Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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lin•'s avatar
lin•
May 10

In much of human society, in many communities, 'mother' is a honorific bestowed on extraordinary women and female figures in significant narratives.

ThankYou Mother Carrie. For your good caring, nurturing, guidance, and example.

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Jennifer Johnson's avatar
Jennifer Johnson
May 10

Wishing you the happiest of Mother’s Day Carrie. This is a beautiful gift for us all, as are you. ❤️💐🤗

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