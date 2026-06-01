THINGS TO DO IN THE MOUNT DESERT ISLAND REGION THIS WEEK.
And in the near future.
THINGS TO DO
It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.
We hope you have some great adventures this week!
To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.
WHERE CAN YOU EAT?
You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!
FUTURE EVENTS
You can see the upcoming events here.
LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS
You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.
LIVE MUSIC
You can see the live music that we know about here!
All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!
MONDAY, JUNE 1
THE ANNEX’S LIVE SCHEDULE FOR JUNE
LEGO CLUB!
Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House
Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Cost: $15/class
with Mike Bouscaren
Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383
Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
JUNE 2 — HUCK’S DUCKS
PRIDE EVENTS — PRIDE DINNER AT OPEN TABLE
JUNE 2 — DAVID NORIEGA AT ST. SAVIOUR’S
SHOWCASE OPEN JAM
OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR
CRANE FOLDING
STORY AND PLAY
Move Free Run Club
BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.
The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!
TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!
Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio
Ages 6 - 14
Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!
Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150
MOMMY & ME GROUP
Tuesday events via the Chamber:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
PRIDE EVENTS — GAYME NIGHT at SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY
JUNE 3 — MDI HISTORICAl SOCIETY’S RANEY BENCH — WHAT HAPPENED HERE?
JUNE 3 — SPRING ART CRAWL AT COA
4–7 p.m.
Spring Art Crawl
College of the Atlantic
105 Eden Street
Bar Harbor
coa.edu/events
BAR HARBOR BIKE BUS
JUNE 3 — CONCERT
MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!
MEDITATION
DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES
Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!
Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR
GIRLS WHO CODE
JUST THIS MEDITATION
Just This Meditation: sitting, walking and seeing just this.
CHRONICLES OF YARNIA
BLOCK PARTY!
Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor
10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.
Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.
Wednesday events via the Chamber:
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
JUNE 4 — TREMONT COMMUNITY BBQ
PRIDE EVENTS — MILK AND HONEY PATIO PARTY and PRIDE CONTRA DANCE
JUNE 4 — WHAT IS WILDLIFE REHABILITATION
KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE
STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!
Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.
ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS
FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES
DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES
Thursday events via the Chamber:
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
JUNE 5 — POOL PARTY
June 5 — What Is the State of My Estate?
A Practical and Informative Estate Planning Workshop
June 5, 4:00-5:30 PM
Bar Harbor Congregational Church
29 Mount Desert St.
Registration required—please RSVP by May 31 with your name and # of attendees to
Pat DiZazzo at pgdizazzo@yahoo.com or Phone/Text: (203) 770-0063
PRIDE EVENTS — CURBSIDE QUEENS ALL AGES DRAG SHOW and PRIDE DANCE PARTY (21+)
JUNE 5 — OPENING RECEPTION FOR OSANN EXHIBIT
BIRDERS’ CAFE
Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.
FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR
10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.
Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.
Friday events via the Chamber:
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
PRIDE EVENTS —PRIDE RUN, QUEER FAMILY MEET-UP, PRIDE RALLY, PRIDE FESTIVAL, CURBSIDE QUEENS DRAG SHOW (21+)
JUNE 6—PRIDE NIGHT DRAG SHOW
JUNE 6 INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING
International Folk Dancing
Saturday, June 6th, 7:00-9:00pm
YWCA - 36 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor.
Join the Kotwica Band for international folk dance summertime favorites. All dances will be taught - no experience needed. Admission is $10 at the door.
JUNE 6 — KLASH OF THE KRAKEN
The kraken returns from the depths with a new challenge! Pirates, rum, heavy weights and good food abound at Clash of the Krakens 2 at Trenton Maine’s very own Currents Seafood & Spirits!
do you have what it takes to be the beast of Frenchman’s Bay? Come test your might on June 6th! Sign up at the link below!
https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/clash-of-the-krakens-2
JUNE 6 POSTER SHOW
SAFE HARBOR ALANO
STORY TIME
SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!
PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP
Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.
The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.
Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.
DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES
Saturday events via the Chamber:
Mommy & Me Ballet (for Pre-K & Kindergarten children & their caregivers)
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
JUNE 7 — ELLSWORTH PRIDE
JUNE 7—DUSTBOWL REVIVAL
KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE
Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.
Move Free Run Club
BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.
The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!
Sunday events via the Chamber:
ONGOING…
KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY
COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT
FUTURE EVENTS!
JUNE 8 DEADLINE
JUNE 8 — MDI PHOTO CLUB
JUNE 9 — JUBATIK WORKSHOPS AT ARTWAVES ON TUESDAYS, BEGINNING JUNE 9.
JUNE 10 — POKEMON
JUNE 10 — NEW PATHS TO CLIMATE COMMUNICATION
JUNE 11 — FARM TO TABLE
JUNE 13—FLOYDIAN TRIP
June 13 & 27 and July 11 & 25
JUNE 13 — MR DREW AND HIS ANIMALS, TOO!
JUNE 13 SPORTS GEAR SWAP AND REPAIR CAFE
JUNE 13 — PRIDE SWIM AND SAUNA
JUNE 13 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM 80s, 90s, 2000s
JUNE 14 — STORY SONGS PRESENTED BY TOM DiMENNA
JUNE 14 — SECOND SUNDAY SUPPER
JUNE 14 — NO KINGS
QUICK NOTE
“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.
If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.
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