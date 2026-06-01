THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

MONDAY, JUNE 1

THE ANNEX’S LIVE SCHEDULE FOR JUNE

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

JUNE 2 — HUCK’S DUCKS

PRIDE EVENTS — PRIDE DINNER AT OPEN TABLE

JUNE 2 — DAVID NORIEGA AT ST. SAVIOUR’S

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!

Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio

Ages 6 - 14

Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!

Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

PRIDE EVENTS — GAYME NIGHT at SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY

JUNE 3 — MDI HISTORICAl SOCIETY’S RANEY BENCH — WHAT HAPPENED HERE?

JUNE 3 — SPRING ART CRAWL AT COA

4–7 p.m.

Spring Art Crawl

College of the Atlantic

105 Eden Street

Bar Harbor

coa.edu/events

BAR HARBOR BIKE BUS

JUNE 3 — CONCERT

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

JUST THIS MEDITATION

Just This Meditation: sitting, walking and seeing just this.

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

JUNE 4 — TREMONT COMMUNITY BBQ

PRIDE EVENTS — MILK AND HONEY PATIO PARTY and PRIDE CONTRA DANCE

JUNE 4 — WHAT IS WILDLIFE REHABILITATION

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

JUNE 5 — POOL PARTY

June 5 — What Is the State of My Estate?

A Practical and Informative Estate Planning Workshop

June 5, 4:00-5:30 PM

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert St.

Registration required—please RSVP by May 31 with your name and # of attendees to

Pat DiZazzo at pgdizazzo@yahoo.com or Phone/Text: (203) 770-0063

PRIDE EVENTS — CURBSIDE QUEENS ALL AGES DRAG SHOW and PRIDE DANCE PARTY (21+)

JUNE 5 — OPENING RECEPTION FOR OSANN EXHIBIT

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

PRIDE EVENTS —PRIDE RUN, QUEER FAMILY MEET-UP, PRIDE RALLY, PRIDE FESTIVAL, CURBSIDE QUEENS DRAG SHOW (21+)

JUNE 6—PRIDE NIGHT DRAG SHOW

JUNE 6 INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING

International Folk Dancing

Saturday, June 6th, 7:00-9:00pm

YWCA - 36 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor.

Join the Kotwica Band for international folk dance summertime favorites. All dances will be taught - no experience needed. Admission is $10 at the door.

JUNE 6 — KLASH OF THE KRAKEN

The kraken returns from the depths with a new challenge! Pirates, rum, heavy weights and good food abound at Clash of the Krakens 2 at Trenton Maine’s very own Currents Seafood & Spirits!

do you have what it takes to be the beast of Frenchman’s Bay? Come test your might on June 6th! Sign up at the link below!

https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/clash-of-the-krakens-2

JUNE 6 POSTER SHOW

SAFE HARBOR ALANO

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

JUNE 7 — ELLSWORTH PRIDE

JUNE 7—DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

JUNE 8 DEADLINE

JUNE 8 — MDI PHOTO CLUB

JUNE 9 — JUBATIK WORKSHOPS AT ARTWAVES ON TUESDAYS, BEGINNING JUNE 9.

JUNE 10 — POKEMON

JUNE 10 — NEW PATHS TO CLIMATE COMMUNICATION

JUNE 11 — FARM TO TABLE

JUNE 13—FLOYDIAN TRIP

June 13 & 27 and July 11 & 25

JUNE 13 — MR DREW AND HIS ANIMALS, TOO!

JUNE 13 SPORTS GEAR SWAP AND REPAIR CAFE

JUNE 13 — PRIDE SWIM AND SAUNA

JUNE 13 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM 80s, 90s, 2000s

JUNE 14 — STORY SONGS PRESENTED BY TOM DiMENNA

JUNE 14 — SECOND SUNDAY SUPPER

JUNE 14 — NO KINGS

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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