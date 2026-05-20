Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
May 21

As the photos which accompany the article clearly show, those bloated ‘boats’ dominate the view, take over the scene.

Reply
Share
Ann Caswell's avatar
Ann Caswell
May 20

Please invite the Judge to take a walking tour of Bar Harbot during shoulder season. If he can get by on the sidewalks.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture