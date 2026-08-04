Photo: Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Witham Family Hotels.

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Morning Recreational Vehicle Fire

TRENTON—The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department put out a recreation vehicle (RV) fire at the Narrows Too Campground, August 4.

Initially dispatched at 7:47 a.m. on August 4, 2026, the firefighters found a large, RV on fire at 1150 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton. People had already been safely evacuated when the Trenton crew arrived. There were no injuries.

“Due to the size and complexity of today’s modern recreational vehicles and park model campers—which can approach the size of a commercial bus—the department activated its automatic mutual aid response to ensure adequate staffing and resources for fire suppression operations,” the Trenton department’s press release explained.

“Firefighters from Trenton, Ellsworth, Hancock, and Lamoine Fire Departments worked together to conduct an aggressive fire attack and bring the fire under control. Northern Light Ambulance also responded to provide medical support for firefighters and any potential patient needs,” according to the release.

There was no spread to nearby campsites or trees.

“The recreational vehicle sustained significant fire damage and is not drivable in its current condition. Staff from Narrows Too Campground were assisting the occupants with arranging alternate accommodations while recovery efforts continue,” the press release states.

A malfunction in the RV’s refrigeration unit is the likely cause.

“The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to our mutual aid partners, Northern Light Ambulance, and the staff at Narrows Too Campground for their rapid response, professionalism, and teamwork. Incidents involving large recreational vehicles require significant personnel and resources, and today’s response highlights the importance of the strong mutual aid relationships throughout Hancock County,” it continues.

INTOXICATED MAN ALLEGEDLY CLAIMS HE WAS A SERIAL KILLER

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—On August 2, at approximately 6:20 p.m., someone called the Southwest Harbor Police Department to tell them that he had stopped to ask a motorist if he needed any assistance and the motorist told him that he was a serial killer and was in town to take care of a Southwest Harbor resident.

Officer Eli Brown was able to locate the motorist, who was intoxicated, and confirmed that he was in fact in town to visit a family member and was not in town to murder someone.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 27, 2026

After responding to a disorderly complaint in downtown Bar Harbor, Officer Troy Stanwood issued one person a warning for disorderly conduct and had them leave the area.

Officer Justin Burnett performed a keep the peace for a business in Mount Desert in regard to a civil issue.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle that was on Route 3 in Bar Harbor and was heading north so the complaint was passed on to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Following a complaint about vehicles speeding on the Cromwell Harbor Road in Bar Harbor, directed patrols have been initiated.

Officer Kaleb Payson documented the report of harassing messages for someone in Bar Harbor.

Following an abandoned 911 call from a Mount Desert residence, Officer Burnett was able to determine that a verbal domestic dispute had occurred but no crimes had been committed.

Someone reported that a vehicle had unsafely passed a bicyclist in Mount Desert, but officers were unable to locate the offending vehicle due to being on other calls.

Officer Burnett handled a parking complaint in Mount Desert that was determined to be unfounded.

After receiving a suspicious situation complaint in Mount Desert, multiple agencies searched for the source but nothing suspicious was located.

Sgt. Chris Dickens and Officer Burnett spoke with a man on the Village Green in Bar Harbor and warned him for disorderly conduct.

Officer Lukas Keene documented the report of a dangerous dog in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson conducted a special detail in Mount Desert.

Roland Sosa, 64, of Bar Harbor, was summoned for dog at large and animal trespass by Officer Nathan Formby due to continuing complaints of a loose dog in Bar Harbor.

Following a noise complaint being made in Bar Harbor, Officer Keene deemed it unsubstantiated.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Officer Formby gave two intoxicated people a ride to their hotel in Bar Harbor.

Officer Keene warned multiple people for violation Town of Bar Harbor ordinances.

Officer Payson responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint in Mount Desert and the vehicle was moved by its owner a short time later.

Someone in Southwest Harbor was served a cease harassment notice on behalf of a Bar Harbor resident.

Officers responded with the Bar Harbor Fire Department to a medical emergency at a Bar Harbor business.

Following the report of a couch blocking Oak Street in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Doug Brundrett responded and had the owners of the couch move it.

Officer Payson looked for a reported loose dog in Mount Desert but could not locate it.

Sgt. Brundrett had an illegally parked vehicle towed due to it partially blocking the roadway at the intersection of Main Street and Albert Meadow in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Brundrett responded to a parking issue on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor and had the owner move the vehicle.

Sgt. Dickens responded to an improperly parked recreational vehicle at Pond’s End in Mount Desert and found that it was already gone.

The Mount Desert Police Department took a report of vehicles being parked on the sidewalk adjacent to Peabody Drive in Mount Desert.

Officer Payson assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department with a medical call in Mount Desert.

Sgt. Dickens performed two vehicle identification number verifications in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens, Sgt. Brundrett, and Officer Payson performed a well-being check in Bar Harbor and found the person to be all set.

A wandering dog was reported at the Eagle Lake Road and Forest Street intersection in Bar Harbor, but its owner had collected it prior to Sgt. Dickens arriving.

Officer Keene gave someone a ride from MDI Hospital to their residence in Bar Harbor.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Following his response to a trespassing complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby issued John Bozymowski, 64, of Daytona Beach, Florida, a summons for criminal trespass.

At the request of the owner, Officer Formby checked a Bar Harbor property and found nothing concerning.

Officer Amie Torrey is investigating a theft complaint from the beach in Bar Harbor.

After investigating a suspicious complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Payson found nothing suspicious.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason provided a transient man in Bar Harbor with some hygiene supplies.

Officer Payson performed traffic control in Mount Desert while a vehicle turned around.

At the request of a Bar Harbor business, Officer Torrey issued a man a no trespass warning and removed him from the premises.

Officers received a report of a stolen rental car in Bar Harbor. After locating the car and investigating, it was determined to be a miscommunication between the owner and renter.

Sgt. Brundrett and Officer Tim Frost assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson checked on a broken-down vehicle in Mount Desert and determined that it was not a hazard and that the operator already had assistance coming.

Officer Torrey handled a parking complaint in Bar Harbor and had the vehicle owner move the vehicle.

Sgt. Brundrett responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Route 3 in Bar Harbor but was unable to locate the suspect vehicle due to heavy traffic.

A Bar Harbor woman requested some early morning patrols due to someone cutting flowers off her bush.

Officer Payson performed a special detail in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported a group of people standing near the side of Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor and Sgt. Dickens responded, learning that they were waiting to get picked up by the Island Explorer bus.

Sgt. Dickens responded to a report of dogs roaming in the area of Corning Way in Mount Desert but failed to find any dogs.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy assisted a couple who flew in late and missed the tender to a cruise ship in Bar Harbor. He contacted the cruise ship which sent a tender back to retrieve the couple.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle in Bar Harbor that was heading north and the complaint was passed on to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department due to no officers being in position to locate the vehicle.

Officer Liam Harrington responded to a parking issue in Bar Harbor but the vehicle’s owner had moved it before the officer’s arrival.

Officer Judson Cake transported two people in Bar Harbor from MDI Hospital to their campsite.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Officer Harrington assisted an intoxicated man in getting back to his hotel safely after he was found sleeping along a Bar Harbor roadway.

Officer J. Cake responded to a noise complaint in Bar Harbor and found the complaint to be unsubstantiated. After speaking with the group at the location, they went inside anyway.

Following a complaint of a suspicious man in a Bar Harbor apartment building, Officer Harrington located and spoke with the man, learning that he is a new tenant in the building.

Officer Frost responded to a Bar Harbor hotel for an unknown complaint. After investigation, Officer Frost learned that it was a verbal domestic situation and the people involved were willing to separate and go their own ways.

A Bar Harbor resident made a report of trespassing and possible harassment and after investigating, Officer Burnett issued another Bar Harbor resident a warning for trespassing and harassment.

Officer Burnett assisted a visitor to Bar Harbor from Pennsylvania with staying compliant with their probation requirements.

Officer Burnett spoke with a Bar Harbor resident about a civil matter.

Officer Frost took a report of a road rage incident that had occurred in Bar Harbor a couple of days prior.

MHL Gleason spoke with a Bar Harbor resident about life stressors.

After investigating a report of a possible child abuse incident in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett found that it was unfounded.

Officer Payson documented some information for someone in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett took a report of a missing person in downtown Bar Harbor and the person was located shortly after the report was made.

Officer Torrey spoke with two people who were in a van at the Northeast Harbor Marina and advised the people that there is an ordinance that prohibits overnight camping.

Officer Burnett spoke with a Mount Desert resident regarding a civil issue.

Officer Stanwood responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a Bar Harbor residence and as a result of investigation, arrested David Richards, 21, of Bar Harbor, for domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, and violation of conditions of release. Richards was transported to the Hancock County jail where he was additionally charged with criminal mischief.

Sgt. Hardy checked on an intoxicated man who was sleeping on a bench in Bar Harbor and gave him a ride to his motel.

Following a noise complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake checked the noise level utilizing the police department’s sound meter and found the complaint to be unsubstantiated.

Friday, July 31, 2026

Officer Harrington issued someone in Bar Harbor a warning for violating the town’s ordinance regarding sleeping in public.

Officer J. Cake responded to a domestic incident in Mount Desert. The incident was verbal in nature and both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

Someone brought a lost dog into the Bar Harbor Police Department where it was reunited with its owner.

Officer Payson is investigating a report of property damage that occurred in Mount Desert.

After responding to a trespassing complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett arrested Jesse Curtis, 59, unhoused, for trespassing and violation of conditions of release. Curtis was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Dickens took a report of motorists speeding on Kennebec Street in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens took a report of motorists speeding on Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Dickens located and stopped the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was not impaired.

Officer Stanwood worked a detail for a private event in Northeast Harbor.

Officer Burnett took a motor vehicle complaint on Beech Hill Road in Mount Desert but could not locate the vehicle.

Someone reported that their pug dog had escaped from their house in Bar Harbor. Sgt. Hardy looked for the dog but could not locate it.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle with unsecured passengers on Route 3 in Bar Harbor. The complaint was passed on to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department due to no officers being in position to locate the vehicle.

Officer Mora took a request for a traffic control detail for a private event in Northeast Harbor.

Officer Formby assisted someone who was having vehicle trouble in Bar Harbor.

A vehicle that was parked in the roadway on Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor was towed by the police department due to an owner not being able to be reached.

Someone in Bar Harbor asked the police department for assistance getting back into their residence after they had become locked out and was directed to a business that could assist them.

Officer Burnett responded to a vehicle parked illegally and blocking a lane of travel on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor and the owner of the vehicle returned and moved the vehicle.

Officer Formby moved a transient person along from where they were on private property in Bar Harbor.

Following a motor vehicle complaint on Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett located the vehicle, stopped it, and warned the operator for their driving behaviors.

After receiving a 911 call regarding a fire in the woods off the shore of Sargeant Drive in Mount Desert, Sgt. Hardy responded with the Mount Desert Fire Department. Following an investigation, Sgt. Hardy determined that the fire began when a firework landed in the woods. Scott Fox, 49, of New York, was summoned for Mount Desert’s municipal ordinance on the use of fireworks.

Someone reported suspicious people and vehicles in Bar Harbor. After investigating, Officer Formby determined that nothing concerning was occurring.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Officer Formby investigated a noise complaint in Bar Harbor and found it to be unsubstantiated.

Sgt. Brundrett responded to a request for a police officer at a medical call in Northeast Harbor, but the request was cancelled before he could arrive.

Sgt. Brundrett spoke with someone at the Northeast Harbor Marina who was experiencing life stressors and determined that he was okay.

Officer Mora took a request for a traffic control detail for a private event in Seal Harbor.

Acadia National Park requested assistance in locating a missing person but the person was located prior to law enforcement response.

After someone’s vehicle broke-down in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson contacted a tow truck for them.

Officers from the Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department participated in a multi-agency impaired driving enforcement action in Ellsworth.

Sgt. Hardy arrested Taylor Sanborn, 34, of Tremont, in Bar Harbor for violation of conditions of release. Sanborn was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Zack Kline responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Mount Desert and learned that it was a parent waiting to pick up their child from work.

While working the multi-agency impaired driving enforcement event in Ellsworth, Officer Stanwood attempted to stop a vehicle on the Surry Road in Ellsworth. The vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued before the vehicle stopped on its own. Following the stop, Officer Stanwood summoned a juvenile from Bucksport for eluding an officer, attaching false plates, criminal speeding, and operating without a license. The juvenile operator was released to her parents. A juvenile passenger was released to his parents and the vehicle was impounded.

Officer Kline was attempting to assist the Mount Desert Fire Department with a medical call in Mount Desert but was advised that he was no longer needed prior to arrival.

Officer Kline documented a suspicious incident that occurred at a Mount Desert residence.

Following a traffic stop, Brayden Farmer, 20, of Old Town, was arrested in Bar Harbor on an active arrest warrant. Farmer was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Someone reported a vehicle with poor operation in Mount Desert, but all officers were on other calls or out of position.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department asked the Bar Harbor Police Department to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was leaving Trenton and heading toward Bar Harbor with unsecured passengers. All officers were tied up on a priority call.

Sgt. Brundrett assisted a motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor. The vehicle was later towed due to mechanical issues.

Someone made a trespassing call in Bar Harbor, but the location turned out to be in another jurisdiction, so the call was passed on to the proper agency.

Officer Stanwood responded to a report of a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive in Bar Harbor, but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.

Sgt. Dickens issued a parking citation to a vehicle that was blocking part of the travel way on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens directed traffic on Main Street in Bar Harbor while the fire department responded to a medical call.

Officer Formby warned someone for a municipal ordinance violation in Mount Desert.

Officer Kline searched for a reported dead animal in the roadway at the head of the island but could not locate it.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 27, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Tremont.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be safe and healthy.

Sgt. Graham spoke with a Tremont resident about issues with a family member.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported a parking issue in Southwest Harbor to the police department.

Sgt. Graham assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont.

Following a 911 call, Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a child screaming at a Southwest Harbor apartment complex and after investigation determined that it was children playing.

Sgt. Graham assisted a Southwest Harbor resident whose vehicle had broken-down in Southwest Harbor.

Someone reported a loud party on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor and Sgt. Graham found it to be a group of youths playing basketball while listening to loud music. The group turned down the music when asked.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet is investigating the theft of wood from a roadside stand in Southwest Harbor and has developed a suspect.

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of vehicles parked in such a manner as to partially block a Southwest Harbor road. Sgt. Gaham was able to get the vehicles moved.

Officer Roulet assisted a Southwest Harbor resident with getting back into their residence after they had locked their keys inside.

A Tremont resident spoke with Officer Roulet about issues they are having with their neighbor.

Officer Roulet served some paperwork to a Southwest Harbor resident on behalf of the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Officer Roulet responded to an iPhone severe crash alert in Tremont and located a cell phone in the middle of the roadway.

Four parking citations were issued to vehicles on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor.

After a call from Acadia National Park, Officer Roulet was unable to locate a vehicle in Southwest Harbor that was reportedly being operated with the passenger side door open and the driver on their cell phone.

Officer Roulet investigated a report of a violation of a cease harassment order in Tremont.

Following the report of continued harassment in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet issued cease harassment notices to everyone involved.

A visitor to the area reported that his cell phone was stolen at a Tremont restaurant.

Officer Roulet searched for fireworks in Tremont that were reportedly being shot off for the second night in a row but could not locate them.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Officer Brown took information regarding an ongoing issue between a few people in Tremont.

Officer Brown handled a civil issue regarding the seller of an item in Southwest Harbor and the purchaser in New Jersey.

Someone reported a dog running loose in the area of High Road in Southwest Harbor. Officer Brown identified the dog and the responsible person and will be issuing them a summons.

Officer Brown responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road and over the seawall on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor and managed the scene until Acadia National Park law enforcement arrived.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

A Southwest Harbor resident reported a loud party bothering her when she wanted to go to bed. When Officer Brown arrived, all was quiet in the area.

Officer Brown responded with the ambulance service, EMS, and fire personnel to a report of an unresponsive 12-year-old in Tremont. EMS evaluated the patient and law enforcement was not needed.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be safe and healthy.

Sgt. Graham handled a family fight in Southwest Harbor and separated the people involved for the day.

A Southwest Harbor business reported that a disgruntled customer was causing problems in the store. When Sgt. Graham responded, the customer had calmed down and already left the location.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be safe and healthy.

A Tremont resident reported kids on dirt bikes on the main road in Tremont. Sgt. Graham spoke with the parents of the kids and informed them of the laws and the parents said that they would not allow their children to ride on the road and only allow them to ride on their own property.

Sgt. Graham performed two vehicle identification number inspections in Southwest Harbor.

Sgt. Graham assisted the ambulance service on a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Someone reported two unfamiliar dogs on their property in Tremont and by the time Sgt. Graham arrived, the dog’s owner had retrieved them.

While on patrol, Sgt. Graham noticed an alarm light flashing at a Southwest Harbor business. Sgt. Graham checked the business and notified the responsible person.

Friday, July 31, 2026

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a man who is a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor. The man called back and was all set.

Officer Roulet traveled to Gott’s Island with the Tremont Harbor Master.

Officer Roulet responded to an accidental 911 call in Southwest Harbor with a child crying in the background and determined that the crying was just two young siblings fighting.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Russell participated in a multi-agency impaired driving enforcement action in Ellsworth. During his participation he stopped 10 vehicles and explained to them why they were stopped and what the OUI detail was all about.

A Southwest Harbor business owner found an unsecured door at a neighboring business. Sgt. Graham alerted the owner of the unsecured business who responded to secure their business.

Someone made a noise complaint regarding loud music from a Southwest Harbor business and Sgt. Graham warned the business for the noise and the business turned the music down and closed windows and doors.

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Officer Russell assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont.

Officer Brown located an unsecure building in Tremont, checked the building, and secured it.

Officer Brown located a second unsecure building in Tremont that was secured by a keyholder.

Someone in Southwest Harbor asked for a well-being check on his friend but called back and said that he had located his friend.

Officer Brown responded to a residential alarm in Southwest Harbor that was cancelled just as he was pulling into the driveway of the residence.

Officer Brown issued parking citations to several vehicles on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor after a parking complaint and discovering that the vehicles were obstructing a large portion of the roadway.

Officer Brown responded to a report of a dead deer on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor and removed it from the roadway.

After noticing a vehicle parked at Wonderland in Southwest Harbor for quite some time after dark, Officer Brown walked the trail to check on the vehicle operator. Officer Brown found the person to be safe and simply looking for snakes.

Following a complaint regarding someone on the ball courts with loud music behind the Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, Officer Brown found a teenager playing basketball. The teenager turned off his music.

Officer Roulet responded to a complainant demanding that a vehicle parked in a handicapped parking space on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor be ticketed. Officer Roulet determined that the operator did have a handicap and had the proper tags and permits to utilize the handicapped spot.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Route 3.

MOUNT DESERT — (1) Sound Drive.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — (1) Harbor Drive.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

File photo BHS

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Scarborough Fire

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

SCARBOROUGH—Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to 4 Sea Meadows Lane at the request of the Scarborough Fire Department to investigate a residential structure fire.

The Scarborough Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a residence off East Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the home’s rear exterior that had extended into the structure through an interior stairwell. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, limiting damage to the residence.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of heat exhaustion. No civilian injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation has determined that the fire is not suspicious and appears to have been accidental. However, investigators are continuing their examination to determine the specific cause of the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigated Teen Injured in Cooking Related Fire

SEARSPORT—Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to 33 Prospect Street in Searsport to investigate a residential fire that seriously injured a 16-year-old female.

The victim was initially transported to Waldo County General Hospital and then transferred to Maine Medical Center for specialized treatment. She sustained burns covering approximately 30 percent of her body, primarily on her legs and torso.

The investigation determined that the victim was upstairs in the bathroom when she heard the home’s smoke alarms activate. She came downstairs and found the kitchen filled with smoke and a pot of cooking oil burning on the stovetop. In an attempt to extinguish the fire, she tried to move the pot to the kitchen sink. As she carried the burning oil, it flared up, causing severe burn injuries and prompting her to drop the pot. The fire caused only minimal damage to the residence.

The fire has been classified as accidental.

The Office of State Fire Marshal reminds residents that in the event of a grease fire:

Never use water to extinguish a grease fire, as it can cause the burning oil to explode outward, resulting in serious injuries.

Do not attempt to move the burning pan, as this increases the risk of spilling burning oil.

If it is safe to do so, turn off the heat and cover the pan with a metal lid or baking sheet to smother the flames.

If the fire cannot be safely controlled immediately, evacuate the building, close the door behind you, and call 9-1-1.

Working smoke alarms provide critical early warning and can make the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Gorham Fire

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

GORHAM—At approximately 8:01 p.m., the Gorham Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 19 Maple Drive in the Friendly Village Trailer Park.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, a neighbor and one of the homeowners extinguished most of the fire, which was burning beneath the rear of the mobile home.

The Office of State Fire Marshal responded to assist the Gorham Fire Department in determining the fire’s origin and cause.

One adult female occupant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of smoke inhalation. No other civilian, firefighter, or animal injuries were reported.

The investigation determined that the fire was accidental and is believed to have originated from an electrical malfunction beneath the residence.

The mobile home sustained smoke damage and remains without power. As a result, the family has been temporarily displaced while repairs are completed. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing and other immediate needs.

The Office of State Fire Marshal reminds homeowners to have their electrical systems inspected if they notice flickering lights, tripped breakers, or other signs of electrical problems. Prompt repairs and regular maintenance can help prevent electrical fires.

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Damariscotta

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

DAMARISCOTTA—On Friday, July 31, 2026, at approximately 10:09 a.m., the Damariscotta Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 460 Main Street, the location of Chasse Marine Company.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to assist with the fire investigation.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental. The investigation identified two potential ignition sources within the area of origin. At the time the fire began, a worker was performing grinding operations, and investigators could not rule out the possibility that a spark from grinding ignited the fire. Witnesses reported that Lithium-ion batteries were also present in the area of origin and remain a possible ignition source. The cause is classified as accidental.

One adult male sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at Maine Health-Miles Memorial Hospital.

The building was insured.

Office of State Fire Marshal Arrests Harrington Man on Arson and Reckless Conduct Charges

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

HARRINGTON—On July 17, 2026, the Maine Forest Service and the Harrington Fire Department requested the Office of State Fire Marshal’s assistance to determine the origin and cause of a structure fire at 1230 Main Street in Harrington.

The fire was initially reported to have been caused by an outdoor burn that spread to the residence. Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and conducted a comprehensive investigation, including a detailed scene examination and numerous witness interviews.

During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that the fire was incendiary and not accidentally caused by outdoor burning.

Based on the evidence developed during the investigation, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Arthur Langley, age 75, of Harrington, with arson and reckless conduct.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal located and arrested Langley in Columbia, Maine. He was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bail pending his initial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Accidental Burn Incident

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

PARSONSFIELD—On July 28, 2026, at approximately 1:51 p.m., the Sacopee Valley Health Center notified the Office of State Fire Marshal after a 32-year-old male arrived at the facility suffering from burn injuries. State Fire Marshal Investigators determined the incident occurred at 8 Stacey Lane in Parsonsfield.

Investigators later met with the injured individual at Maine Medical Center in Portland after he was transported from Sacopee Valley Health Center by Sacopee Valley Rescue EMS. The victim was identified as Jacob R. Mudgett, 32, of Parsonsfield.

The investigation determined that Mr. Mudgett was using a cutting torch to cut several 50-gallon metal barrels when gasoline vapors inside one of them ignited, causing a flash fire. A friend who arrived at the scene transported Mr. Mudgett to Sacopee Valley Health Center, where he was later transferred by ambulance to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Mr. Mudgett sustained first- and second-degree burns to his abdomen, chest, arms, and neck. He is expected to recover fully.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal examined the scene and determined that there was no significant damage to the garage or barn area where the incident occurred. No other injuries were reported.

The incident has been classified as an accidental fire.

Belfast Man Charged With Arson

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

BELFAST—On July 29, 2026, at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Belfast Fire Department responded to 53 City Point Road for a reported basement fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the homeowner had extinguished a small basement fire before they arrived. The residence was filled with smoke, and firefighters ventilated the home to remove it.

The Office of State Fire Marshal responded to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators determined that the fire originated in the basement and was intentionally set. The fire produced significant smoke throughout the residence and caused minor damage to the basement.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Gordon, 18, of Belfast, was arrested by State Fire Marshal Investigators and charged with arson. Gordon resides at the home with other family members.

No occupants were injured, and several pets inside the residence at the time of the fire were unharmed.

At the time of his arrest, Gordon was on conditions of release in an unrelated matter. In accordance with those conditions, no bail was set pending his initial court appearance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Gouldsboro

GOULDSBORO—On Sunday, August 2, 2026, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Route 1 in Gouldsboro. Multiple injuries were reported, and one vehicle had rolled over, trapping its occupants.

The initial investigation indicates that 46-year-old Courtney Washington, of Bangor, was operating a white 2024 Subaru Crosstrek northbound on Old Route 1 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle struck a 2025 Green Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by 39-year-old Heather Allen, of Ellsworth, who was travelling eastbound on Route 1. The impact caused Allen’s vehicle to spin into the westbound lane of Route 1, where it was struck by a red 2014 Subaru Legacy which was traveling westbound on Route 1. The impact caused Allen’s vehicle to roll over.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in Allen’s vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

The operator of the Subaru Legacy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 1 was closed for several hours while Troopers investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

Maine Drug Enforcement Arrests Two

HARRINGTON and CHERRYFIELD—On Thursday, July 30th, 2026, following a month-long investigation, which included controlled purchases of methamphetamine at 81 Wilson District Rd, Harrington and 29 Campbell Hill Rd Cherryfield, agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (MDEA) Downeast Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team, simultaneously executed search warrants at both locations.

As a result of the searches, Agents located a 9mm Handgun $2400 in suspected drug proceeds, cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking

Matthew Small, 47, of Harrington, who is the owner of both properties, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail. Small was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking scheduled W drugs (methamphetamine) and violatiomn of conditions of release. Small’s charges are aggravated by a prior drug conviction and he is currently held without bail.

Marissa Oullette, 40, of Fort Kent, was also transported to the Washington County Jail on an arrest warrant for violation of her probation. Oullette was serving a 2-year probation period for an unlawful trafficking conviction in August of 2025.

More arrests are expected in this case.

Agents were assisted in the case by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Washington County Sherriff’s Department, US DEA and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs in the State of Maine.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you suffer with substance use disorder please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

File photo BHS

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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