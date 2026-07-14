The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Music Festival.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—It began with pancakes and ended with a dance party.

Festivals like Southwest Harbor’s Flamingo Festival are rarely performances. They’re reunions. They’re celebrations of neighbors.

At their best, they are a town telling itself who it is.

Fire trucks are polished to a perfect shine. Veterans know every face along the route. Kids scramble for candy. A lobster boat or a flamingo perches on a trailer. The volunteer firefighters, the Coast Guard, the police officers in giant sunglasses or on bikes, the library marching, the businesses and nonprofits celebrating each other, the woman who has waved from the same porch for forty years? They all combine to become something bigger than themselves.

“Grampa! Grampa! There’s Grampa!” a mom yells as Grampa passes by in a flamingo-decked Corvette.

“BUMPA!” a toddler squeals from her mother’s arms.

Unlike huge city parades, Maine parades like the one at the Flamingo Festival often blur the line between participants and spectators. The people marching are your neighbors. Tomorrow you’ll see them at the grocery store, the post office, or hauling traps down to the harbor or maybe just at home.

They’re also wonderfully unpretentious at this three-day Southwest Harbor event organized by the Harbor House. There’s little pressure to be polished at the Flamingo Festival and that’s a damn fine thing.

Homemade floats sit comfortably beside antique tractors and Corvettes and snazzy old cars from the Claremont and Seal Cove Auto Museum.

A rusty pickup covered in crepe paper gets as much applause as an elaborate display because everyone recognizes the effort behind it.

There’s another reason parades and festivals like this one in Southwest Harbor are so memorable: place.

A parade rolling down a street lined with deciduous trees, granite curbs, the library, the bank, the school, the coffee shop, or glimpses of the harbor feels inseparable from Maine itself. The landscape becomes part of the celebration.

And perhaps most of all, Maine parades celebrate people who quietly keep communities running the other 364 days of the year. The volunteer EMT. The Coast Guard crew. The historical society. SFOA. The Causeway Club. Banks. Hotels. Friends of Acadia. The church. The MDI Wheelers The local business that’s sponsored Harbor House activities for decades. The parade is civic gratitude in motion.

The whole Flamingo Festival is.

A good Maine parade, just like a good Maine festival, isn’t really about spectacle, even when that spectacle is pink and flamingo-focused. It’s about belonging. For an hour, or less, for pieces of three days or all of those three days, 24-7, the entire town slows down, stands shoulder to shoulder, waves at one another, and remembers that a community is made not by buildings or roads, but by the people who show up and put on pink and dance around with flamingos.

Or just with each other.

That’s why, even after the last fire truck or police cruiser passes by, and the candy wrappers are swept away, the good feeling tends to linger long after the parade—and even the festival during that last night of steel drums and everyone bopping to the music of Flash in the Pans! Steel Drum Band— is over.

All photos: Carrie Jones/Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story. There is a lot more photos on our Facebook page (four posts of them) over here.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

To visit the Harbor House website at www.harborhousemdi.org.

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