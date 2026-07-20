Hudson to Harbor art show runs all week at the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

MONDAY, JULY 20

BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND

JULY 20-24 — COMMUNITY SCHOOL FOR PLACE-BASED EDUCATION

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JULY 21

JULY 21 — BRENTANO QUARTET

Event by Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music

Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Rd, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662-6310, United States

Our first concert of the summer season opens with the Brentano Quartet playing Mozart, Faure, and Beethoven. Tickets are required and available at www.mtdesertfestival.org

JULY 21 CHRISTINA BAKER KLINE

JULY 21 BIRD CAMP

JULY 21 — Coffee & Conversation: Cooking Blue: Seafood and Sustainability

9:30 a.m.

Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center

College of the Atlantic

105 Eden Street

Bar Harbor

Free; registration required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

JULY 21 — ST. SAVIOUR’S DOWNEAST MUSIC SERIES - RYAN MILLER

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR AND SOUTHWEST HARBOR!

MDI EPISCOPAL HISTORY MUSEUM

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Artwaves Summer Dance Schedule

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

JULY 22—PUNCH BROTHERS

JULY 22—CHOLE REDMOND WARNER AT RUSTICATOR

JULY 22 — SEASIDE CINEMA AT AGAMONT PARK—IT’S FREE!

July 22: Surf’s Up

July 29: Shrek

August 5: How To Train Your Dragon

August 12: The Lego Movie

August 19: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Movie starts after 8 PM when the sun is low enough.

LEARN TO DRAW WITH WILL HILLENBRAND

Join award-winning children’s author and illustrator Will Hillenbrand for this special workshop for all ages. Hillenbrand will show attendees how beginning drawers can capture their imagination with basic shapes.

Copies of his new book Light as a Feather: Fifteen Phenomenal North American Birds are available for purchase at the Gilley.

A longtime favorite of kids, their parents, and librarians, Hillenbrand has produced more than 75 titles for young readers. Among his many honors are the 1990 Gold Medal from the Society of Illustrators; a Notable Book citation from the American Library Association: for Traveling to Tondo: A Tale of the Nkundo of Zaire; the 1995 Best Books designation from School Library Journal; the 1995 Irma S. and James H. Black Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature; 1997 North Carolina Children’s Book Award; and 1997 Horn Book Fanfare List.

This is one of four events with Hillenbrand that is part of the occasional series Reading with Wings in cooperation with our friends at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Free event, but please reserve your spot here: https://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/RdWnb

ACADIA SENIOR COLLEGE

Fall Course Registration

July 22, 2026

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

On-Line

Registration for Fall Courses begins on July 22. Courses will be announced on July 1st. Be sure your membership is current and your log-in information is correct. There will be some great courses offered and they can fill quickly.

WEDNESDAYS — WRITERS’ WORKSHOPS AT HIDDEN BARN BOOKS

Every Wednesday now through Labor Day from 10-12 AM at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor.

Limited spots, so register here:

https://www.practiceofwriting.com/acadia-writers-workshop

Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JULY 23

JULY 23 — RIBBON CUTTING AND OPEN HOUSE!

JULY 23 BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND

JULY 23 — KNEISEL HALL

JULY 23 — “The Art of Garden Photography”

Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Rob Cardillo to present “The Art of Garden Photography” at Garland Farm on Thursday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.

JULY 23 — PATTY GRIFFIN

7 p.m. Criterion Theatre

JULY 23 — AUTHOR TALK WITH MARGIE PATLAK

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

MDI Wheelers and Stewardship Program via FOA

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers: Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org.

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/.

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JULY 24

JULY 24 — ACADIA EXPLORER PROGRAM

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

SAVE OUR SUMMITS HIKES AND MDI WHEELERS

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-

MDI Wheelers: Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JULY 25

JULY 25 — SUNS OUT, TOPS DOWN

JULY 25 — KARAOKE AT SAFE HARBOR ALANO

CONTRA DANCING AT THE JESUP

SUMMER READING PROGRAM

JULY 25 — OPEN GARDEN DAY

The Garden Club of Mount Desert is pleased to announce that our biennial Open Garden Day will be held on July 25, 2026 from 10:00-4:00. This year’s fundraiser showcases seven beautiful gardens in Northeast Harbor, including an award-winning school garden at MDI Elementary School and several new locations featuring stunning woodland and ocean views.

JULY 25 — AUTHOR TALK

Award-winning author and illustrator Will Hillenbrand will shares insights and inspiration from his decades of creating stories for children in this special presentation that is a joint program with the Southwest Harbor Public Library as part of the occasional series Reading with Wings.

Copies of his new book Light as a Feather: Fifteen Phenomenal North American Birds are available for purchase at the Gilley.

He’ll talk about his own journey as a kid who hung out in his father’s barbershop who has become the renowned author and/or illustrator of more than 75 books for young readers. Among his many honors are the 1990 Gold Medal from the Society of Illustrators; a Notable Book citation from the American Library Association: for Traveling to Tondo: A Tale of the Nkundo of Zaire; the 1995 Best Books designation from School Library Journal; the 1995 Irma S. and James H. Black Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature; 1997 North Carolina Children’s Book Award; and 1997 Horn Book Fanfare List.

Free event, please register here: https://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/oxmg

Southwest Harbor Historical Society hosts Barbara Newman MacPike

The Southwest Harbor Historical Society hosts Barbara Newman MacPike, a retired US Air Force Captain at the Manset Meeting House, July 25 at 4 p.m.

Come hear and see the stories of town veterans and see their uniforms as well as learn about the naming of the island’s three American Legion Posts of the island. Ms. MacPike will present information on how and why the local posts honored they comrades.

Manset Meetinghouse, home of the Southwest Harbor Historical Society, is located at 192 Seawall Road Southwest Harbor.

JULY 25 and 26 GALLERY ON THE GREEN

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JULY 26

JULY 25 and 26 GALLERY ON THE GREEN

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

ARTWAVES

Looking to give back to Acadia National Park? Here are several ways you can lend a hand this week! How to participate:

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

Membership Table volunteers: Regular opportunities are available for folks who love to talk about the park and share visitor impact stories! Learn more about training opportunities on our website: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/membership-office-volunteers/

Stewardship projects for service groups: If you have a group of 5+ people interested in helping with trail and carriage road maintenance, drop us a line! https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/service-groups/

Wild Gardens of Acadia docents: This is perfect for plant lovers who love sharing plant facts with visitors. Learn more: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/wild-gardens-of-acadia-volunteer/

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

DOG MOM AT ACADIA REP

DOG MOM is a play for all humans. It runs Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00, with Sunday matinees at 2:00, through Sunday July 26th.

You can order tickets online at

https://acadiarep.com/

or by calling 207-244-7260 on Tuesdays-Sundays between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

WIC CLINIC

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

THE ANNEX IN JULY

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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