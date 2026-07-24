The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Geddy’s.

TRENTON—A portion of Route 3 in Trenton was officially dedicated to Deputy Luke Gross of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

The ceremony shut down the road for approximately 15 minutes this morning as Chris Thornton, a retired patrol lieutenant from HCSO, led the ceremony for his friend.

“To most of us this is just a road,” Thornton said. “On September 23, 2021, it stopped being just a road. It became forever connected to the life and sacrifice of Deputy Luke Gross who gave his life in service to the people of Hancock County and the State of Maine.”

When responding to an early morning crash, Deputy Gross had been cleaning debris on Route 3 when a pickup struck him. He died of his injuries. His call number was retired. Hundreds mourned and attended his funeral. He was the first Hancock County deputy to die on duty since 1911.

On Friday, many in the communities that Deputy Gross impacted gathered to formally recognize what many knew.

“This is no longer just a road,” Thornton said.

Now the road is a tribute to a husband, father, friend, coworker, and a loyal public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice, Thornton said.

“This is a permanent tribute to Luke, but more importantly it’s a tribute to his life, his service, and the sacrifice behind that sign,” Thornton explained.

In January 2026, members of the public told the Legislative Committee on Transportation that they’d like to name a portion of Route 3 in Trenton after Deputy Gross, who was 44 when he died.

“What really, truly set Luke apart was who he was beyond the uniform. Luke was kind, he was caring and despite the weight of his profession, he was still a kid at heart,” said Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane during public testimony, January 8. “Someone who could bring lightness, laughter, and humanity simply by being who he was.”

Sheriff Kane called it a privilege to work beside Deputy Gross and to know him as a person.

Lt. Dakota Dupuis spoke on behalf of the sheriff’s department, Friday.

“His legacy continues to be felt,” Lt. Dupuis said, and the amount of people attending show the impact Gross had.

Members of Gross’ family with Corey Bagley

Deputy Gross’ children unveiled the sign.

The resolve, introduced by Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor), directed the Department of Transportation to designate Route 3 in Trenton the Deputy Luke Gross Memorial Highway and to erect appropriate signs there to let the public know that the portion of the highway is named after Deputy Gross who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle there.

On Friday Gross’ children unveiled the sign to applause.

Rep. Faulkingham said when he introduced the legislation, his hope was simply that the state of Maine would forever recognize a man whose life was forever defined by courage, integrity, and service.

“Today that hope becomes reality,” Rep. Faulkingham said.

Renaming the highway will be an enduring reminder of Deputy Gross and his impact on the community, Rep. Faulkingham said.

Deputy Gross had worked for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years and played football at Bucksport High School. He also taught DARE drug education, volunteered at Camp Postcard, helped kids with sports, friends with problems, and told a story with a hearty laugh.

“His greatest accomplishment wasn’t his career; it was his family,” said Rep. Faulkingham.

His children had a nickname for Deputy Gross, “the world’s greatest bear hugger.”

Those four words, Rep. Faulkingham said, tell the world more about Gross than the lists of Gross’ many accomplishments.

At Ryan Gross’ eighth grade graduation, deputy after deputy attended, Rep. Faulkingham said. That was yet another testament to the love Deputy Gross inspired, and the loyalty.

“Luke’s family is still their family,” Rep. Faulkingham said.

That’s a big deal. It speaks to the bonds created, he explained.

“Luke was my hero. He was larger than life,” Lauren Gross said at her husband’s funeral in Bangor. “Not just because of the badge he wore, but because of the man he was.”

Photos and video by Shaun Farrar/BHS

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