The Fall Term runs from August 31-November 13, 2026.

Registration ends August 3rd.

Monday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)

Monday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)

Tuesday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)

Tuesday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)

Are you Ready for Some Football?!

(waitlisting)

Wednesday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)

Wednesday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)

Thursday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)

Thursday Afternoons (1:00pm-3:00pm)

Friday Mornings (9:30am-11:30am)

*Hybrid Course - in-person & via Zoom

Full Course & Registration Information

Reminders for Course Registration

Follow these steps to enroll:

Make sure you are logged into the site as a member.

Click the Enroll button below the course description.

If you don’t see the Enroll link, click the Refresh button on your browser.

Once you have selected your courses, click “Go to your cart” in the orange message box in the upper right corner of the screen (or the Enrollments or Cart link if the message box is no longer visible).

Proceed to the payment screen, enter your credit card information and click Submit Card Payment, or indicate you will pay by check, in which case, we will hold your space in the class for seven days. Mail your check promptly to ASC, PO Box 475, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.