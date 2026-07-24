Time to Register for Fall Courses with Acadia Senior College
Email newsletter reminder
The Fall Term runs from August 31-November 13, 2026.
Registration ends August 3rd.
Monday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)
Adventures in Art History
Floral Design Basics (waitlisting)
Understanding the Housing Problem on MDI*
Monday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)
First Decade of Sound Part II: England
Tuesday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)
Intelligence - Artificial & Otherwise
The Art of Making a Medical Diagnosis*
Tuesday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)
Are you Ready for Some Football?!
Food & Foodways: Highlights from Prehistory to the 19th Century
Just for Fun - Give Watercolor a Try
(waitlisting)
Wednesday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)
Demystifying AI
Geology of MDI
Wednesday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)
Construction of Wooden Trail Structures
Thursday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)
Autumn Bounty in the Natural World: Harvesting, Storing, Preparing
Geology of MDI
Introduction to Ballroom Dance
Roots of the Native Plant Movement
Thursday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)
The Hidden Legacy of Jackie Robinson
Friday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)
Entrepreneurial Finance
Picture Books for Life: Exploring the Art, History & Joy of Children’s Books
*Hybrid Course - in-person & via Zoom
Full Course & Registration Information
Reminders for Course Registration
Follow these steps to enroll:
Make sure you are logged into the site as a member.
Click the Enroll button below the course description.
If you don’t see the Enroll link, click the Refresh button on your browser.
Once you have selected your courses, click “Go to your cart” in the orange message box in the upper right corner of the screen (or the Enrollments or Cart link if the message box is no longer visible).
Proceed to the payment screen, enter your credit card information and click Submit Card Payment, or indicate you will pay by check, in which case, we will hold your space in the class for seven days. Mail your check promptly to ASC, PO Box 475, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.
If you have any trouble, please contact Molly Goodwin at learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org or 288-9500.
If the courses you want are full, join the wait list. You may still have an opportunity to take the course.