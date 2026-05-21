TREMONT—The Town of Tremont recognizes that residents may have questions regarding the temporary sharing of our Code Enforcement Officer, Angela Chamberlain, with the Town of Southwest Harbor. This arrangement is facilitated through the municipal mutual aid framework established by the League of Towns, which allows communities to support one another during periods of staffing challenges and operational need.

While some Tremont residents may understandably have concerns about the impact this temporary arrangement could have on services within our community, I want to assure residents that I remain fully confident in Ms. Chamberlain’s ability to continue effectively serving the Town of Tremont during this time. Ms. Chamberlain has demonstrated a strong work ethic, professionalism, and commitment to the residents of Tremont. I have every confidence in her ability to successfully manage these responsibilities while maintaining the level of service our community expects.

Municipal government functions best when communities are willing to work collaboratively and assist one another when challenges arise. Mutual aid agreements exist for this very purpose—to ensure communities can continue providing critical services during periods of transition or unexpected need. Should Tremont ever face a similar situation, we would hope neighboring communities would respond with the same spirit of cooperation and support.

This temporary arrangement reflects the value of regional partnership and the importance of municipalities working together to strengthen local government services. Tremont remains committed to ensuring residents continue receiving responsive and effective service, and I appreciate the understanding and support of our community as we assist a neighboring town during this time.

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