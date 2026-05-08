MOUNT DESERT—The Town Clerk is conducting absentee voting for the June 9, 2026 State Primary Election. You may request a ballot:

online at http://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl, (receive a record of your request and updates for when it is mailed and returned ballot received by the clerk’s office)

call 276-5531 to have a ballot mailed to you

visit the Town Office during office hours (M-F 9:00 am to 4:30 pm)

The Town Clerk will also conduct absentee voting at the Town Office (21 Sea St., Northeast Harbor) the evening of June 4, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is your last opportunity to absentee vote without special circumstances:

Special Circumstances for the Town of Mount Desert include:

I will be absent from my municipality of residence unexpectedly during the entire time the polls are open on election day (8 am-8 pm). I have a physical or mental disability. I am unable to leave my home or treatment facility due to an incapacity or illness. I am unable to travel to the polls because of residency on a coastal island (access by water only) – N/A for Town of Mount Desert. Being a caregiver who is unable to attend the polls due to the incapacity or illness of another person.

We have installed a secure absentee drop box outside of the Town Office door. Please remember that you can ONLY RETURN BALLOTS ISSUED BY THE TOWN OF MOUNT DESERT IN THIS BOX. Ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk by 8:00 pm (either by close of business on June 8th if returning in person to Town Office, in the Drop Box after 4:30 pm, or to the polls by 8:00 pm at the Town Hall meeting room).

The Mount Desert Town Office will be closed Tuesday, June 9, 2026 for the election. Much of the administrative business can be done online (registrations, vital records requests, tax payments, tax bills, real estate property cards, etc.). The Registrar will be available 8am – 8pm at the polls.

The Assessor, Code Enforcement Officer, or Town Manager will be available by appointment only.

Call 276-5531 to request an appointment.

The office will re-open for regular business on Wednesday, June 10th.

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