SURRY — Ten years ago, Hancock County didn’t have a living room. Now it has The Gatherings. The Gatherings, a community center in Surry, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday June 6, 2026. The public is welcome to enjoy a cookout, silent auction, raffle and games starting at 2:00PM. The Leftovers, a music ensemble from East Blue Hill, will also provide live music for the event. The celebration will take place at The Gatherings located at 1208 Surry Road in Surry, Maine. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and side dishes. Softdrinks will be provided, or BYOB.

As the small town between Ellsworth and Blue Hill, Surry contains a lot of heart and community for people who live and work in the Downeast area. But it was not until 2016 that a community center opened specifically to serve those living in the region. The effort was spearheaded by Surry resident Florence Reed.

“Ten years ago I sketched out a fuzzy idea for a gathering place in Surry. What happened next wasn’t my doing — hundreds of people showed up with their time, talent and resources and built something none of us could have done alone,” said Reed, who is a founding board member at The Gatherings. In October 2015, with major support from Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill and the Gray family, the property at 1208 Surry Road was purchased and renovations to the ground floor were carried out. The upper floor was renovated with support from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. Town selectmen, town committees, local businesses and other nonprofits in the area have supported The Gatherings since its inception; and more than 200 donors and volunteers have given their time, talent and resources to create The Gatherings,” she said.

“Innumerable people have contributed in a variety of big and small ways to make The Gatherings what it is today. I can’t wait to see what our community does with The Gatherings in the next 10 years,” said Reed.

Guiding the Gatherings into its second decade are volunteer board members Florence Reed, Peter Hile, Elizabeth Jezorski, Lena Ramsay, William Matlock, and David Hollenburg. The part-time staff are Program Coordinator Clarisa Diaz and Building Caretaker Justin Mejia. All work tirelessly beyond what is required to keep The Gatherings thriving in an open and beautiful space.

“What I love the most about The Gatherings is the creativity people have in transforming the space. It’s a place where people can try out new ideas and develop their interests,” said Clarisa Diaz. “New instructors teaching art and science labs, various dance practices, group singing and performances, meditation and well-being workshops, language classes, writing and book clubs, game nights, themed birthday parties, a wedding ceremony; all are just some of the diverse activities Diaz has worked behind the scenes with community members to host at The Gatherings over the last few years. “I’m excited by the momentum The Gatherings has at the present time, and I am positive about its growth to expand offerings in the future.”

Funding, organization, and capacity will be vital to expanding facilities and services at The Gatherings in the coming years. Future projects include planting a community orchard, a pavilion for outdoor activities, and transitioning the building to solar power. Donations to The Gatherings can be made via its website: www.surrygatherings.org.

The event calendar at The Gatherings is often full with community groups and private events. Rental fees aim to be accessible at a minimum of $10 for a group session and $85 for a half-day private rental. Inquiries can be sent to buildinguse@surrygatherings.org.

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What neighbors are saying about The Gatherings:

“As someone who has devoted a lot of time in the past to building community, I tremendously admire the success of The Gatherings in creating both a learning and celebratory community environment. My hat is off to all those inspired to make The Gatherings a model of what communities can achieve. I feel blessed by the warmth and generous energy of everyone I have met there.” - Paul Weiss

“Folks at The Gatherings have offered a welcoming, sunny venue for the Surry Garden Club’s 2026 winter events. We’ve enjoyed their well-equipped kitchen for serving refreshments with elegance and without paper waste. The A/V equipment is easy to use, the publicity for our programs has been excellent and there was no shortage of chairs for a surprise overflow crowd of 50!” - Marie Merkel

“I began going to The Gatherings for a Spanish conversation group. It’s been six years now, helping advance my language skills. More importantly, I met a wonderful group of friends. I’ve also gone to yoga, plant talks, Friday Food with Friends, Halloween parties and more. The Gatherings events are affordable and accessible. I learn, eat, sing and meet friends, old and new.” - Robin Snyder-Drummond

“The Gatherings is one of Surry’s greatest assets, hosting groups that run the gamut from uke jams to ESL. The staff (Clarisa and Justin) are welcoming and helpful. The facility’s space options include a full kitchen making it perfect for any event. Wesmac often rents space for employee holiday parties.” - Linda Greenlaw Wessel

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