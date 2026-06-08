TOWN HILL—Come join the VIS and help add mulch to the Town Hill playground Sunday, June 14 starting at 8:30 AM.

Mulch is needed to keep the surface safe and prevent injuries from falls off of the play equipment. Over time, the mulch breaks down and compacts and needs to be replenished. The Town is supplying mulch, but we need help to move it from the parking lot to the playground and spread it around.

There will be lunch served when we’re finished, featuring food from Mainely Meat. There will be a raffle for two $50 gift cards, one from Salisbury Farms and one from Mother’s Kitchen.

If you have them, bring your wheelbarrow, scoop shovels and rakes.

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