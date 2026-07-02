AUGUSTA — For America’s 250th Birthday, The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is reminding drivers that drinking and driving is deadly and never an option. Join Maine Law Enforcement Agencies in sharing this message for a safe celebration of Independence Day: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

Every year, the days around and including the Fourth of July holiday rank as one of the deadliest periods on Maine roads. In 2025, a motorist died due to a traffic crash that occurred around July 4th. Alcohol/drug impairment was a factor in that deadly crash. In 2024, there were three people killed in traffic crashes during the holiday period. These unfortunate tragedies can be avoided by making the responsible decision not to drive impaired.

“Impaired Driving is never acceptable. For some people, even one drink is too many to drive safely. While everyone is making plans with friends and family for Fourth of July festivities, it is crucial to also make plans for a sober ride home and completely rule out drinking and driving,” said Major Dana Thompson with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re partnering with The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety to remind drivers that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Celebrating our nation’s independence safely is our biggest responsibility.”

Make a plan for sober transportation before participating in any Independence Day Festivities. Impairment clouds a person’s judgment and endangers others on the road. Folks should plan to arrange a safe ride home by securing a designated driver, calling a taxi, or rideshare. When someone has been drinking and is considering driving, friends should be proactive — take away the keys and help them get a safe ride home. If anyone spots a drunk driver, contact local law enforcement immediately.

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