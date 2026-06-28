BAR HARBOR—Weather depending, on Monday, June 29, traffic will be impacted at the intersection of Kebo Street and Cromwell Harbor Road. The Town will be paving this intersection. During paving operations, traffic control will involve alternating one-way travel at Kebo Street. Cromwell Harbor Road will be CLOSED to through traffic. A detour for Cromwell Harbor Road will be in place.

Thank you for your patience while this critical infrastructure work is conducted. Contact the Public Works at 288-4681 with questions.

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