BAR HARBOR — What would you do if you knew the world was ending in exactly eight minutes? Mount Desert Island High School Drama invites the community to explore this haunting, humorous, and deeply human question in their upcoming production of “8 Minutes Left” by E.B. Lee.

The production marks a shift for the department as it takes the stage under the direction of MDI senior Graham Carter. Under the mentorship of veteran drama director Mark Puglisi, Carter leads a talented young cast through a series of vignettes that capture the final moments of various characters as they grapple with the ultimate deadline.

“8 Minutes Left” is a fast-paced, poignant dramedy. From a couple arguing over a long-held secret to a scientist trying to find a last-minute solution, the play examines the urgency of the human experience. Graham Carter’s direction promises to bring a fresh, youthful perspective to these universal themes of regret, love, and what it means to truly live.

According to Student Director, senior Graham Carter, “8 Minutes Left is a true work of art. It is hilarious in one moment and heart wrenching in another -- the emotional range of actors is put to the test.” Carter continues, “Its short 8 minute scenes give actors the opportunity to be multiple characters, and participate in theater on top of sports or other commitments.”

Carter, who has been involved in every MDI Drama production in the four years or his student career, is very excited to have this opportunity to step up into the role of director.

“I wanted to pick a script that had a big cast so our large group of underclassmen could participate,” but also to suit him as a first time Student Director. The vignette structure “allows for really in depth character and scene work” and growth for himself and his cast members.

“8 Minutes Left” will run for three performances at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: the premiere on Friday, May 22 @ 7:00 PM, and two performances on Saturday, May 23, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Adults are $10 and students & seniors are $5 and will be available at the door.

For more info, please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG.

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