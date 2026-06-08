THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

MONDAY, JUNE 8

JUNE 8 DEADLINE

JUNE 8 — MDI PHOTO CLUB

JUNE 8 — MDIBL — SCIENCE CAFE!

FREE Hybrid Science Cafe | June 8 at 5 p.m.

Did you know an axolotl can regrow entire limbs—and even parts of its brain?

Join us for a fascinating evening with Assistant Professor Prayag Murawala, Ph.D., as he shares how his lab is studying this incredible ability and what it could mean for the future of human healing.

Come curious, bring a friend, and be part of the conversation!

Free & open to all

Attend in person or online

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

JUNE 9 — TELESCOPE CLUB AT ST. SAVIOUR’S

JUNE 9 — BATIK WORKSHOPS AT ARTWAVES ON TUESDAYS, BEGINNING JUNE 9.

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!

Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio

Ages 6 - 14

Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!

Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150

MOMMY & ME GROUP

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

THE LAST BAR HARBOR BIKE BUS THIS YEAR! EVERYONE IS ALWAYS INVITED, BUT ESPECIALLY SO THIS WEDNESDAY!

JUNE 10 — POKEMON

JUNE 10 — NEW PATHS TO CLIMATE COMMUNICATION

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

PINTS FOR A PURPOSE

JUNE 11 — FARM TO TABLE WITH CARL LITTLE AT THE JESUP!

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

JUNE 11 — COMMUNITY CIRCLE WITH DOWNEAST RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

JUNE 13 —WILD GARDENS OF ACADIA PLANT SALE

Wild Gardens of Acadia Plant Sale

Saturday, June 13, 9AM to 12PM

Help support the Wild Gardens of Acadia by shopping at the Wild Gardens plant sale on June 13th from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor. Native Plants, Perennials, Veggie Seedlings, Annuals, and more. Proceeds from the sale fund the maintenance and operations of the Wild Gardens of Acadia, which display more than 400 of Acadia National Park’s native plants spread over 13 habitats. For more information, visit https://friendsofacadia.org/plant-sale/.

JUNE 13—FLOYDIAN TRIP

June 13 & 27 and July 11 & 25

JUNE 13 — MR DREW AND HIS ANIMALS, TOO!

JUNE 13 SPORTS GEAR SWAP AND REPAIR CAFE

JUNE 13 — PRIDE SWIM AND SAUNA

JUNE 13 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM 80s, 90s, 2000s

JUNE 13 - 14 — SOUTHWEST HARBOR CRAFT FAIR!

Shop from local artists at Island Arts Association's June Southwest Harbor Craft Fair! Located on the lawn in front of Pemetic Elementary School at 327 Maine Street, Southwest Harbor. This fair takes place Saturday & Sunday, June 13–14, 10:00am–5:00pm. Support our local, independent artists!

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

JUNE 14 — STORY SONGS PRESENTED BY TOM DiMENNA

JUNE 14 — SECOND SUNDAY SUPPER

JUNE 14 — NO KINGS

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

JUNE 15 — PICK-UP CHOIR

JUNE 15 Pan Dance to Benefit Word

BLUE HILL — A Flash in the Pans steel band street dance on Monday, June 15, will benefit Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival. The calypso beat will fill the air from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Park. The dance will be at George Stevens Academy in case of rain.

JUNE 27 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM — AMERICAN MUSCLE

JUNE 16 — SUMMER SCRUB CLUB

JUNE 17

JUNE 17 — DYMAN EMERICK-BROWN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Join us on Wednesday, June 17, from 3:00–4:00 p.m. for a talk with Dylan Emerick-Brown, author of three horror novels—The Root Worker’s Daughter, Herrick’s Law, and Darkness Do We Dread—as well as two works of general fiction, The Yiddish Manifesto and, most recently, Attrition. Books will be available for sale and signing. Registration is encouraged for this in-person-only program.

JUNE 18 — ARTEMIS

JUNE 18 — COMMUNITY POTLUCK AND REGIONAL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS BRAINSTORM

JUNE 18 — AUTHOR TALK

JUNE 18 — PUPPET SHOW

JUNE 19 - 21 — MAINE OCEAN FESTIVAL

JUNE 20 & 21 — ART IN THE PARK

JUNE 20—MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER

JUNE 23 — INSPIRED BY TREES

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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