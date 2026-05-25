THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

MONDAY, MAY 25

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

BAR HARBOR

MOUNT DESERT

Due to weather, there have been changes to previous plans

Vehicles will meet at the Mount Desert Elementary School at 10 a.m. and head to the Neighborhood House at 10:30. Instead of at the Village Green, the cookout will be a cook-in at the Neighborhood House, following a Memorial Day Service inside. Veterans eat for free. All others have a suggested donation of $5.

MAY 25 and 26 MEMORIAL DAY BOOK SALE

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Rick Osann Exhibit

Rick Osann has been painting in watercolor since the early 1970’s. After various careers as a professional Scenic Artist working for stage, film & TV in New York City, and teaching art/theatre/film at Bonny Eagle High School in southern Maine, Rick is now happily focusing on his painting in Bar Harbor, Maine, one of the beautiful places of our world, in his studio adjacent to Acadia National Park.

From his background as a theatrical set and lighting designer, Rick is most interested in exploring light, shadow and color in dramatic moments of nature through his painting. His work celebrates the beauty of the Maine landscape and encourages us to think about protecting our environment and the precious bounty that surrounds us.

MAY 25 and 26 MEMORIAL DAY BOOK SALE AT NEH LIBRARY

MAY 26 — BAR HARBOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPENING

MAY 26, 29 and JUNE 3 — CONCERT

MAY 26 — ASSEMBLING THE MOUNT DESERT ISLAND GEOLOGY PUZZLE

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR AND SOUTHWEST HARBOR.

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!

Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio

Ages 6 - 14

Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!

Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

BAR HARBOR BIKE BUS

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

JUST THIS MEDITATION

Just This Meditation: sitting, walking and seeing just this.

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

MAY — WEDNESDAY BOOK CLUBS

SOMESVILLE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Meets the last Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m., everyone is welcome.

May: The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, MAY 28

MAY 28 ACADIA BIRDING FESTIVAL

MAY 28—COMMUNITY ART FOR A THRIVING EARTH

MAY 28 — LEARNING AND ART EXHIBIT

MAY 28 — CONNECTORS CLUB

MAY 28 — ACADIA SENIOR COLLEGE’S Fieldtrip to The Farnsworth Museum

Bus Trip to Rockland, ME

Thursday, May 28, 2026

departing 8am- returning late afternoon

Leaving from The Acadia Gateway Center, Trenton, ME

$65/person, includes transportation

﻿and museum fees

Invite your friends & make a day of it!

Please join us for a field trip to the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland on May 28, 2026 leaving at 8am from the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton. Hop aboard our chartered coach bus for a relaxing ride to the museum where we will gather for docent-led tours of new exhibits. There will be plenty of time to enjoy downtown Rockland and artist Eric Hopkins will be waiting to greet you in his gallery!

Register for Rockland Fieldtrip

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, MAY 29

MAY 29 and MAY 30 MDI DRAMA

Audiences have three opportunities to catch the mystery at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: Friday, May 29 at 7:00 PM and two performances on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

General admission tickets are sold exclusively at the door before each performance: adults are $10 and students and seniors are $5.

Clue is guaranteed to be a comedy whodunnit that will leave both fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more information.

MAY 29 — COLORED PENCIL STILL LIFE AT ARTWAVES

MAY 29—GOLDEN OAK

MAY 26, 29 and JUNE 3 — CONCERT

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, MAY 30

PRIDE EVENTS BEGIN

MAY 30 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM BUILT, NOT BOUGHT

MAY 30 — GRACE AT THE CLAREMONT

Don’t miss this new one-act play by Carolyn Gage!

In the summer of 1888, Emily Dickinson’s chaotic family descended upon Southwest Harbor. Would the ship captain’s wife be able to tame the tempest?

All donations for this event go directly to Bar Harbor Pride. There will be sparkling beverages and sweets.

2:30 p.m.

Bar Harbor Historical Society

DIRIGO QUARTET

MAY 30 — WATERCOLOR PAINTING AT ARTWAVES

INDOOR FLEA MARKET

Come treasure hunting with us! Our Indoor Flea Market is the perfect chance to find something new‑to‑you, support your neighbors, and keep good items out of the landfill, all while helping the historic Somesville Union Meeting House.

What you’ll find: Gently used household items, books, décor, kitchenware, surprises galore, kids’ toys, and baby items.

A special Homemade Goodies Table with jam, cookies, houseplants, and more.

Lots of friendly faces!

Shopping secondhand is good for the environment, good for our community, and good for the Somesville Union Meeting House.

Bring a friend, grab a treasure, and enjoy a morning of community connection and great finds.

8 a.m. - Noon.

Somesville Union Meeting House

TWO OLD GOATS YARD SALE FOR THE SPCA

6th Annual Two Old Goats outdoor sale to benefit SPCA of Hancock County is set for SAT, May 30th, 8 am to 12 noon. Get there early! 20 vendors selling everything from crochet needles to used crock pots. Who knows what you'll find...household goods, funky nostalgia, maybe even a kitchen sink! The vendors are generously donating to the shelter. Come see what they've got and support us at the same time. See you there. (Unless there's a hurricane!) The shop: 207-412-0154. 749 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton, ME

GRAND OPENING/BIKE NIGHT

MAY 29 and MAY 30 MDI DRAMA

Audiences have three opportunities to catch the mystery at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: Friday, May 29 at 7:00 PM and two performances on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

General admission tickets are sold exclusively at the door before each performance: adults are $10 and students and seniors are $5.

Clue is guaranteed to be a comedy whodunnit that will leave both fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more information.

MAY 30 — SAFE HARBOR OPEN MIC

MAY 30 — ACADIA WILDLIFE EVENTS

Courtesy of Acadia Wildlife

May 30 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

Get Tickets

May 30 Education Program at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, MAY 31

CANCELLED! MAY 31 — HIGH TEA AT THE TRENTON GRANGE

TRENTON—Join us for a cozy High Tea at the Trenton Grange with tasty treats and great company on Sunday, May 31 from 2 PM - 4 PM

Come sip and snack in person at the charming Trenton Grange! Enjoy a relaxing afternoon filled with delicious teas, tasty treats, and great company. Whether you’re a tea lover or just looking for a cozy way to spend your day, this event is perfect for you.

To register.

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

JUNE 2 - 13 BAR HARBOR PRIDE

JUNE 2 — HUCK’S DUCKS

JUNE 3 — CONCERT

JUNE 4 — WHAT IS WILDLIFE REHABILITATION

JUNE 4 — TREMONT COMMUNITY BBQ

JUNE 5 — OPENING RECEPTION FOR OSANN EXHIBIT

JUNE 5 — What Is the State of My Estate?

A Practical and Informative Estate Planning Workshop

Do you have a plan in place for your future—and for those who may need to make decisions on your behalf?

Join us for a clear, easy-to-understand session designed to help you prepare for life’s transitions with confidence and peace of mind.

Attorney, Tim Stanley, will guide us through wills, trusts, and other estate planning essentials with a Q&A at the end.

June 5, 4:00-5:30 PM

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert St.

This FREE event is open to the community!!!

Appropriate for those already with a plan in place or just getting started.

Supporting materials provided + coffee, tea, and light refreshments.

Registration required—please RSVP by May 31 with your name and # of attendees to

Pat DiZazzo at pgdizazzo@yahoo.com or Phone/Text: (203) 770-0063

JUNE 6 — KLASH OF THE KRAKEN

The kraken returns from the depths with a new challenge! Pirates, rum, heavy weights and good food abound at Clash of the Krakens 2 at Trenton Maine's very own Currents Seafood & Spirits!

do you have what it takes to be the beast of Frenchman's Bay? Come test your might on June 6th! Sign up at the link below!

https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/clash-of-the-krakens-2

JUNE 6—PRIDE NIGHT DRAG SHOW

JUNE 6 POSTER SHOW

JUNE 7 — ELLSWORTH PRIDE

JUNE 7—DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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