THINGS TO DO IN THE MOUNT DESERT ISLAND REGION THIS WEEK.
And in the near future.
THINGS TO DO
It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.
We hope you have some great adventures this week!
To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.
WHERE CAN YOU EAT?
You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!
FUTURE EVENTS
You can see the upcoming events here.
LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS
You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.
LIVE MUSIC
You can see the live music that we know about here!
All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!
MONDAY, JUNE 15
JUNE 15 — PICK-UP CHOIR
JUNE 15 Pan Dance to Benefit Word
BLUE HILL — A Flash in the Pans steel band street dance on Monday, June 15, will benefit Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival. The calypso beat will fill the air from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Park. The dance will be at George Stevens Academy in case of rain.
LEGO CLUB!
Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House
Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Cost: $15/class
with Mike Bouscaren
Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383
Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
JUNE 16 — STEPHEN VECCHIOTTI
JUNE 16 — SUMMER SCRUB CLUB
SHOWCASE OPEN JAM
OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR
CRANE FOLDING
STORY AND PLAY
Move Free Run Club
BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.
The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!
TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!
Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio
Ages 6 - 14
Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!
Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150
MOMMY & ME GROUP
HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!
Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads
Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October
Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.
Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.
Tuesday events via the Chamber:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
JUNE 17
JUNE 17 — DYMAN EMERICK-BROWN
SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Join us on Wednesday, June 17, from 3:00–4:00 p.m. for a talk with Dylan Emerick-Brown, author of three horror novels—The Root Worker’s Daughter, Herrick’s Law, and Darkness Do We Dread—as well as two works of general fiction, The Yiddish Manifesto and, most recently, Attrition. Books will be available for sale and signing. Registration is encouraged for this in-person-only program.
MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!
MEDITATION
DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES
Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!
Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR
GIRLS WHO CODE
CHRONICLES OF YARNIA
BLOCK PARTY!
Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor
10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.
Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.
Wednesday events via the Chamber:
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
PINTS FOR A PURPOSE: GARY STELLPFLUG
JUNE 18 — ARTEMIS
JUNE 18 — COMMUNITY POTLUCK AND REGIONAL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS BRAINSTORM
JUNE 18 — AUTHOR TALK
JUNE 18 — PUPPET SHOW
MDI Wheelers
Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting
MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .
HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!
Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads
Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October
Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.
Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.
KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE
STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!
Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.
ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS
FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES
DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES
Thursday events via the Chamber:
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
JUNE 19 - 21 — MAINE OCEAN FESTIVAL
JUNE 19
BIRDERS’ CAFE
Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.
MDI Wheelers
Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting
MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .
FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR
10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.
Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.
Friday events via the Chamber:
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
JUNE 19 - 21 — MAINE OCEAN FESTIVAL
JUNE 20 & 21 — ART IN THE PARK
JUNE 20—MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER
HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!
Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads
Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October
Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.
Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.
STORY TIME
SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!
PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP
Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.
The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.
Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.
DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES
Saturday events via the Chamber:
Mommy & Me Ballet (for Pre-K & Kindergarten children & their caregivers)
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
JUNE 19 - 21 — MAINE OCEAN FESTIVAL
JUNE 20 & 21 — ART IN THE PARK
KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE
Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.
Move Free Run Club
BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.
The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!
Sunday events via the Chamber:
ONGOING…
KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY
COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT
FUTURE EVENTS!
JUNE 23 — INSPIRED BY TREES
JUNE 27 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM — AMERICAN MUSCLE
June 27 and July 11 & 25
Starting June 24: Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes
Every Wednesday and Friday, June 24 through September
Volunteers can join a guided hike to the top of one of Acadia’s iconic summits and support important vegetation restoration work by carrying soil in their backpacks. The soil is used to help restore fragile summit habitats damaged by erosion and heavy foot traffic. These hikes are a meaningful way to experience Acadia’s mountains while helping protect them for future visitors. Hikes are led twice a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 24. Registration opens June 8.
The Save our Summits hikes and the summit vegetation restoration program is a partnership between Friends of Acadia, Schoodic Institute, and Acadia National Park.
JUNE 24 — RIDE THE SUNBEAM
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Come aboard Maine Seacoast Mission’s 74-foot flagship vessel Sunbeam for a cruise from the Northeast Harbor Marina on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. During the cruise, visitors can tour the boat and learn more about the Mission’s work on outer islands and in Downeast Maine.
To make a reservation, please contact events@seacoastmission.org or call (207) 801-6008. For a full list of Sunbeam events, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/visit-sunbeam/.
JUNE 25 — HISTORY BLOOMS
JUNE 25 — LOBSTAH FEST
JUNE 25
JUNE 26 — BROOK WILENSKY-LANFORD
The Mount Desert Island Historical Society welcomes author Brook Wilensky-Lanford back to the island for a reading and signing of her newest work, A God-Shaped Nation: Five Hundred Years of Religion in America (Grove/Atlantic Monthly Press). The event takes place on Friday, June 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor. MDI Historical Society Director Raney Bench will join Wilensky-Lanford for a lively conversation about the role of religion in American history and contemporary life.
JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!
June 27 and July 11 & 25
JUNE 27- 28
QUICK NOTE
“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.
If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.
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