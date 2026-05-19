WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME), member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), is cosponsoring legislation to ensure veterans benefits are adjusted to reflect the increasing cost of living. The Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 would increase certain veteran’s benefits – including disability compensation, clothing allowances, and dependency and indemnity compensation for surviving spouses and children – to reflect rising everyday costs. These changes would align the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with annual benefit increases provided by the Social Security Administration.

“Veterans and military families should not see the value of their earned benefits undercut by rising costs,” said Senator King. “This bipartisan legislation helps ensure that disability compensation and survivor benefits keep pace with inflation and continue to provide stability for the men and women who served our country and the families who stand beside them.”

King is joined on the legislation by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Boozman (R-AR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jim Banks (R-IN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Representing one of the states with the highest rates of military families and veterans per capita, Senator King is a staunch advocate for America’s servicemembers and veterans. In March, Senator King was honored by The American Legion with its 2026 Distinguished Public Service Award. Last year, Senator King was honored by the Disabled American Veterans as its 2025 Legislator of the Year. He was also recognized by the Wounded Warrior Project as the 2024 Legislator of the Year for his “outstanding legislative effort and achievement to improve the lives of the wounded, ill, and injured veterans.”

On the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), he works to ensure American veterans receive their earned benefits and that the VA is properly implementing various programs. Earlier this year, he introduced the TAP Promotion Act which would allow accredited representatives from Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), or other organizations, to participate in Transition Assistance Program (TAP) classes to help transitioning servicemembers file Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) claims. Additionally, he introduced the Ensuring Benefits for Disabled Veterans Act, which would address an unfair rule in federal law that creates unnecessary delays when veterans with service-connected disabilities attempt to access earned education and employment benefits.

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