The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service is asking residents, landowners, and municipalities to help slow the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB), a destructive insect responsible for killing millions of ash trees across North America.

As the emerald ash borer continues to threaten Maine’s forests and communities, the Maine Forest Service encourages the public to learn how to identify ash trees and signs of infestation, participate in monitoring efforts, and help prevent the spread of invasive pests.

Here are five ways to help slow EAB:

Learn how to identify ash trees

May is a great time to identify ash trees. While all the other hardwood trees are leafing out, Maine’s ash trees still look like sticks in the sky. For white and green ash, look for opposite branching and small, ridged bark arranged in a diamond pattern. Brown ash bark (also known as black ash) is characteristically gray to dark gray, with a spongy, corky texture.

Learn how to identify signs of emerald ash borer

Now that you know what an ash tree looks like, look for signs of emerald ash borer in the trees. You may spot “blonding” on ash trees, the shallow flecking of the bark by woodpeckers going after EAB larvae and pupae. If you think you see “blonding,” take some good quality photos, note your location, and report your findings on the EAB Report Form.

Learn how to identify emerald ash borer

Chances are, you won’t see EAB adults in May, but come June, you may see some as they start to emerge from ash trees. If you think you see an EAB, try to capture it or take a photo and report your findings on the EAB Report Form.

Create a girdled ash tree to monitor for emerald ash borer

Your tree can be part of the EAB monitoring network. Knowing the whereabouts of EAB helps the DACF and others make good management decisions about ash.

Leave your firewood at home and prevent the spread of invasive pests

Planning a camping trip? Learn about Maine’s firewood laws, and get your firewood at the campground or go to FirewoodScout.org to find other local sources.

For more information about emerald ash borer, identification resources, and reporting tools, visit the Maine Forest Service Emerald Ash Borer page.

Photos Courtesy

Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District

Kenneth R. Law (USDA)

Maine Forest Service

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