Margaret Todd with the M5 behind it in Bar Harbor this weekend. Bar Harbor Story/Shaun Farrar photo.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Paradis Ace Hardware.

THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

MONDAY, JULY 6

BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND’S SEASON HAS BEGUN!

JULY 6 Bar Harbor Music Festival Opera Preview

Monday, July 6

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In-Person Only

Maestro Nathaniel Meyer will give a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s BHMF Opera Production: the Mozart double bill of Bastien-Bastiènne and The Impresario. Featuring striking analysis of the music and live performances by Isaac Bray, Katelyn Parker Bray, and pianist Christina Spurling.

Event Registration

JULY 6 — TWEEN/TEEN COOKING CLASS

JULY 6 — AUTHOR TALK

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JULY 7

JULY 7 — MURDER WILL OUT

JULY 7 — COFFEE AND CONVERSATION AT COA: THE CIVIC CENTER

The College of the Atlantic 2026 Coffee & Conversation series continues with its second event on Tuesday, July 7, with The Civic Circle, featuring Washington-based writer Eliza Newlin Carney in discussion with COA T.A. Cox Chair in Studio Arts Neeraj Sebastian about her work to build youth civic power through the arts.

The event is free and takes place in person at the Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center at 9:30 a.m, with pastries and coffee provided. Registration is required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo.

go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo

JULY 7 — ST. SAVIOUR’S DOWNEAST MUSIC SERIES - TAKODA

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR

MDI EPISCOPAL HISTORY MUSEUM

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

MOMMY & ME GROUP

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

JULY 8 — LAND AND GARDEN PRESERVE GUIDED WALK

JULY 8 — SPY SCHOOL!

JULY 8 MDI PORK FEST - SEASIDE DAIRY BAR (ITO) - TREMONT

JULY 8 — DAVID FELSEN



WEDNESDAYS — WRITERS’ WORKSHOPS AT HIDDEN BARN BOOKS

Every Wednesday now through Labor Day from 10-12 AM at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor.

Limited spots, so register here:

https://www.practiceofwriting.com/acadia-writers-workshop

Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Every Wednesday and Friday, through September

Volunteers can join a guided hike to the top of one of Acadia’s iconic summits and support important vegetation restoration work by carrying soil in their backpacks. The soil is used to help restore fragile summit habitats damaged by erosion and heavy foot traffic. These hikes are a meaningful way to experience Acadia’s mountains while helping protect them for future visitors. Hikes are led twice a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 24. Registration opens June 8.

The Save our Summits hikes and the summit vegetation restoration program is a partnership between Friends of Acadia, Schoodic Institute, and Acadia National Park.

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JULY 9

JULY 9 — NEW COMPOSERS

JULY 9 — BASH AT THE BOAT YARD

Thursday, July 9th at 6:00pm

Abel’s Yacht Yard

You’re invited! Join us for a fun-filled evening and show your support for The Neighborhood House at our annual “Bash at Boatyard!” This year’s celebration is scheduled for Thursday, July 9th at 6:00pm at Abel’s Yacht Yard. All proceeds from the evening go to support the year ‘round slate of programs and activities at The Neighborhood House. Tickets are available in advance for $125 and can be purchased online (click button below) or just give us a call at (207)276-5039. Tickets have sold our the last several years, so don’t miss the boat!

JULY 9 — FAMILY SCIENCE NIGHT!

JULY 9 BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND’S SEASON CONTINUES!

COMMUNITY CIRCLE!

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JULY 10

JULY 10 ASHLEY McBRYDE and CJ FIELD

JULY 10 - 24 ALEWIFE ARTISANS

JULY 10 GIANT BOOK SALE

JULY 10 & JULY 24 — ACADIA EXPLORER PROGRAM

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JULY 11

JULY 11 - 13— HARBOR HOUSE FLAMINGO FESTIVAL!

JULY 11 and 12 — DAWNLAND FESTIVAL OF ARTS AND IDEAS

On the campus of College of the Atlantic

105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor

JULY 11 - SUMMER READING PROGRAM

July 11 & 25 — SAFE HARBOR ALANO KARAOKE

JULY 11 — SUNS OUT, TOPS DOWN

JULY 11 — JAMMY BUFFET

GIANT BOOK SALE AT FLAMINGO FEST!

EVERTIED

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JULY 12

JULY 11 — 12 Dawnland Festival of Arts & Ideas , Presented by the Abbe Museum

On the campus of College of the Atlantic

105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor

GIANT BOOK SALE AT FLAMINGO FEST

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

ARTWAVES

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

WIC CLINIC

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

July 25 — SAFE HARBOR ALANO KARAOKE

JULY 25 — SUNS OUT, TOPS DOWN

JULY 13 and July 16 BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND’S SEASON BEGINS!

JULY 24 — ACADIA EXPLORER PROGRAM

JULY 14, JULY 28, AUGUST 4

JULY 15 — NORMAN NG

JULY 16 — MDI MAH JONGG

JULY 16 — MDI YMCA’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISING GALA

JULY 17 — SHARE THE HARVEST

Share the Harvest Farm Dinner on Friday, July 17, an event that pairs local, organic food with meaningful support for food security on Mount Desert Island.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a reception, followed by a three-course dinner by Havana restaurant, a James Beard Award semifinalist owned by COA alumnus Michael Boland ’94. Reserve tickets at go.coa.edu/sharetheharvestdinner.

JULY 18 — COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DAR WILLIAMS

JULY 18 — HUDSON TO HARBOR

July 18 & Sunday July 19— JUDITH BLANK SHOW

10:00-5:00

Judith Blank, local weaver, is having a rug show at her gallery, 189 Norway Drive, Bar Harbor. Lots of rugs, both cotton and wool, made from repurposed cloth will be on display. Each is unique, a burst of color made with a cloth palate.

JULY 18 TRENTON BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL

THE ANNEX IN JULY

JULY 14 —Sargent, Zorn, Sorolla: Masters of the Gilded Age with Judy Taylor

JULY 15 — MAINE’S STILL READING

Maine’s Still Reading: Photographs & Reflections In-Person

Photographer Buddy Doyle has traveled the state capturing images of Mainers reading. He has compiled his photos into two volumes, and the most recent, Maine’s Still Reading, was published this year. On July 15th he’ll be joined at the library by two of his subjects who are Mount Desert residents, Martha Dudman and Jan Coates. Join us for a conversation about books and reading, and the power of literature to shape our lives. Audience participation is welcome!

Maine’s Still Reading was created in partnership with the Maine State Credit Union and proceeds from the book support the Maine Library Association’s statewide literacy initiatives. This is at Northeast Harbor Public Library.

JULY 15 — LAND AND GARDEN PRESERVE GUIDED WALK

JULY 15 — LAND AND GARDEN PRESERVE GUIDED WALK

JULY 16 — JACKSON LAB CONVERSATION

The Jackson Laboratory | In-person and virtual



600 Main Street | Bar Harbor, ME



Program | 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET



In-person Networking Reception | 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET

JULY 16 — HCDC MEETING

The Hancock County Democratic Committee’s July meeting will be held on July 16 at 7:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Following brief business updates, we will hear from Democratic candidates Lt. Dakota Dupuis of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Brian Thomas for Judge of Probate. This month’s meeting will be held both in person at the UU Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Pre-registration for Zoom participation is required in advance by noon the day before the meeting at www.hancockdems.org. You will receive a unique link that you will need to use to join the meeting.

JULY 16 — Learn more about bees from state apiarist, Jennifer Lund.

Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Jennifer Lund to present “What’s the Buzz on Bees?” at Garland Farm on Thursday, July 16, at 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.

July 18 & Sunday July 19

10:00-5:00

Judith Blank, local weaver, is having a rug show at her gallery, 189 Norway Drive, Bar Harbor. Lots of rugs, both cotton and wool, made from repurposed cloth will be on display. Each is unique, a burst of color made with a cloth palate.

JULY 19 — LIBRARY EXPANSION GRAND OPENING

The Jesup Memorial Library invites the public to attend a Grand Opening of the library’s new expansion, the Thomas Lord Wing, on Sunday, July 19th, from 11am - 3pm. Come explore all of the features of the new library expansion, see familiar faces, and play games with prizes! Brief remarks will take place at 1pm.

JULY 23

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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