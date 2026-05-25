Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Sydney Roberts Rockefeller's avatar
Sydney Roberts Rockefeller
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Dear Carrie,

Thank you for a tribute that brought lumps to my throat. That and the Bagadouce Chorale's Concert yesterday has done me in despite the rain today.

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