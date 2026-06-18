SOUTHWEST HARBOR—On Tuesday 6/23, from-scratch meals will be served at St John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor from 5:30 - 7 pm. The Bar Harbor Supper at 116 Cottage St will be served as usual from 4 - 7 pm.



Starting in July, community members can enjoy the Quietside Supper twice per month, with dates posted well in advance on flyers, social media, the Bar Harbor Story, and Open Table MDI’s website.

The mission of Open Table MDI is to inspire strong, loving, and inclusive communities by bringing people together to share in nourishing food. For more information about the community suppers, visit the website: opentablemdi.org.

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