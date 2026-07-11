2023 File photo. Bar Harbor Story. This band is not in any of the violations.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

BAR HARBOR—The Finback Alehouse was the first real test of the town’s new special amusement permit process, July 7 while eight other permits sailed through the process last week.

The permit allows music in places where liquor is served.

The town’s ordinance which was recently tweaked for a new process allows for the regulation of noise and hours of activity.

The only discussion at the July Town Council meeting was about the Finback Alehouse on Cottage Street, in the heart of Bar Harbor’s downtown district.

The Finback’s distinctive design—a front wall that is like a garage door that can be opened and closed—was a key to that discussion.

The restaurant, which often hosts live bands, singers, and karaoke, at night, has had one substantiated noise complaint this season, which is documented on its application.

According to Bar Harbor Police Chief David Kerns, most complaints about noise happen after 10 p.m., and if the Finback had two more violations within a year, they’d have to stop having music.

One town councilor said that he’d have no problem reissuing the permit if the door was down.

The permit passed through the process with no conditions.

Vice Chair Earl Brechlin moved the motion with two time changes for two holiday weekend dates. It passed unanimously.

The council asked the Finback why they’d chosen an indoor license with a wall that can be opened to the street.

Dale Stockburger, representing the Finback, said he’d applied for an indoor permit rather than an outdoor structure or partial structure (which is usually applied to tents or pavilions). The restaurant has traditionally had an indoor license.

Stockburger said that whether the door is open or closed is immaterial because he now stands outside with a decibel reader to make sure that the music isn’t too loud.

OTHER SPECIAL AMUSEMENT PERMITS

New Councilor Deborah Vickers worried that she had potential conflicts of interests on two other renewals due to the location of her employee housing. Vickers co-owns the Black Friar Inn.

They have employee housing directly behind the Finback, which is also 300 yards from the Bar Harbor Inn, she explained. The Bar Harbor Inn also had a permit up for renewal.

The councilors unanimously voted she did not have a conflict of interest.

The councilors approved permits at The Bluenose Inn, 90 Eden St, Class A; Acadia Hotel Downtown, 20 Mount Desert St, Class A and C; the Bar Harbor Inn, 8 Newport Dr, Class A, B, C and D; C-Ray Lobster, 882 State Hwy 3, Class D; Holiday Inn Bar Harbor Regency, 123 Eden Street, Class B; Finback Alehouse, 30 Cottage St, Class B; Project Social, 278 Main St, Class C and D; Bar Harbor Beer Works, 119 Main St, Class B and D; and Mainely Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill, 369 State Hwy 3, Class D.

That process is laid out in the Special Amusement Ordinance of the Bar Harbor Town Code which is Chapter 14 of the town code.

Special amusement permits have class codes. These are the meanings:

Number - how many musicians are allowed by the permit.

Class A - Indoor non-amplified entertainment.

Class B - Indoor amplified entertainment or dancing.

Class C - Outdoor non-amplified entertainment.

Class D - Outdoor amplified entertainment.

RESIDENCE LICENSES RENEWED AND A TAXI LICENSE

The councilors also renewed the licenses for three specific sorts of residences that require that yearly renewal per the town code.

The employee living quarters at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel, 119 Eden St and another at 278 Main Street were renewed.

The shared accommodations license renewal at 39 Kebo Street also occurred.

These are annual renewals.

Bernard Taxi Services’ license was also renewed. This license had been added to the agenda at the meeting.

Bar Harbor Update on Leaf and Grass Clipping Disposal

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor residents will still have a place to throw away their leaf and grass clippings this summer.

The town’s agreement with EMR in Southwest Harbor for disposing of those items will continue through November 30.

The agreement, according to a town press release, will continue “while the Town continues evaluating long term composting solutions and the required state permitting process.”

As of July 1, residents bringing their grass and leaves across the island to the facility in Southwest Harbor will have to fill out a property registration card.

Each property can throw out up to 85 pounds of the grass and leaves.

“Any disposal exceeding the 85 pound allowance during this period will be the responsibility of the property owner at the applicable disposal rate,” the press release explains.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

Watch the meeting

Meeting agenda

QUICK NOTE: We’d released the Bar Harbor Leaf information as a brief, but wanted to make sure that people saw it, so we’ve included it here, too.

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