The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Restaurant Barn.

THINGS TO DO

It’s our weekly round-up, and we may have missed some things, so apologies! If you have something you’d like in here, please let us know.

We hope you have some great adventures this week!

To check out our news stories and briefs from the past week, click on the archive section, and you’ll see them in chronological order.

WHERE CAN YOU EAT?

You can check out the list of all the restaurants at our new site, ACADIA ADVENTURES. The restaurants are here!

FUTURE EVENTS

You can see the upcoming events here.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS

You can see the list of local organizations and businesses and links to their calendars here.

LIVE MUSIC

You can see the live music that we know about here!

All of these are constantly evolving. And if you have additions, please let us know!

MONDAY, JUNE 29

June 29 — Criterion

Jun 29, 2026, 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

1932 Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St, Bar Harbor

The Criterion hosts YOU ARE HERE, the story of a dilapidated Winnebago, an alcoholically wet and creatively dry writer, and the Sloppy Angel of a mechanic who becomes his unlikely Muse.

There will be a question and answer panel with Jack Kennedy and Claire Rose.

Tickets and more info here.

JUNE 29 — FUTURE TROJANS BASKETBALL CAMP

JUNE 29 — ART RECEPTION

LEGO CLUB!

Divine Play Yoga at the Neighborhood House

Mon/Wed; 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Cost: $15/class

with Mike Bouscaren

Register: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=19801383

Monday events via the Bar Harbor Chamber:

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

JUNE 30 — THE SERAPH

JUNE 30 — SHAPING THE FUTURE OF MDIRSS

JUNE 30 — COFFEE AND CONVERSATION

9:30 a.m.



Coffee & Conversation: MDI Modernists



Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center



College of the Atlantic



105 Eden Street



Bar Harbor



Free; registration required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo.

JUNE 30 — BHMF OPERA PREVIEW

JUNE 30— ST. SAVIOUR’S DOWNEAST MUSIC SERIES - TAKODA

Peter Carriveau will perform on Tuesday, June 23, from 5-6 pm, as part of St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series. A singer-songwriter currently living in Monmouth, Maine, Peter’s music and writing are influenced by elements of Americana, folk, and rock, from artists such as John Prine, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and David Mallett. Peter is an enthusiastic soloist, whether performing original music or interpreting the songs of others.

SHOWCASE OPEN JAM

OPEN TABLE MDI — TUESDAY COMMUNITY SUPPERS IN BAR HARBOR

MDI EPISCOPAL HISTORY MUSEUM

CRANE FOLDING

STORY AND PLAY

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

MOMMY & ME GROUP

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

Tuesday events via the Chamber:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

JULY 1 — Trail Building

MOUNT DESERT— Land Steward Ed Hawes will lead this walk introducing the art of trail building within the Land and Garden Preserve. Learn about the design, construction, and history of our trails. Enjoy a hands-on demonstration of stone shaping. 9 - 11 a.m, July 1.

For more information and to register visit Activities | Land&GardenPreserve.

JULY 1 — AUTHOR TALK

JULY 1 — DRAGONS LOVE TACOS PARTY

JULY 1 — ART RECEPTION

JULY 1 — MOUNT DESERT ISLAND HISTORICAL SOCIETY: SAY WHAT?

MDI Historical: Say What? MDI Lore & Tall Tales

Wednesday, July 1

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

In-Person & Online

Join us for an evening of myth-busting and storytelling as we uncover the truth behind the island’s most persistent lore. a presentation that explains not just the truth, but why these stories were created and why they still stick around today.

Event Registration

WEDNESDAYS — WRITERS’ WORKSHOPS AT HIDDEN BARN BOOKS

Every Wednesday now through Labor Day from 10-12 AM at Hidden Barn Books, 31 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor.

Limited spots, so register here:

https://www.practiceofwriting.com/acadia-writers-workshop

THE ANNEX IN JULY

Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Every Wednesday and Friday, through September

Volunteers can join a guided hike to the top of one of Acadia’s iconic summits and support important vegetation restoration work by carrying soil in their backpacks. The soil is used to help restore fragile summit habitats damaged by erosion and heavy foot traffic. These hikes are a meaningful way to experience Acadia’s mountains while helping protect them for future visitors. Hikes are led twice a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 24. Registration opens June 8.

The Save our Summits hikes and the summit vegetation restoration program is a partnership between Friends of Acadia, Schoodic Institute, and Acadia National Park.

MUSIC BINGO WITH MATTY P AT THE FINBACK!

MEDITATION

DANCE CARDIO AT ARTWAVES

Northeast Harbor Library—Readers Unite!

Love reading? Join us for Readers Unite! Reading Club. This will be an opportunity to read together, share books we love, and have quiet independent reading time. Grades 3 and up are welcome. Come every week, or pop in anytime! Link to register is here.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

GIRLS WHO CODE

CHRONICLES OF YARNIA

BLOCK PARTY!

Wednesday events via the Chamber:

THURSDAY, JULY 2

JULY 2 — COOKOUT FUNDRAISER

JULY 2 — SAILING SVALBARD

JULY 2 BAR HARBOR TOWN BAND’S SEASON BEGINS!

JULY 2 — “ARTISTS IN SCHOOLS“

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

KARAOKE NIGHT AT FINBACK ALE HOUSE

STITCHES KNITTING AND CROCHET GROUP!

Stitches Knitting & Crochet Group meets on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The town office is located at 59 Oak Point Road, Trenton, ME 04605. We will meet through mid-May, then take a break for the summer. All levels are welcome. Please join us. You don’t have to live in Trenton to come knit with us.

ADULT LINE DANCE CLASS

FIGURE DRAWING AT ARTWAVES

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Thursday events via the Chamber:

FRIDAY, JULY 3

JULY 3 — MR. DREW AND HIS ANIMALS, TOO

BIRDERS’ CAFE

Our hope is to bring together local and visiting bird watchers and lovers for a social event. Join us every other Friday morning from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Our museum shop will be open, offering a selection of baked goods from local cafes, restaurants, and caterers, along with coffee. Feel free to explore the trails as early as you like! After, relax in our courtyard and chat. The Oceanarium (museum and aquarium) opens at 9 AM.

MDI Wheelers

Every Thursday and Friday morning, June through September, weather permitting

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

FAMILY STORY TIME AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR

10:00 a.m. Southwest Harbor Public Library. Interactive books, puppets, songs, movements, bubbles.

Library hours 9-5, Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., 9-8 Wed., 9-1 Sat.

Friday events via the Chamber:

SATURDAY, JULY 4

JULY 4 — HARBOR HOP

SOUTHWEST HARBOR FIREWORKS

9 P.M. — Fireworks Display: launched from Acadia Fuel barge.

This is organized by the Acadia Chamber of Commerce

BAR HARBOR EVENTS

7:00 AM - 10:00 AM Pancake Breakfast

Produced by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will hold its traditional Pancake Breakfast at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street. Blueberry or plain pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, sausage, orange juice, milk, water, tea, and coffee. A fun morning feast for the whole family, and a great way to fuel up for the day ahead! All proceeds from the event support Rotary projects and local nonprofits.

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Craft Fair/Marketplace

Produced by the Island Arts Association

The Island Arts Association will hold a Craft Fair/Marketplace at the YMCA, 21 Park Street, Bar Harbor, featuring a wonderful selection of Maine crafts, including jewelry, quilts, photographs, pottery, and porcelain dolls. Please join us for this joint fundraiser for the YMCA and the YWCA. Please call the YWCA at 207-288-5008 for additional information.

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Seafood Festival

Produced by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will be offering delicious lunch options to keep you fueled up for the remainder of the day! Bring the whole family to the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street to enjoy Maine lobster rolls and crab rolls, hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, watermelon, chips, water, and sodas. All proceeds from the event support Rotary projects and local nonprofits.

JULY 4 — AT CURRENTS IN TRENTON

Event by Banned from Eden

Currents - Seafood and Spirits

Duration: 2 hr starting at 4 p.m.

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

A rocking Independence Day celebration of our hard-won yet fragile freedoms, including freedom of expression, and freedom from tyranny! Join us on this 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, where in the spirit of that founding document, we do what rock & roll does best: stick it to the Man!*

*Dewey Finn, School of Rock

HEAD TO ACADIA TO VOLUNTEER!

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

STORY TIME

SATURDAYS! BABY AND ME YOGA!

PRAYER SHAWL MISSION GROUP

Prayer Shawl Mission from 10 a.m. to noon at the church located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

The intention of the group is to create a flow of Prayer Shawls for distribution for those in need due to illness, loneliness, loss or in need of comfort and to create a sense of community with those who have a shared interest.

Supplies and instruction will be provided to those with skills for knitting and/or crocheting and for those with a desire to learn. For more information contact Pat by calling (203) 770-0063 or email: pgdizazzo@yahoo.com.

DANCE LESSONS AT ARTWAVES

Saturday events via the Chamber:

SUNDAY, JULY 5

JULY 5

JULY 5 Brooke & Haley Music LIVE AT TIMBERLAND

Event by Brooke & Haley Music

The Tavern At Timberland

Duration: 3 hr

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

Come check us out Fourth of July weekend!! This bar is located within Timberland Campground. Open to the public!

KIDS CHESS CLUB AT CHOCO-LATTE

Our chess club is great for beginners (at least know how the pieces move) and also intermediate level. All are welcome. We meet most Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. at Choco-latte in Bar Harbor.

Move Free Run Club

BAR HARBOR—The runs take place every week of the year and meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and Sundays at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte.

The Move Free Run Club (Acadia Chapter) meets every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. from the Bar Harbor Village Green and every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Choco Latte! Hope to meet more members of the community!

Sunday events via the Chamber:

ONGOING…

KIDS’ SCAVENGER HUNT AT SOUTHWEST HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

COMMUNITY BLANKET PROJECT

FUTURE EVENTS!

JULY 6 Bar Harbor Music Festival Opera Preview

Monday, July 6

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In-Person Only

Maestro Nathaniel Meyer will give a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s BHMF Opera Production: the Mozart double bill of Bastien-Bastiènne and The Impresario. Featuring striking analysis of the music and live performances by Isaac Bray, Katelyn Parker Bray, and pianist Christina Spurling.

Event Registration

JULY 6 — TWEEN/TEEN COOKING CLASS

JULY 6 — AUTHOR TALK

JULY 6 — OPERA PREVIEW

JULY 7 — MURDER WILL OUT

JULY 8 — SPY SCHOOL!

JULY 8 MDI PORK FEST - SEASIDE DAIRY BAR (ITO) - TREMONT

JULY 8 — DAVID FELSEN





JULY 9 — NEW COMPOSERS

JULY 9 — BASH AT THE BOAT YARD

Thursday, July 9th at 6:00pm

Abel’s Yacht Yard

You’re invited! Join us for a fun-filled evening and show your support for The Neighborhood House at our annual “Bash at Boatyard!” This year’s celebration is scheduled for Thursday, July 9th at 6:00pm at Abel’s Yacht Yard. All proceeds from the evening go to support the year ‘round slate of programs and activities at The Neighborhood House. Tickets are available in advance for $125 and can be purchased online (click button below) or just give us a call at (207)276-5039. Tickets have sold our the last several years, so don’t miss the boat!

JULY 9 — FAMILY SCIENCE NIGHT!

JULY 10 ASHLEY McBRYDE and CJ FIELD

JULY 10 - 24 ALEWIFE ARTISANS

JULY 10 GIANT BOOK SALE

JULY 10 & JULY 24 — ACADIA EXPLORER PROGRAM

JULY 11 - 13— HARBOR HOUSE FLAMINGO FESTIVAL!

JULY 11 and 12 — DAWNLAND FESTIVAL OF ARTS AND IDEAS

JULY 11

July 11 & 25 — SAFE HARBOR ALANO KARAOKE

JULY 11 — SUNS OUT, TOPS DOWN

JULY 11 — JAMMY BUFFET

QUICK NOTE

“Things To Do” is mostly curated by me looking for things happening in the upcoming week, which takes a lot of time and I truly do not know all that is going on.

If there’s something in the MDI region that you’d like me to mention, please let me know, because I’m definitely always missing some events every week.

If you’d like to donate to help support us, you can, but no pressure! Just click here.

Follow us on Facebook. And as a reminder, you can easily view all our past stories and press releases here.

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