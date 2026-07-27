The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Witham Family Hotels.

TRENTON—An early morning structure fire in Trenton sent a resident to the hospital, July 27.

The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 67 Baxters Ledge Road shortly before 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire at the home with fire going through the roof.

The resident had managed to escape prior to the firefighters’ arrival, but was taken to an area hospital by Northern Light Ambulance. A dog was rescued from the home and uninjured. Other family members have taken the dog.

”Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack, and crews from Trenton, along with mutual aid departments, worked together to contain and extinguish the blaze,” the department said in a press release, Monday morning.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

“Early indications suggest the fire originated on the exterior of the home,” the fire department stated.

Crews were still on scene Monday morning to make sure the fire does not rekindle.

“Mutual aid departments from Ellsworth, Lamoine, and Hancock played a critical role in the suppression effort, working alongside Trenton firefighters to bring the fire under control through a coordinated and sustained attack. Bar Harbor Fire Department responded with a Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC) to support interior operations. Mount Desert Fire Department responded with a tanker and crew to assist with water supply operations. The District 4 Tanker Task Force, consisting of additional water resources from Sorrento, Franklin, and Sullivan, also responded with tankers to ensure a continuous water supply,” according to the department.

It continued, “The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to all responding agencies for their teamwork, professionalism, and dedication in bringing this challenging incident under control.”

All photos courtesy of the Trenton Fire Department.

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