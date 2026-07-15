Via Tremont Volunteer Fire Department.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.

TRENTON—On Tuesday, July 7, the Town of Trenton held a special town meeting to raise additional funds for two budget related increases and to move funds from the school budget to the municipal budget.

The school hasn’t paid Revision Energy for 18 months and according to Select Board Chair Fred Ehrlenbach, the school does not want to pay Revision Energy but would rather the town pay the bill and then bill the school for reimbursement.

The meeting warrant had only two articles, the first of which was the election of the moderator.

Select Board member John Bennett nominated Ehrlenbach to preside over the special town meeting as the moderator. Bennett’s motion was seconded and Ehrlenbach was elected to be the moderator for the meeting which lasted only nine minutes.

Photo from Trenton Elementary School ‘s website

The second article included the two budget increases and the request that the town pay the school’s Revision Energy bill of $25,000 rather than the school paying it. The two increases total $5,920; $2,920 to cover wages and benefits for employees to take holidays or receive comprehensive time for holidays that fall on Friday or Saturday and an unanticipated increase of $3,000 for the town’s annual auditing services.

The $5,920 in increases are an increase to the taxpayer.

The $25,000 does not affect the taxpayer even though it is shown in the second article as a municipal budget increase. That $25,000 was budgeted under the school’s budget. However, the town’s voters needed to approve moving the funds from that school account to the town’s municipal budget in order to pay the bill.

An audience member asked how long the solar panels have been on the school and Ehrlenbach told him three years. The man then said he assumed that meant that the school had been paying the Revision Energy bills in the past and asked why they stopped.

“You’re asking the wrong people. We don’t know,” said Ehrlenbach.

Another audience member asked if the solar panels were saving the school any money on its electricity bills and Ehrlenbach responded that he would say they are, but he could not say how much because he doesn’t know what the school’s electrical bill was prior to the solar panels being installed. However, the town office, salt shed, street lights, and the sewer pump at the industrial park also benefit from the school’s solar panels and the town does save money on that electricity bill because of the solar generated power.

The bill for Revision Energy, the bill for the increased annual auditing services, and the decision to pay employees for holidays that occur on a Friday or Saturday were all received or made after the town’s normal annual town meeting and that is why a special town meeting was necessitated, according to Ehrlenbach.

The meeting, which lasted approximately 9 minutes, ended with the second article being approved by the voters present and the special town meeting was adjourned.

Fire Department Update

Via Tremont Vol. Fire Department

Fire Chief Steve Heckman said that the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department had held its annual meeting the night prior, July 6.

John Morse has retired after 34 years on the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Heckman said that he wanted to thank Morse publicly for all that he has done for the fire deptartment.

According to a post on the department’s social media, “John began his fire service career in May 1974 at just 22 years old with Eddington Fire, followed shortly by full‑time service at Brewer Fire. In 1981, he joined the Maine State Fire Marshal‘s Office as a Fire Investigator, where he served nearly 30 years.”

He then became a K9 handler with Amy, who could detect accelerants. The duo worked and lived together for ten years.

“His second K9 partner, J.J., continued that tradition as the Northern Division’s detector dog. Maine’s K9 teams have had successful careers in fire scene investigations, court appearances, and demonstrations — carrying on a proud legacy in law enforcement — and John played a major role in shaping that legacy,” the department wrote.

In 1992, Morse headed to Trenton and served there for 34 years.

That makes Morse’s combined total in fire service 52 years.

“While we will miss John’s experience, mentorship, and steady presence, we are excited to celebrate this milestone with him. His dedication, knowledge, and commitment have left a lasting impact on generations of firefighters,” the department wrote. “Congratulations, John, on an extraordinary career — and best wishes for a long, happy, and well‑earned retirement.”

Firefighter Ashley Gardner earned her Firefighter I and II and graduated from the Hancock County Fire Academy on June 28.

Steven Fickett, who already possesses his Firefighter I and II certifications, was voted in as a probationary member of the fire department at the department’s annual meeting.

Chief Heckman also announced that Bill Malcolm is the new deputy chief for the fire department.

The town is working on installing a water cistern on the Bayside Road. Chief Heckman had drawn up a request for proposals/bids (RFP) for the cistern work and was looking for the Select Board’s comments, additions or deletions to the RFP, and approval so that he could send the RFPs out.

The Select Board recommended adding a cost per yard for ledge if it is encountered, adding or enquiring about a payment schedule and possible retention of a percentage of the payment until job completion and final inspection, and a certificate of insurance. The amended RFP will come back to the Select Board for approval.

The next Trenton Volunteer Fire Department breakfast is this Saturday, July 18, starting at 6 a.m. at the Trenton Town Office. The costs are adults $15, kids 5–12 $8, and under 5 are free.

Regular Select Board Meeting

Public Comment

The regular Select Board meeting occurred after the special town meeting adjourned and it started with public comment by the Executive Director of Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Aaron Dority.

Dority explained that the conservancy purchased the former Bar Harbor Golf Course property and has plans for it to be a public access grassland habitat management property.

The conservancy just completed a major restoration project by removing the old golf course pond, according to Dority and will be conducting stream restoration. The conservancy has also put in a parking area.

Maine Audubon, whom the conservancy has partnered with, is running a couple of tours on the property this summer. These tours are already being advertised according to Dority and the conservancy is going to invite the general public to walk the property this summer as well.

The next large project that the conservancy wants to undertake is to build an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant trail. Dority said that the trail will be an approximately one mile loop on the southern portion of the property.

The conservancy will be applying to the Maine Trails Program to help with the cost of the ADA trail and Dority was asking for a letter of support from the Select Board.

Member Judith Sproule made a motion that Ehrlenbach sign a letter of support for the conservancy’s ADA compliant trial, the motion was seconded, and passed.

Goose Cove Road Potholes

The town wants to remediate the potholes on Goose Cove Road and sent bid requests to four different contractors and Rings Paving was the only bidder. Ring’s bid was $19,650 for potholed areas.

In those areas where repair will occur, Rings will not be filling in the holes individually by hand but will be applying a skim coat of pavement to entire areas Ehrlenbach said.

Adam Fraley, who was attending the meeting remotely via Zoom, said that the road needs more than just pothole repair and that due to the frost heaves or collapsing culverts, it is unsafe to drive the speed limit and is a risk for emergency vehicles.

Member John Bennett spoke about the possibility of having the state take over Goose Cove Road which means that they would be responsible for maintenance.

Ehrlenbach said that the town had investigated that option in the past and the state replied that it would take over Goose Cove Road if the town took over Oak Point Road and its portion of Bayside Road.

The Select Board accepted the bid from Rings Paving with the caveat of some clarification on more specifics on the scope of work such as grinding prior to overlay paving.

48 Pressey Lane

The Select Board approved having Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain and Chief Heckman, acting as the town’s health officer, write a letter to the trust that owns the land where a fire consumed a house at 48 Pressey Lane on December 22, 2025.

There has been no clean up at the oceanfront site since the fire occurred and many residents are worried about contaminants running into the ocean or leaching into the groundwater.

The occupant of the house at the time of the fire, 73-year-old Ed Lyons, does not have any control over the property as it is owned by a trust.

TRENTON BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL

The Trenton Butterfly Gardens will be holding its 5th annual Trenton Butterfly Festival on Saturday, July 18 from 3-5 p.m.

The festival features a pollinator parade, prizes, and games! Show up wearing a pollinator costume and receive a free sweepstakes ticket for a chance to win a prize. Additional tickets available for $5 donation or 10 for $20.

For more information about Trenton Butterfly Gardens, visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/groups/trentonbutterflygardens.

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