From left: Isaiah Morgan, Cole Tomuschat, and Wallace “Wynn” Pooler

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) announced that three students she nominated have been accepted to U.S. Service Academies. Wallace “Wynn” Pooler of South China will attend the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., while Isaiah Morgan of Cumberland Center and Cole Tomuschat of Scarborough will both attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

“Earning acceptance to a U.S. Service Academy is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to a student’s scholarship, leadership, character, and commitment to service,” said Pingree. “Wallace, Isaiah, and Cole have each demonstrated a deep sense of duty and a clear desire to serve their country. I’m incredibly proud to have nominated them and thrilled to see them accepted to the Merchant Marine Academy and Naval Academy. I know they will represent Maine well, and I wish them every success as they begin this next chapter.”

“I have long been interested in serving my country in some way and was raised in a service-oriented family, with family members having served for many generations. Both my great-grandfathers served during World War II. My grandfather served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and my father served as a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer after graduating from Maine Maritime Academy,” Wallace wrote in his nomination request. “I now wish to continue this legacy by attending the Merchant Marine Academy.”

“Growing up with a father who has served for over 30 years, and an aunt and uncle who both attended West Point, I have learned how this community is unique. Part of my patriotic duty is to give back to my country, following in their footsteps,” Isaiah wrote in his nomination request. “I want to be part of a service academy because it offers a unique combination of leadership development, academic rigor, and a path to a lifelong commitment to serving my country.”

“Some of my earliest memories are listening to my dad and grandpa tell stories of their service. My dad is a 20-year merchant marine, and Grandpa is a retired Master Gunnery Sergeant in the Marine Corps. They would tell of travels around the world, hardships, and victories. Even as a small boy, I knew I wanted to be like the men in my life; I wanted to serve my country and become a leader,” Cole wrote in his nomination request. “The U.S. Service Academies are the best places in the world to sharpen my intellect, leadership skills, and sense of morality to reach my goals.”

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes Members of Congress.

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