Photo courtesy of Isla Preston-Schreck and Rebecca Rand

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—A prestigious scholarship is sending two Mount Desert Island teens to Germany this year.

Both Isla Preston-Schreck and Rebecca Rand received the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship and are heading off island this August to study abroad.

“This exchange will be a wholistic challenge, as every part of me will experience something unfamiliar, as I speak a different language, and live within a new family, community, culture, and I cannot wait,” Preston-Schreck said.

Both Preston-Schreck and Rand are students at Mount Desert Island High School. The scholarship itself is merit-based and funded by both the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA)and the German Bundestag (parliament).

“This scholarship and opportunity is so special and life-changing, and I am so grateful and excited to partake in this journey as well,” Rand said.

The duo will each spend most of the year living with German host families. They’ll go to German high schools, be immersed in the culture, and have intensive language study until they come back home in June 2027.

According to a press release, “From August 2026 to June 2027, Isla and Rebecca will serve as ‘citizen diplomats,’ introducing German communities to American culture while gaining a deep understanding of German life, history, and politics. Program highlights include a visit to the German Bundestag, meetings with government officials, and intercultural seminars.”

Both students applied because of a teacher who saw their potential and encouraged them.

“This program was originally brought to my attention by Dr. Dawn Burgess, a gifted and talented specialist and math teacher at our high school, MDIHS. I am very grateful that she shared this remarkable opportunity with me, as I am not sure I would have learned about it otherwise,” Preston-Schreck said.

Rand said she’d also found out about this scholarship from Ms. Burgess.

“I have always thought about participating in a year or semester abroad, and this scholarship looked like the perfect fit for me. I’m so grateful that I took a chance that I think will change my life,” Rand said.

The same goes for Preston-Schreck.

“Studying abroad has always interested me. I believe that creating intercultural relationships is the basis to solving shared global issues that we face everyday. Immersing myself in an unfamiliar country is a meaningful step that I can do to grow these bonds,” she said.

The reality of the program is starting to set in, too. An entire year away from home is a big commitment for anyone.

“I am thrilled to go abroad, and I can’t wait to see how I have changed once I return. Rebecca and I leave August 6 to head to Washington DC for a few day orientation, then we will begin our trip to Hamburg Germany on August 8th and will arrive the following day. I have spent a lot of my time with family and friends as I prepare to be away for a year, as well as going to some of my favorite places on the island, one of which being Hadley Point,” Preston-Schreck said.

Rand is also excited.

“These last few weeks grew more and more surreal to me as our departure got closer. Saying goodbye has also been a challenge, but all my friends and family have been so helpful and supportive from the beginning. I am also so excited for this opportunity and adventure!” she said.

The duo got the opportunity because of the hard work they’ve put in and Preston-Schreck gave kudos to her teachers.

“This year I really enjoyed Honors Humanities taught by Heather Dillon, Mark Puglisi, and Christiane Cullens. I admire their teaching styles and I found the content engaging and interesting. I appreciate and understand the importance of grades, but I think what’s most significant is a true curiosity and love for learning,” Preston-Schreck said.

It’s not just them though. People thrive, kids thrive—and adults do too—when they’re supported by community.

“There is an endless list of people I would like to thank who have helped prepare me to embark on this program. Especially, my brother Rowan, my two sisters Avery and Oona, and my parents Catherine and Tony, for always supporting me through everything. I would like to thank my advisor Shanny Murphy and teacher Desiree Sirois, for not only supporting me as a student but also as a person by assisting me with my application. I am very grateful for the encouragement I have received from my wonderful neighborhood (HPG), friends, family, teachers, and community members for showing interest in my experience and helping me prepare,” Preston-Schreck said.

The same goes for Rand who was quick to thank the people who have supported her.

“My family has been a huge support system too, encouraging me to continue the application and departure phases of the program, especially my sister Ellen, who I will definitely miss the most for these next 10 months. I would also like to thank Michael Fournier, Mark Carignan, Brook Gariepy, and Desiree Sirois for their help and support during and after my application process,” Rand said.

For both girls, leaving MDI does not seem to be about leaving home behind. It is about carrying what they know with them while discovering what exists beyond it.

“I’m keeping an open mind about what Germany will be like and have few expectations. I have heard some things, but I am ready to experience living in the small town that I will be staying in for myself. I’m most excited to meet new people, and experience as well as share different ways of living. I don’t feel worried about anything but I feel anticipation and curiosity about what life will be like for the next year, as well as upon my return home. I have always wanted to study abroad, and now that I actually have the opportunity, it feels unreal. I feel so lucky to be able to live in another part of the world and even more so knowing that I will have a close friend, Rebecca, who I am so proud of, who will be going through a similar experience only a few hours away,” Preston-Schreck said.

For both students, the excitement seems to come less from knowing exactly what awaits them than from the chance to discover it for themselves. Neither knows exactly what the next ten months will look like, but both are heading toward a new life with curiosity rather than fear.

“I will be moving to a small community not too different from MDI with a wonderful host family. I am so excited to start high school in Germany and make new friends. I also can’t wait to see and try lots of new things that I might not be able to see and try here in Maine,” Rand said.

And they’ll be doing it together, just a few hours away.

“I am so grateful and excited that I get to experience this journey with Isla as well. We applied for the scholarship at the same time without knowing the other was applying for it too! It is so special that two girls from Maine, let alone the same neighborhood, were chosen for this highly selective scholarship. I am so grateful for Isla and the chance to be able to lean on each other as our departure nears!” Rand said.

About AFS-USA

AFS-USA, a nonprofit organization and a leader in international education for over 75 years, honors the legacy of its founders – volunteer WWI and WWII American Field Service ambulance drivers. AFS-USA offers exchange opportunities in 40+ countries and hosts students from 80 countries, supported by more than 2,600 dedicated volunteers in the U.S. and over 32,000 worldwide. Visit afsusa.org for more information.

To learn more about CBYX, including edibility and how to apply for the 2027-28 academic year, visit usagermanyscholarship.org. The CBYX program also provides scholarships for high school graduates in vocational fields and young professionals.

CBYX is a true public-private partnership that leverages the contributions of host families, schools, and local communities. While American students travel abroad, German students also come to the United States to live and study, gaining a greater understanding of American culture. Since its inception in 1983, the program has empowered more than 30,000 participants to expand their leadership, communication, and career skills, creating an enduring global network of alumni.

For more information about CBYX, please visit exchanges.state.gov/cbyx or contact AFS-USA at cbyx@afsusa.org. To learn more about hosting an international exchange student in your community, visit afsusa.org/host-family.

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