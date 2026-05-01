Photo by H&CO on Unsplash

BAR HARBOR—The seasonal water line is now operational. If you would like to have the Water Section of Public Works install your meter, or if you want to pick up your meter, please call 1-207-288-3555 or email water@barharbormaine.gov.

In general, customers on Route 3 north of Pirates Cove, including Sandpoint Road, Degregoire Park Road and Old Bar Harbor Road, are served by the seasonal water line. Strawberry Hill and East Strawberry Hill are also served by a seasonal water line. If you need to confirm whether or not you have seasonal water service, please contact us at 1-207-288-3555.

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