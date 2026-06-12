BAR HARBOR – On Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m., the Jesup Memorial Library will host the MDI Historical Society’s Dr. Patrick Callaway for an exploration of the complex legacy of revolutionary pamphleteer Thomas Paine.

Few (if any) of the founders have had as tumultuous a career as Thomas Paine. He is usually remembered as one of the great heroes of the revolution, whose writings, Common Sense and The American Crisis, inspired support for independence and continuing the struggle through the bleak winter of 1776. His actual political career is broader. Paine was a member of the National Assembly during the French Revolution, imprisoned, and almost executed during the Reign of Terror. During his time in France, he wrote The Age of Reason, which attacked formal religion. Overnight, Paine’s reputation in the US collapsed as he faced criticism in the press, from his (former) friends, and from strangers. On his return to the States in 1802, he was largely forgotten, and his 1809 funeral was attended by only six people.

This event is offered both in person and online via Zoom. Registration is encouraged.

Dr. Patrick Callaway is the Collections Manager for the MDI Historical Society, a frequent contributor to the history journal, Chebacco, and an Assistant Professor at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

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