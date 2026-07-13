A flamingo-decked tractor from the festival this weekend. BHS photo.

THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

From the Dawnland Festival this weekend. BHS photo.

MONDAY, JULY 13

BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND

RANGER READ ALOUD

JULY 13 — BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL WEEK OF EVENTS BEGINS

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JULY 14

JULY 14— MONSTERS IN THE ARCHIVES; MY YEAR OF FEAR WITH STEPHEN KING

The craft behind some of horror’s most iconic stories is the subject of the next College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation July 14, as author Caroline Bicks shares her new book, Monsters in the Archives: My Year of Fear with Stephen King.

Bicks, the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine, will discuss her findings with Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller. The free event takes place at the Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo.

JULY 14 — MOUNT DESERT NURSERY SCHOOL EVENT

JULY 14 — OPERA / FILM AND MUSIC TRIBUTE TO EDGAR ALLEN POE

The Bar Harbor Music Festival will present a unique evening of cinema and live performance with Film and Music Tribute to Edgar Allan Poe (1809–1849) on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with performances at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the historic Criterion Theatre.

JULY 14 — BAKE SALE

JULY 14 — CARL LITTLE

JULY 14, JULY 28, AUGUST 4

SAVE OUR SUMMITS HIKES AND MDI WHEELERS

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

JULY 14 —Sargent, Zorn, Sorolla: Masters of the Gilded Age with Judy Taylor

JULY 14 — ST. SAVIOUR’S DOWNEAST MUSIC SERIES - AMY LOVE

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR AND SOUTHWEST HARBOR!

MDI EPISCOPAL HISTORY MUSEUM

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Artwaves Summer Dance Schedule

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

JULY 15 — NORMAN NG

JULY 15 — MAINE’S STILL READING

JULY 15 — SEASIDE CINEMA AT AGAMONT PARK

Kick off the first Seaside Cinema family movie night of the summer with Wallace & Gromit’s latest hilarious adventure!

Feathers are flying, inventions are going haywire, and plenty of laughs await. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite movie buddy for a cozy night under the stars! Free popcorn while supplies last!

Movie starts after 8 PM when the sun is low enough.

BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

JULY 15 — LAND AND GARDEN PRESERVE GUIDED WALK

JULY 15 — LAND AND GARDEN PRESERVE GUIDED WALK

WEDNESDAYS — WRITERS’ WORKSHOPS AT HIDDEN BARN BOOKS

Every Wednesday now through Labor Day from 10-12 AM at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor.

Limited spots, so register here:

https://www.practiceofwriting.com/acadia-writers-workshop

Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JULY 16

JULY 16 — MDI MAH JONGG

BAR HARBOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

JULY 16 — MDI YMCA’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISING GALA

JULY 16 — JACKSON LAB CONVERSATION

The Jackson Laboratory | In-person and virtual



600 Main Street | Bar Harbor, ME



Program | 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET



In-person Networking Reception | 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET

JULY 16 — ASHLEY BRYAN HONORARY LECTURE

JULY 16 — HCDC MEETING: What’s Next for Maine? Maine Senate Selection Process

With Imke Schessler, DSC Vice Chair

Thursday, July 16, 2026, 7:00 - 8:30 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 121 Bucksport Rd, Ellsworth and via Zoom.

In light of recent events, we are changing our previously announced agenda and will dedicate this month’s meeting to a discussion of the Maine Democratic Party’s work to rapidly pull together a convention to nominate a new candidate to challenge U.S. Senator Susan Collins in November. This situation is unprecedented for Maine. We’ll describe how the process came together, how delegates will be chosen this weekend, and provide details about the July 25 convention. And we’ll answer your questions.

We will be joined by Imke Schessler, Vice Chair of the Democratic State Committee.

The guests we had planned, Dakota Dupuis, candidate for sheriff, and Brian Thomas, candidate for county probate judge, will join us at a future meeting.

If you plan to attend by Zoom, registration in advance is required by noon the day before the meeting at http://www.hancockdems.org.

You will receive a unique link that you will need to use to join the meeting.

JULY 16 — Learn more about bees from state apiarist, Jennifer Lund.

Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Jennifer Lund to present “What’s the Buzz on Bees?” at Garland Farm on Thursday, July 16, at 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.

JULY 16 BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND

VEGAN SUPPER AND SOCIAL CLUB AND ACTT POTLUCK

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

MDI Wheelers and Stewardship Program via FOA

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers: Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org.

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/.

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JULY 17

JULY 17 & 18 — MARBLING!

JULY 17 — SHARE THE HARVEST

Share the Harvest Farm Dinner on Friday, July 17, an event that pairs local, organic food with meaningful support for food security on Mount Desert Island.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a reception, followed by a three-course dinner by Havana restaurant, a James Beard Award semifinalist owned by COA alumnus Michael Boland ’94. Reserve tickets at go.coa.edu/sharetheharvestdinner.

JULY 17 — YOUNG AUDIENCE CONCERT

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

SAVE OUR SUMMITS HIKES AND MDI WHEELERS

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/.

MDI Wheelers and Stewardship Program via FOA

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers: Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org.

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JULY 18

July 18 & Sunday July 19— JUDITH BLANK WOVEN RUG SHOW

10:00-5:00

Judith Blank, local weaver, is having a rug show at her gallery, 189 Norway Drive, Bar Harbor. Lots of rugs, both cotton and wool, made from repurposed cloth will be on display. Each is unique, a burst of color made with a cloth palate.

JULY 17 & 18 — MARBLING!

JULY 18 — COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH DAR WILLIAMS

JULY 18 — HUDSON TO HARBOR

JULY 18 TRENTON BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL

JULY 18 — DAR WILLIAMS AT THE CRITERION

Dar Williams is coming to the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, ME on Saturday, July 18.

Tickets on sale now — you won’t want to miss this one. Show begins at 7 p.m.

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JULY 19

July 18 & Sunday July 19— JUDITH BLANK WOVEN RUG SHOW

10:00-5:00

Judith Blank, local weaver, is having a rug show at her gallery, 189 Norway Drive, Bar Harbor. Lots of rugs, both cotton and wool, made from repurposed cloth will be on display. Each is unique, a burst of color made with a cloth palate.

JULY 19 — LIBRARY EXPANSION GRAND OPENING

The Jesup Memorial Library invites the public to attend a Grand Opening of the library’s new expansion, the Thomas Lord Wing, on Sunday, July 19, from 11 am - 3 pm. Come explore all of the features of the new library expansion, see familiar faces, and play games with prizes! Brief remarks will take place at 1pm.

JULY 19 — MASTERS OF THE TELECASTER

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

ARTWAVES

Looking to give back to Acadia National Park? Here are several ways you can lend a hand this week! How to participate:

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

Membership Table volunteers: Regular opportunities are available for folks who love to talk about the park and share visitor impact stories! Learn more about training opportunities on our website: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/membership-office-volunteers/

Stewardship projects for service groups: If you have a group of 5+ people interested in helping with trail and carriage road maintenance, drop us a line! https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/service-groups/

Wild Gardens of Acadia docents: This is perfect for plant lovers who love sharing plant facts with visitors. Learn more: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/wild-gardens-of-acadia-volunteer/

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

DOG MOM AT ACADIA REP

DOG MOM is a play for all humans. It runs Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00, with Sunday matinees at 2:00, through Sunday July 26th.

You can order tickets online at

https://acadiarep.com/

or by calling 207-244-7260 on Tuesdays-Sundays between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

WIC CLINIC

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

THE ANNEX IN JULY

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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