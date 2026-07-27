THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

ALL WEEK

The Summer Institute is College of the Atlantic's week-long convening of ideas that welcomes experts from around the world to share their perspectives on the most pressing issues of our time. More information is here.

MONDAY, JULY 27

JULY 27 — STEVE KEMP AT THE CRITERION

JULY 27 — HARRY POTTER DAY

JULY 27 — BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND

JULY 27 — CLAY CAMP

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JULY 28

JULY 28 and AUGUST 4 — SUMMER STEAM

JULY 28 — TODD CROW, PIANO & FRIENDS

Event by Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music

Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Rd, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662-6310, United States

Our first concert of the summer season opens with the Brentano Quartet playing Mozart, Faure, and Beethoven. Tickets are required and available at www.mtdesertfestival.org

JULY 28 — WINE AND WHISKERS

Get your tickets today! Dinner, merriment and two auctions with awesome items, all to benefit SPCA-HC in a gorgeous setting at the Bar Harbor Club.

Tickets.

JULY 28—RHIANNON GIDDENS

JULY 28 — CHARLES FLETCHER DOLE

JULY 28 — FELTED BARNACLE

JULY 28 — VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

JULY 28 — ST. SAVIOUR’S DOWNEAST MUSIC SERIES - BRIAN KUPIEC

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR AND SOUTHWEST HARBOR!

MDI EPISCOPAL HISTORY MUSEUM

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Artwaves Summer Dance Schedule

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

JULY 29 — GUIDED FIELD WALK

JULY 29 — ART LECTURE

JULY 29 — JANEY ‘n’ Friends

JULY 29 — SEASIDE CINEMA AT AGAMONT PARK—IT’S FREE!

July 29: Shrek

August 5: How To Train Your Dragon

August 12: The Lego Movie

August 19: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Movie starts after 8 PM when the sun is low enough.

JULY 29 — ILLUSTRATED TALK WITH WILL HILLENBRAND

Join award-winning children’s author and illustrator Will Hillenbrand.

Free event, but please reserve your spot here: https://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/RdWnb

WEDNESDAYS — WRITERS’ WORKSHOPS AT HIDDEN BARN BOOKS

Every Wednesday now through Labor Day from 10-12 AM at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor.

Limited spots, so register here:

https://www.practiceofwriting.com/acadia-writers-workshop

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA!

Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JULY 30

JULY 30 — ARTEMIS OPENING

JULY 30 — BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

MDI Wheelers and Stewardship Program via FOA

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers: Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org.

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/.

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JULY 31

JULY 31 — MOUNT DESERT FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE

JULY 31 — ECSTATIC YOGA

JULY 31 — AUTHOR VISIT & STORYTIME

JULY 31 — MIDSUMMER COMMUNITY WEEKEND

JULY 31 — BADFISH AT THE CRITERION THEATRE

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

SAVE OUR SUMMITS HIKES AND MDI WHEELERS

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-

MDI Wheelers: Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

AUGUST 1 — DINE-AROUND DAY

AUGUST 1 — SUMMER READING PROGRAM

AUGUST 1 — THE WALRUS

AUGUST 1 — Glorious Country: How Frederic Church Brought the World to America and America to the World

Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Victoria Johnson to present the 2026 Beatrix Farrand Society Annual Lecture, “Glorious Country: How Frederic Church Brought the World to America and America to the World,” on Saturday, August 1st, at 4 pm at the Holy Family Chapel in Seal Harbor. Admission to the Annual Lecture is free, but pre-registration is required.

Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.

VOLUNTEER IN ACADIA

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

ARTWAVES

Looking to give back to Acadia National Park? Here are several ways you can lend a hand this week! How to participate:

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

Membership Table volunteers: Regular opportunities are available for folks who love to talk about the park and share visitor impact stories! Learn more about training opportunities on our website: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/membership-office-volunteers/

Stewardship projects for service groups: If you have a group of 5+ people interested in helping with trail and carriage road maintenance, drop us a line! https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/service-groups/

Wild Gardens of Acadia docents: This is perfect for plant lovers who love sharing plant facts with visitors. Learn more: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/wild-gardens-of-acadia-volunteer/

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

DRACULA AND CHARLOTTE’S WEB AT ACADIA REP

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, by Gordon Greenspan and Steve Rosen, now playing at the Acadia Repertory Theatre in Somesville, takes the classic vampire tale and turns it into a farcical comedy of the highest order! If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Bram Stoker’s novel had a love child with Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps, well, this is the show for you! Packed with thrills, chills, wordplay, bad puns, and a hot guy who takes off his shirt, this show is guaranteed to induce blood-curdling screams – of laughter!\

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM, through Sunday August 16th. You can order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com/ or by calling 207-244-7260 on Tuesdays-Sundays between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

Also opening this week is the triumphant return to the Acadia Rep of Joseph Robinette’s much-beloved adaptation of CHARLOTTE’S WEB. This classic Maine story, a long-time part of our Children’s Theatre series, has delighted three generations of playgoers, and now stands poised to charm a fourth one! CHARLOTTE’S WEB plays Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 10:30, through August 29th. No advance reservations are accepted for our Children’s Series; first come, first serve tickets go on sale at the Box Office at 10:00.

WIC CLINIC

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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