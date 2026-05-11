BAR HARBOR – On Thursday, May 21st at 5:30pm, artist John K. Delaney will appear at the Jesup Memorial Library to offer a presentation about his past career as a scientific communicator at The Bronx Zoo and The New York Aquarium and his new career as a naturalist and scientific illustrator. He will also discuss his artistic process.

After more than two decades as a scientific communicator at the Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium, John K. Delaney retired and moved to Lubec, Maine in 2020 with his family, becoming a whale watch boat naturalist and then a natural science illustrator. John’s new career as an artist started in retirement, when he enrolled himself in an online scientific illustration program.

John is now a member of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators and has given talks in many institutions including The Wabanaki Culture Center in Calais, The Huntsman Aquarium in St. Andrew’s, NB, Canada, local libraries and most recently has had an exhibit /talk at the L.C. Bates Natural History and Culture Museum, Hinckley, Maine.

John holds a B.A. from Kutztown University, PA in Professional Writing and an M.A. in Biology from Miami University, OH. He also has a Conservation Biology certificate from Columbia University in NYC.

Share

Leave a comment