A moment from the Healthy Acadia’s Cultural Fusion at the YWCA in Bar Harbor last week.

THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Volunteer Monday at the MDI Woodbank

The next Volunteer Day is on MONDAY, May 18th from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. We are located at 831 State highway 3. All ages welcome, no experience necessary. There's wood to stack and plenty to split. Wear boots, grubby clothes and bring gloves. We also have Clynk Bags for you to take & fill and donate your empties. If anyone has an extra splitter, please bring it, Thank you!

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, MAY 19

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR AND SOUTHWEST HARBOR.

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

THE WAY OF BEING

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

TUESDAYS AT ARTWAVES: Kids’ Art After School!

Tuesdays, 3:30 - 4:30 pm at ArtWaves Kaleidoscope Studio

Ages 6 - 14

Join us after school for Art at ArtWaves from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a different activity / art form! Each week we will learn about artists from around the world and art history all while creating our own unique art using a variety of materials. Experience paint, clay, felt and more! These classes exceed National Standards for art education!

Register here: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-6500150

MOMMY & ME GROUP

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

BAR HARBOR BIKE BUS

MAY 20

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

JUST THIS MEDITATION

Just This Meditation: sitting, walking and seeing just this.

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Baby Storytime at Southwest Harbor

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, bubbles. www.swhplibrary.org. 207-244-7065.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, MAY 21

MAY 21 — COMMUNITY CIRCLE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, MAY 22

MDI DRAMA!!

“8 Minutes Left” will run for three performances at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: the premiere on Friday, May 22 @ 7:00 PM, and two performances on Saturday, May 23, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Tickets for adults are $10 and students & seniors are $5 and will be available at the door.

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more info.

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, MAY 23

MAY 23—Island Arts Association Memorial Weekend Craft Fair

MDI DRAMA!!

“8 Minutes Left” will run for three performances at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: the premiere on Friday, May 22 @ 7:00 PM, and two performances on Saturday, May 23, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Tickets for adults are $10 and students & seniors are $5 and will be available at the door.

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more info.

MAY 23—KARAOKE AT SAFE HARBOR

MAY 23—CONTRADANCE

MAY 23 — WILDLIFE EVENTS

Courtesy of Acadia Wildlife

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Acadia Wildlife Center will be hosting multiple Saturday events for the public throughout the summer.

To learn more and to register, head to this site.

May 23 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

May 23 Education Program at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, MAY 24

MAY 24—THE WALLFLOWERS

ISLAND ARTS ASSOCIATION CRAFT FAIR!

BOOM Concert, May 24.

BAR HARBOR—Baroque Orchestra of Maine (BOOM) will perform at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Sunday, May 24 at 4pm. Heidi Powell, baroque violin and Max Treitler, baroque cello will perform violin concertos from 'La Cetra' by Antonio Vivaldi, as well as sonatas by Biber, Handel and Matteis. Audience members will learn about the historical context of the composers, music and instruments as part of the concert. Tickets are available at the door, adults are $30, students are free. For more information contact fiddleheadheidi@gmail.com, or visit: baroqueorchestraofmaine.org.

SOUL BENDERS FOR FOOD ACCESS

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

MAY 25—MEMORIAL DAY

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

BAR HARBOR

MOUNT DESERT

The Memorial Day parade begins at the Mount Desert Elementary School at 10:30 A.M. It ends at the Village Green. Ceremonies begin at 11. The Neighborhood House hosts a cookout on the Green. Veterans eat for free. All others have a suggested donation of $5.

MAY 25 and 26 MEMORIAL DAY BOOK SALE

MAY 26

MAY 26, 29 and JUNE 3

MAY 26 — ASSEMBLING THE MOUNT DESERT ISLAND GEOLOGY PUZZLE

MAY — WEDNESDAY BOOK CLUBS

SOMESVILLE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Meets the last Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m., everyone is welcome.

May: The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

MAY 28 ACADIA BIRDING FESTIVAL

MAY 28—COMMUNITY ART FOR A THRIVING EARTH

MAY 28 — LEARNING AND ART EXHIBIT

MAY 28 — ACADIA SENIOR COLLEGE’S Fieldtrip to The Farnsworth Museum

Bus Trip to Rockland, ME

Thursday, May 28, 2026

departing 8am- returning late afternoon

Leaving from The Acadia Gateway Center, Trenton, ME

$65/person, includes transportation

﻿and museum fees

Invite your friends & make a day of it!

Please join us for a field trip to the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland on May 28, 2026 leaving at 8am from the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton. Hop aboard our chartered coach bus for a relaxing ride to the museum where we will gather for docent-led tours of new exhibits. There will be plenty of time to enjoy downtown Rockland and artist Eric Hopkins will be waiting to greet you in his gallery!

Register for Rockland Fieldtrip

MAY 29 and MAY 30 MDI DRAMA

Audiences have three opportunities to catch the mystery at MDI High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater: Friday, May 29 at 7:00 PM and two performances on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

General admission tickets are sold exclusively at the door before each performance: adults are $10 and students and seniors are $5.

Clue is guaranteed to be a comedy whodunnit that will leave both fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Please visit MDIDRAMA.ORG for more information.

MAY 29 — COLORED PENCIL STILL LIFE AT ARTWAVES

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MAY 29—GOLDEN OAK

MAY 30 — SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM BUILT, NOT BOUGHT

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

MAY 30 — WATERCOLOR PAINTING AT ARTWAVES

MAY 31 — HIGH TEA AT THE TRENTON GRANGE

TRENTON—Join us for a cozy High Tea at the Trenton Grange with tasty treats and great company on Sunday, May 31 from 2 PM - 4 PM

Come sip and snack in person at the charming Trenton Grange! Enjoy a relaxing afternoon filled with delicious teas, tasty treats, and great company. Whether you’re a tea lover or just looking for a cozy way to spend your day, this event is perfect for you.

To register.

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

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