve.

In a hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), I pressed Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright on the administration’s decision to cancel already approved and permitted renewable energy projects.



Businesses need predictable rules to invest, hire, and build new energy infrastructure. Pulling support for projects already underway sends the opposite message at a time when families and businesses are already facing higher energy costs. If we want to lower prices and strengthen America’s energy future, we need consistency and clear rules. Sudden policy reversals after companies have already made major investments are wrong and downright bad policy.

In The News

Thanks for subscribing to my monthly newsletter! I would love to hear your ideas for how we can make Maine and our country a better place. Please feel free to reach out with any questions, comments or concerns by visiting: https://www.king.senate.gov/contact — we look forward to hearing from you.

All the best!

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