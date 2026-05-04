The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by First National Wealth Management.

TREMONT—Two issues have taken up a lot of time for Tremont Select Board members and volunteer committee members this past year.

One is a proposed new public safety building, the cost of which is currently estimated to be $8,046,435 with a taxpayer share of $2,011,608, and the second is a potential deer hunting season in the Town of Tremont, which could be the first legal deer hunting to occur on Mount Desert Island in almost 100 years.

The Select Board held public hearings on both of these subjects on April 6 and has held previous public hearings and discussed both issues at many meetings throughout the past year.

Tremont voters have one more chance to learn about the proposed new public safety building.

Tomorrow, May 5, 2026, from 6 - 7 p.m., at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library there will be a presentation regarding the details of this potential project and this will be the last opportunity for town sponsored education prior to the secret ballot vote on May 11. Both the proposed new public safety building and the deer hunt will be on that ballot.

PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

A new public safety building would have space for fire apparatus, a Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service ambulance, and potentially some office/work space for law enforcement.

The Public Safety Building Committee and the Select Board have worked hard to try and get the initial estimated construction cost of $7.7-$9.5 million to a number closer to the $6 million goal.

The Select Board met with representatives from Hedefine Engineering and Design Group Collaborative, the two consulting companies working with the town on the engineering and design of the proposed new public safety building, at both its March 9 and its March 16 Select Board meetings via Zoom.

Potential cost saving ideas were presented by both the consultants and the Select Board members with input from the Public Safety Building Committee and the firms were able to get the estimated construction price down to just over $6.7 million. Adding on the administrative “soft” costs brings the project price to approximately $8 million.

The Public Safety Building Committee has applied for, and the entire project hinges on receiving, a Congressionally Directed Spending grant through Senator Susan Collins’ office that will hopefully pay for approximately 75% of the new building.

The remaining 25% will be the town’s share and the taxpayer covered costs of approximately $2 million.

According to Town Manager Jesse Dunbar, “based on a $450,000 valuation, the estimated cost is $117” additional per year for the roughly $2 million bond.

Dunbar stressed that is strictly an estimate and “the final amount, interest rate, and the town's mil rate in any given year will alter” that amount.

Some of the big-ticket eliminations that have been proposed include the following.

Removing air conditioning from the apparatus bays;

Reducing proposed 3 phase 800 amp electrical service to 200 amp;

Changing 300kw generator to smaller propane powered generator;

Removing separate public safety building parking lot;

Changing from two separate buildings to a two-story single building;

Possibly building a steel building rather than more traditional stick built construction.

Both the Public Safety Building Committee and the Select Board have stated that they are committed to continuing to look for cost savings as the project progresses but can’t do that until funding is approved and planning can progress further.

The Public Safety Building Committee, which is handling the grant application, has stressed that according to Senator Collins’ office, it is important to show that taxpayers are supportive of the project. That is part of the reason why the question is on the ballot prior to receiving the grant; it’s to show a formal commitment that the town is willing to pay its share.

At the April 6 public hearing for the proposed building, Public Safety Building Committee member Alan Feuer presented about the need for a new building and put forth the information captured below.

Between its two fire stations, Bass Harbor and Seal Cove, the fire department has a total of seven bays. Of these seven bays, only three are tall enough to house modern-day fire apparatus. One of the fire department’s engines is 30 years old and should be replaced but the fire department has no place to put a new engine due to the size of the stations’ bays.

A new public safety building would also allow for a separation between clean spaces and dirty spaces so that gear and equipment can be cleaned and laundry can be done to help keep firefighters and their families safe from the dangerous chemicals and contaminants that can be encountered when fighting fires.

Additionally, there could be training space and sleeping space for firefighters or ambulance attendants.

The proposed site for the new building is a lot that adjoins the current location of the town office, is already owned by the town, provides easy access to primary roads, and allows for centralized response by both the fire department and the ambulance service.

The current plan is for the Bass Harbor fire station to be sold. The fire department has said that some of the proceeds from the sale will be given to the town to help with the costs of the new public safety building but the organization would also like to keep a good portion of the money in order to establish an equipment purchasing and maintenance fund.

“We really have no choice. We need a new fire station. I mean, we cannot run a competent service with the current facility. If the facility has living quarters, the ambulance service has committed to putting an ambulance in Tremont,” Feuer said as part of his closing statement. “That’s a huge win for Tremont. No longer does the ambulance have to come from the center of Southwest Harbor. That can save from five to as much as seven minutes to get to West Tremont.”

Feuer added, “It’s important to remember that this is not a short-term investment, this is a long-term investment. This public safety building is not just for us, not for an old guy like me, we are building this for our kids and for their kids.”

The full public safety building draft report is below.

Tremont Psb Draft Report Final 11.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DEER HUNT

It has been just over a year since the Select Board took on the task of trying to create a potential deer hunting season in Tremont.

On April 3, 2025, Maine House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) presented a bill, LD 1438, that he was sponsoring to the Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) that would make it legal to hunt deer on Mount Desert Island.

That bill ultimately failed, but it provided the impetus for the Select Board to try and create a hunt that the town can have control over.

During the course of that year and many meetings later, the town has created a plan that according to Town Manager Jesse Dunbar has received unofficial approval by IFW officials.

There are two steps left in the process. One of those steps will occur on May 11 when voters have a chance to approve, or not, the deer hunt plan. If it is approved by voters, it will go back to IFW for the second step, final approval. If it is not approved by voters it will go no further for now.

The full plan that was submitted to IFW is below, but some of the main conditions of the plan that have been honed down during the course of the last year follow.

All hunting will be archery and shotgun only.

Hunting can only take placed from a fixed position, ground blind or elevated stand.

Landowners must provide stand locations.

Only property owners and Tremont residents may hunt.

Only anterless deer may be taken. An anterless deer is defined by the state as any deer having antlers less than three inches in length as measured from the skull.

Hunters will be required to register with the town office to prove residency or land ownership and will be given a permission slip which must be shown when tagging a deer at the mandated tagging station.

The tagging station location will be either Gott’s Store in Southwest Harbor or Hansen’s Outpost in Tremont, location to be decided.

The special hunt will take place during the month of November beginning with the 2026 hunting season and will last for a total three years.

All other applicable state hunting rules and guidelines must be followed including shooting distance from dwellings.

Tremont Special Hunt Request Draft 03 16 2026 (1) 265KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SELECT BOARD CANDIDATES

There are two open seats on the Tremont Select Board and three contenders to fill those seats. Howard “Howdy” Goodwin’s term expires this year and he has chosen not to run again. Vice Chair McKenzie Jewett’s term also expires this year and she is running for reelection.

The two new contenders are Ben Harper and Michael Reynolds.

We’ve asked the candidates for a bio, photo, and some standard questions below. Ben Harper did not respond to our request, but should he respond prior to May 11, we will update this article and let you know.

McKenzie Jewett

Photo via McKenzie Jewett

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running again?

If elected, this would be my fourth term on the Board of Selectmen. I have worked hard over the past nine years to ensure that Tremont keeps it integrity, while balancing a path forward. I feel that there is more work to be done, and I would like to continue to be part of that.

Do you have any ideas for increasing revenue to the town and alleviating the tax burden on property owners?

I think it’s time to think about streamlining some of our services. Living on an island, we have the ability to work closely with our neighboring communities, maybe this is something that we should be exploring. As of now, Tremont partners with Southwest Habor for law enforcement, we share an ambulance service, there may be other services to consider down the road. We have worked hard at keeping the municipal budget at no or low cost to taxpayers, its a difficult thing to manage as other town services continue to increase.

Do you have any ideas for decreasing expenses?

Sadly, the cost of expenses is out of our hands. I think its important to be cautious while budgeting, we need to identify necessary needs over wants.

What skills do you bring to the table?

Honesty and transparency. Before running for office, I was the Town Clerk for 15 years, I have seen a lot of change throughout the years, some good some not so good. I understand the process and appreciate the efforts that our town staff and our volunteers put into making Tremont the community it is. I am always willing to listen and encourage anyone to reach out. Town government is complicated at best; I want our residents to know I am always available.

What is it about Tremont that you love?

Tremont is still unique; we stay true to our traditions and our way of life.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Tremont?

Housing, year-round employment.

What are some things that you feel like the town should be focusing on, but isn’t?

Taxes are always increasing; this is a battle that all communities are facing. I feel that maybe we should begin conversations about sharing services.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

My husband and I own a plumbing and electrical business, we raised four kids here, all who proudly attended Tremont Consolidated School. Each of our children have moved on to become successful in their own ways. I understand what it’s like to run a small business and raise a family in Tremont. We choose to build our lives here because of this community.

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

Tremont has a team; I am proud of the accomplishments our entire Board has made. Over the last several years, we have tackled many challenging issues, and I have learned how resilient our residents are. Giving back to your community is not only important but becoming a lost art. Not all my decisions have been popular, but honest and respectful.

Mike Reynolds

Photo via Mike Reynolds

MIKE’S BIO

Let’s start with the basics…. I’m Mike Reynolds. I’m a retired high school social atudies teacher living in Seal Cove. Though not an islander, I am a local, and have relatives in Tremont whose families go back generations. Since my wife Kim and I moved up here permanently, I’ve been getting to know our neighbors and the issues that affect them by working part time as a substitute teacher at Tremont Consolidated School, publishing opinion pieces in these pages, attending town meetings, talking with people, and doing A LOT of listening.

I come here from Chicago, by way of Washington, DC; Tuckahoe, New York; New Haven; and Meriden, CT. In Washington, I worked as a Congressional staffer, then as a reporter for the Illinois General Assembly newsletter, informing state legislators on issues in Congress. I was then hired by IBM, who moved me up to New York, then Connecticut. There and for 10 years afterward, I worked as a public relations producer and speechwriter for Fortune 500 corporations. I then worked as a media studies professor at both Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart Universities, before becoming certified and teaching high school civics, history and psychology in Hartford in a career lasting another 12 years. In Meriden, I was elected to two terms on the Board of Education and had a narrow defeat in a run for City Council. Though I’ve not lived here long by MDI standards, I’ve grown to love this place. I’m here to stay and I don’t plan on going anywhere. My aim is to help the community as best I can in as many ways as I can.

I hope it’s easy to see how with this experience I strongly value education, community, responsible citizenship, and a view of local government that sees it as the art of working hard, listening intently, and brokering compromises that bring the greatest possible good to the greatest number of people. If you’re surprised by my using the word “compromise” to describe the job of local government … good. I find that surprise inspires curiosity.

Why are you running?

I grew up in a big city. There was no real sense of community there. I then lived in Washington, Meriden, CT, then MDI. Of these, Tremont has the sense of community I’ve been seeking for many years. I’ve only been coming up here for 23 years, so I don’t mind being accused of “Newcomer Syndrome,” but, during my time here, I’ve visited relatives, gotten to know neighbors, and taught as a substitute at Tremont Consolidated. I’ve learned something very important here—this is a place where you know that the people you watch out for are watching out for you out of an honest sense of concern and neighborliness. I want to be a part of that.

Do you have any ideas for increasing revenue to the town and alleviating the tax burden on property owners?

When I was in D.C. working as a Congressional intern back in the 1980’s, there was a beer commercial floating around the airwaves, you may remember it—it was built around the slogan, “Who says you can’t have it all!” Well, I thought that idea was pretty silly at the time, and I’m even more convinced of that now.

There are only four ways any town CAN make money – taxes, bonds, selling off land, or selling licenses. Basically, “Tax and spend,” “Borrow and spend,” or “Sell off and spend.” Of these, the way Tremont makes most of its money is through property taxes. Some can be brought down temporarily through increased borrowing via bond issues, but these bonds will eventually need to be paid off. If you want to pay less in property tax, the only way is to increase the tax base, and distribute the savings equitably among the taxpayers—and that means encouraging development, either commercial or residential. I prefer residential, because if done responsibly, it helps to solve our affordable housing crisis, and preserves the “Quiet” in Quiet Side.” One thing I will never vote in favor of, however, is allowing off-island corporations permission to develop our property here—this simply drives off existing homeowners and raises the overall cost of homes for everyone.

Do you have any ideas for decreasing expenses?

Let me be blunt, here. Government costs money; it’s that simple. If you want your children educated to be confident and successful in an increasingly complicated world, it costs money. If you want the roads fixed, it costs money. If you want a new firehouse or a new pier for Bass Harbor, it costs money. If you want an independent police force or ambulance service, it costs money. That doesn’t mean I’m a proponent of waste, fraud and abuse, not by any means …. you just can’t do public service on the cheap. If you try, you end up cheating the citizens out of the tools and services they need to pursue their lives comfortably and confidently in the community. If elected, I’ll make my economic decisions for the town efficiently, cooperatively with other Board members, and above all—fairly, one issue at a time.

What skills do you bring to the table?

I’ve worked as a Congressional staffer, a college professor, a high school teacher, a board of education member, an education consultant, a corporate speechwriter, a journalist, an arts professional, a factory worker, a toll collector, and a Motor Vehicle clerk. In each of these I’ve developed a sense of equity and responsibility, a strong work ethic, a capacity to listen, and an ability to negotiate effective group decisions. I also make a dynamite Chicken Marbella if that’s the kind of table you’re referring to.

What is it about Tremont that you love?

There is a comfort and an energy about the quiet here that imbues every soul on this island, and that gently coaxes you along throughout your day.

What do you think is the most important issue facing Tremont?

I define “issue” as “opportunity for effective decision making.” Here, I believe the one opportunity we face which will have the greatest effect on our collective future concerns whether we favor new or traditional business models in making our development decisions.

What are some things that you feel like the town should be focusing on, but isn’t?

Providing more local jobs for our young people when they leave school.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

I thought that was obvious…. I moved here. Also, I’ve published two books, developed and built a high school theatre program, and collaborated to the new set of high school civics standards and course models now being used throughout the State of Connecticut.

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I’ve protested, written numerous letters and op-eds advocating fair, compassionate and responsible government, and taught in our school.

What’s a question that I should be asking you that I’m not asking?

“What do you make in a year?”

To which I would answer “I hope, a difference.”

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