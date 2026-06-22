Live music from Griffin Graves at the Ivy Manor in Bar Harbor this weekend. Photo: BHS.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Paradis Ace Hardware.

THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

Saturday. Photo BHS.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

JUNE 22 — Summer Solstice Celebration at ArtWaves!

JUNE 22 — SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

JUNE 23 — INSPIRED BY TREES

JUNE 23 — WILD HORIZONS FINE ART

JUNE 23 — ST. SAVIOUR’S DOWNEAST MUSIC SERIES - PETER CARRIVEAU

Peter Carriveau will perform on Tuesday, June 23, from 5-6 pm, as part of St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series. A singer-songwriter currently living in Monmouth, Maine, Peter’s music and writing are influenced by elements of Americana, folk, and rock, from artists such as John Prine, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and David Mallett. Peter is an enthusiastic soloist, whether performing original music or interpreting the songs of others.

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR

MDI EPISCOPAL HISTORY MUSEUM

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

MOMMY & ME GROUP

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

JUNE 24 — AMERICAN REVOLUTION DISCUSSION

Starting June 24: Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Every Wednesday and Friday, June 24 through September

Volunteers can join a guided hike to the top of one of Acadia’s iconic summits and support important vegetation restoration work by carrying soil in their backpacks. The soil is used to help restore fragile summit habitats damaged by erosion and heavy foot traffic. These hikes are a meaningful way to experience Acadia’s mountains while helping protect them for future visitors. Hikes are led twice a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 24. Registration opens June 8.

The Save our Summits hikes and the summit vegetation restoration program is a partnership between Friends of Acadia, Schoodic Institute, and Acadia National Park.

JUNE 24 — RIDE THE SUNBEAM

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Come aboard Maine Seacoast Mission’s 74-foot flagship vessel Sunbeam for a cruise from the Northeast Harbor Marina on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. During the cruise, visitors can tour the boat and learn more about the Mission’s work on outer islands and in Downeast Maine.

To make a reservation, please contact events@seacoastmission.org or call (207) 801-6008. For a full list of Sunbeam events, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/visit-sunbeam/.

JUNE 24 — POKEMON CLUB

JUNE 24 — The Floral Art of Ashley Bryan at Garland Farm

BAR HARBOR - The Beatrix Farrand Society at Garland Farm in Bar Harbor is pleased to announce its 2026 summer exhibition: The Floral Art of Ashley Bryan which will open on Wednesday June 24 and close on August 28. Comprising fifteen studies in various media and five finished paintings, the exhibition celebrates Ashley’s love and scrutiny of nature.

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

JUNE 25 — PINTS FOR A PURPOSE: STEPHANIE OUTHIER

JUNE 25 - 27 — HISTORY BLOOMS

JUNE 25 — LOBSTAH FEST

JUNE 25 — THE STRANGE CAREER OF THOMAS PAINE

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

JUNE 25 - 27 — HISTORY BLOOMS

JUNE 26 — BROOK WILENSKY-LANFORD

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society welcomes author Brook Wilensky-Lanford back to the island for a reading and signing of her newest work, A God-Shaped Nation: Five Hundred Years of Religion in America (Grove/Atlantic Monthly Press). The event takes place on Friday, June 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor. MDI Historical Society Director Raney Bench will join Wilensky-Lanford for a lively conversation about the role of religion in American history and contemporary life.

JUNE 26 — YAPPY HOUR

JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

JUNE 27 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM — AMERICAN MUSCLE

June 27 and July 11 & 25 — SAFE HARBOR ALANO KARAOKE

JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!

JUNE 27 - BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

Aljoša Jurinić Piano Recital - Chopin, Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Hensel

St. Saviour's Episcopal Church

10:30 - 11:45 a.m. - Concert with Popovers

7:30 - 9:15 p.m.

JUNE 27- 28

JUNE 27 — CONTRA DANCING!

JUNE 27 — SUMMER READING PROGRAM

JUNE 27 — ROOTED TOGETHER NATURALIST WALK

JUNE 25 - 27 — HISTORY BLOOMS

JUNE 27 — MOOD FUNK FUSION JAM JAZZ and THE SOMES SOUND

Event by Mood - the funk band and The Somes Sound

Trenton Grange

Duration: 5 hr 55 min

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

Gordon Falt, trail blazer behind the vibe of unique, outlaw boogie ensemble based out of MDI called “The Somes Sound”, as well as longtime pal and fellow blaze-trailer, Cam King -founder of Maine-based prog funk/fusion/jazz ensemble “Mood” -have decided that the two aforementioned respective bands absolutely must and will be joining forces for an evening of energetic and local music that spans multiple genres.

Saturday June 27 is the date!

Trenton Grange Hall in Trenton, ME!

Per person admission price for the full 2 band duration will be $10/person …but there will be a $20 suggested donation.

Doors open at 6PM

Music starts at 6:30!

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!

JUNE 27- 28

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

June 29 — Criterion

JUNE 29

JUNE 29

JUNE 30

JUNE 30 — SHAPING THE FUTURE OF MDIRSS

JULY 1

JULY 1

JULY 1

JULY 1

MDI Historical: Say What? MDI Lore & Tall Tales

Wednesday, July 1

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

In-Person & Online

Join us for an evening of myth-busting and storytelling as we uncover the truth behind the island’s most persistent lore. a presentation that explains not just the truth, but why these stories were created and why they still stick around today.

Event Registration

JULY 2

JULY 2 BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND’S SEASON BEGINS!

JULY 5

JULY 6 Bar Harbor Music Festival Opera Preview

Monday, July 6

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In-Person Only

Maestro Nathaniel Meyer will give a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s BHMF Opera Production: the Mozart double bill of Bastien-Bastiènne and The Impresario. Featuring striking analysis of the music and live performances by Isaac Bray, Katelyn Parker Bray, and pianist Christina Spurling.

Event Registration

JULY 8 — SPY SCHOOL!

JULY 8 MDI PORK FEST - SEASIDE DAIRY BAR (ITO) - TREMONT

JULY 10 ASHLEY McBRYDE and CJ FIELD

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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