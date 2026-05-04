THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

Also, you may have to click through to see everything. There are so many things that this email is a bit long for a lot of inboxes.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

And, the list of all the restaurants currently open in the winter season (this changes a lot) is here, compiled by Jennifer DuBois Cough of First Express in Bar Harbor.

The restaurants above are only restaurants that typically stay open after November 2. This will be the last list for the season.

MONDAY, MAY 4

TRENTON GRANGE OPEN MIC

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, MAY 5

MAY 5 — LIFE ON THE ROCK

MAY 5 — MDI HOSPITAL AUXILIARY JEWELRY SALE

MAY 5 — AUTHOR TALK

SOMESVILLE — The Somesville Union Meeting House will host an author talk with William Loren “Bill” Fanazick on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, celebrating the release of his new memoir, Memories. The conversation will be moderated by Lisa Horsch Clark.

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 — 5:30 p.m. Somesville Union Meeting House, Somesville, Maine

Fanazick will have books available for purchase and signing. $15 per book; proceeds support the Somesville Union Meeting House. Payment options: cash, check, Zelle, Venmo. Books may also be purchased on Amazon.

Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to this lively, inspiring community event.

Submit questions for the event in advance by visiting this site.

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Tai Chi Tuesdays with Andrea Lepcio at ArtWaves

Tuesdays, 10:30 - 11:30 am in the ArtWaves Dance Studio

$10 per session or $100 for the series of 11 sessions.

Drop-ins welcome!

Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6515148

THE WAY OF BEING

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!

Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio

Ages 6 - 14

Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!

Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

MAY 6 — BAR HARBOR BIKE BUS

BOOK DISCUSSION

DIY WEATHERIZATION

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

BAR HARBOR BIKE SHOP RENTALS ALL WINTER LONG

Bar Harbor Bike Shop is renting bikes to walk-ins Wednesday through Saturday from 10-4 this winter season. Hours are also posted on its website.

The shop also has Fat Tire Bikes to Rent with Stud Tires for this winter season which are a lot of fun when there’s snow and ice.

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

JUST THIS MEDITATION

Just This Meditation: sitting, walking and seeing just this.

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, MAY 7

AUTHOR TALK

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, MAY 8

MAY 8 — HEATED RIVALRY DANCE PARTY

STAND UP COMEDY

CRAFTERNOON

MEMORIAL LECTURE

Mini Barn Quilt Paint and Sip With Mariah Reading

📅 Friday, May 8, 2026

🕒 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Atlantic Oceanside Seawall Room, Bar Harbor, ME Paint a 12x12” barn quilt on plywood as a colorful decoration inside or out.

View Classes & Register

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, MAY 9

SPRING FAMILY SATURDAYS

MAY 9 Evening Music presents Harmonie Universelle

Evening Music, the series of chamber-music concerts presented by the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s, continues its 2025-26 season on Saturday 9 May at 4:00 pm. The concert will feature the baroque ensemble Harmonie Universelle, in a program which they will be performing in June at the Rheinsberg Music Academy in Germany. The concert will be a part of the 22nd Congress of the International Viola d’amore Society.

MAY 9 — LEAP INTO SPRING WITH LAMBS

9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Leap into spring with lambs

COA Peggy Rockefeller Farm

532 Crooked Rd, Bar Harbor



coa.edu/event

HEALTHY KIDS DAY

s

May 9 — Intro to fruit tree care

1-4 p.m.

Intro to fruit tree care

College of the Atlantic Community Garden

107 Eden Street, Bar Harbor

Free of charge



coa.edu/events

MAY 9 AND 23 — KARAOKE AT SAFE HARBOR

Needle Felted Harbor Seal With Mariah Reading

📅 Saturday, May 9, 2026

🕒 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Volta Climbing Gym, Trenton, ME

Learn how to needle felt with wool of all colors to make a hand-held harbor seal.

View Classes & Register

Acrylic Cadillac Mountain Painting With Mariah Reading

📅 Saturday, May 9, 2026

🕒 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Volta Climbing Gym, Trenton, ME

Learn to paint the expansive Cadillac Mountain sunrise view on a 9x12” canvas board.

View Classes & Register

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

MOMMY AND ME BALLET

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, MAY 10

MAY 10 — COMMUNITY SUPPER

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

MAY 11 — AUTHOR TALK

MAY 12—“Keeping the Lights on for Democracy,”

All are welcome on May 12 at 5:30 p.m. to join independent scholar Cara Ryan for a journey through the storied history of the League of Women Voters on Mount Desert Island at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. It will be offered in person and online via Zoom. To register, go to: https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/16603948

MAY 14—Free theater workshop at the Southwest Harbor Public Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Witches in the Wild, a new workshop created by a local theater-maker and educator, Andrew Simon, will be directed toward children on Thursday, May 14 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm, free of charge.

MAY 14—Music & Conversation with Jennifer Curtis

5:30 pm at the Jesup Memorial Library

Composer and performer Jennifer Curtis has been described as a “multi genre maverick” by the San Diego union tribune. Her second solo concert in Carnegie Hall was described by the New York Times as “one of the gutsiest and most individual recital programs,” and she was celebrated as “an artist of keen intelligence and taste, well worth watching out for.”

MAY 15—PAULA POUNDSTONE

MAY 16 — OPENING DAY

MAY 16—SAFE HARBOR ALANO OPEN MIC

MAY 23—Island Arts Association Memorial Weekend Craft Fair

MAY 23—KARAOKE AT SAFE HARBOR

MAY 16—SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM 2026 SCHEDULE

MAY 14—CULTURAL FUSION FESTIVAL

BAR HARBOR — The third annual Cultural Fusion Fest will take place Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the YWCA MDI, 36 Mount Desert St. This free, family-friendly event is open to all and invites both seasonal workers and year-round residents to come together in celebration of culture, community, and connection.

MAY 15, 16, 17—COMMUNITY THREADS

MAY 17—WOMEN’S SPRING SKILLS DAY

MAY 17—OPEN BARN DAY AT WILLOWIND

MAY 23—CONTRADANCE

MAY 24—THE WALLFLOWERS

MAY 25—MEMORIAL DAY

MAY — WEDNESDAY BOOK CLUBS

SOMESVILLE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Meets the last Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m., everyone is welcome.

May: The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

MAY 28—COMMUNITY ART FOR A THRIVING EARTH

MAY 29—GOLDEN OAK

MAY 31 — HIGH TEA AT THE TRENTON GRANGE

TRENTON—Join us for a cozy High Tea at the Trenton Grange with tasty treats and great company on Sunday, May 31 from 2 PM - 4 PM

Come sip and snack in person at the charming Trenton Grange! Enjoy a relaxing afternoon filled with delicious teas, tasty treats, and great company. Whether you’re a tea lover or just looking for a cozy way to spend your day, this event is perfect for you.

To register.

JUNE 6—PRIDE NIGHT DRAG SHOW

JUNE 7—DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

JUNE 13—FLOYDIAN TRIP

JUNE 20—MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER

JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!

JULY 11—JAMMY BUFFET

JUNE 16 - 17 SUMMER SCRUB CLUB

JULY 22—PUNCH BROTHERS

JULY 28—RHIANNON GIDDENS

AUGUST 8—MAMMA MANIA

AUGUST 10-14 ART CAMP AT THE YMCA AND ARTWAVES

OCTOBER 10—TUSK

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS AND WHERE TO FIND THEIR EVENTS

THE ABBE!

For a list of Abbe events, click here.

ACADIA CHAMBER

For a list of Acadia Chamber events, click here.

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

For a list of events at the park, you can visit the National Park Service’s calendar or Ranger Programs web pages.

ACADIA SENIOR COLLEGE

Acadia Senior College offers interesting talks, informative classes, lively discussions, field trips, retreats, and fun gatherings. For a list of its events, head here.

ACADIA TRAD FESTIVAL

ARGOSY GALLERY

For the gallery’s newsletter and offerings, please visit www.argosygallery.com. In Bar Harbor at 6 Mt. Desert St.

ARTEMIS GALLERY

For a list of openings!

ARTWAVES CLASSES AND EVENTS

ArtWaves often has classes, a variety every week. For the updated selection, check out its website here.

BAR HARBOR CHAMBER

For Bar Harbor Chamber’s calendar, click here.

BOOM—BAROQUE ORCHESTRA OF MAINE

For a list of upcoming concerts, click here.

THE COLLEGE OF THE ATLANTIC

A list of events is here. Make sure to choose “open to the public” on the side bar.

THE CYGNET GALLERY

For a list of events, click through here.

DOWNEAST PILATES

FRIENDS OF ACADIA

For a full list of Friends of Acadia events, click through here.

EVENTS AT THE GILLEY

For a full list of Gilley events, click here.

THE FINBACK ALE HOUSE!

The Finback usually has local musicians, open mic nights and karaoke all summer long. Its Instagram is here. A typical line-up looks like the one below. Usually, the Finback updates its list on Tuesdays.

FOGTOWN (In Ellsworth, but by request)

There is an open mic night Wednesday evenings, trivia nights on Thursday evenings and live music in the beer garden on Friday evenings.

The Ellsworth farmers market is also now held in the parking lot of Fogtown brewery Saturday mornings beginning at around nine.

Link to the website with all the events: https://www.fogtownbrewing.com/events

THE GALLERY AT SOMES SOUND

For a list of exhibitions and to find out more, click here.

THE GRAND THEATER (In Ellsworth, but by request)

For a list of Grand events, click here.

HARBOR HOUSE

For a full list of events, click here for programs, click here.

HEALTHY ACADIA EVENTS

For a list of events, click here.

HIDDEN BARN BOOKS IN BAR HARBOR

Hidden Barn Books is located in Bar Harbor behind Reel Pizza. For a list of events, click here.

JESUP EVENTS

For a full list of Jesup Memorial Library events, click through to its calendar here.

REOCCURING PROGRAMS:

Bar Harbor Scrabble Club

Connect with fellow word-lovers: all skill levels are welcome! Players are encouraged to bring their own boards, and some boards will also be provided. Scrabble Club meets on second and fourth Saturdays from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Write On! Writing Group

Join the Write On! Writing Group for support in your craft. The Write On! writers meet Saturday mornings at 9:00am on Zoom. For more information, please contact the library at info@jesuplibrary.org.

Jesup Knitters’ Guild

Fiber artists of all skill levels are welcome to drop in and enjoy crafting and conversation with the Jesup Knitters’ Guild, Thursday evenings at 5:00pm!

LAND AND GARDEN PRESERVE

For a full list of Land and Garden Preserve events, click through here.

LOCAL SOLUTIONS

Are you a parent or guardian of an adult with developmental delays, ID/D or Autism? Would you like support?

We are a parent run support group. Join a community of parents and guardians helping each other with problem solving, understanding adult services, advocacy and policy awareness. Our group includes parents and guardians of high school age and older. Organized by Local Solutions. Meetings are at the rectory building of St. Savior’s Church in Bar Harbor at 4:30 every 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.

MAINE GRANITE INDUSTRY HISTORICAL SOCIETY AND MUSEUM

The museum is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 10 to 4 through October 31

The museum believes on hands-on learning. A list of programs is here.

MDI HIGH SCHOOL

A list of events is here.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND HISTORICAL SOCIETY

A list of events is here.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND ADULT EDUCATION

A list of classes and events is here.

MDI YMCA

Events are here and the gym schedule is here. You can peruse its website for other schedules.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE SCHEDULE

The calendar is here.

THE NOR’EASTER POUND AND MARKET

Live music is in the air at The Nor’Easter Pound & Market!

Open Mic Thursdays 7-9 PM hosted by the one and only Dallas Hodgkins— bring your talent or just come enjoy the show!

Live Music Saturdays 7-9 PM featuring amazing local musicians bringing the coastal vibes to Northeast Harbor.

For more information, head over here.

NORTHEAST HARBOR LIBRARY

A list of events is here.

REEL PIZZA

To see what’s playing, click here.

SAFE HARBOR CLUB

22 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor

A list of all events are here.

Safe Harbor ALANO Club open Fridays-Saturday: 4 p.m.; Sundays-11 a.m.

Beginners AA, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.

AA, Thursdays, 7 p.m.

ALANON, Sundays, 7 p.m.

SOMESVILLE LIBRARY

A list of events is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY.

A list of events is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY

A list of events is here.

VOLTA!

Volta, in Trenton, has a ton of things always going on. You can check that out here.

WENDELL GILLEY MUSEUM!

The museum is full of art and craft and exhibit. You can check out its events here.

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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