Photo by Ndispensable on Unsplash

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisor: Elise N. Frank.

TRENTON—Ahead of voting in its budget at tonight’s town meeting, Trenton has chosen its next elected officers and voted against a citizens petition that would have permitted two adult-use retail marijuana stores in town.

The initiative failed with a vote of 62 in favor and 82 against.

In June 2025, Ellis and Carolee Batson had submitted 86 valid signatures of registered Trenton voters to have the petition on the ballot.

Southwest Harbor allows retail marijuana (adult use recreational) sales at Meristem, which opened in 2021. As of June 2025, River Rise in Bucksport also sells marijuana for recreational purposes. Bar Harbor voters turned down a 2022 proposal that would have allowed recreational retail shops in the town. At the time, the Bar Harbor Town Council had been worried about lack of restrictions and transferable licenses.

The town reelected Fred Ehrlenbach and Susan Sargent to three-year terms on the the Select Board. They ran unopposed.

For the School Committee there were no official candidates. Madison Cole received the most write in votes (4) and Cecelia Zavestoski received two votes. 128 ballots were considered blanks.

Cole won the School Committee seat with four write in votes, but, as of press time, the town office has not heard back from her as to whether or not she will accept the seat.

The town also approved amendments to its Shore Lands Ordinance which would not allow medium or large scale solar projects. That passed 108-36.

Voters approved amendments to the Land Use Ordinance which adds fire protection requirements 119-26.

TOWN MEETING

Town Meeting continues Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m., at the Trenton Elementary School.

The town’s municipal budget is proposed at $1,433,323; its education budget is proposed at $6,227,040; and it’s portion of the county tax is $289,474.

This is a $107,676 increase to the municipal budget and is mostly due to electricity, heating, and oil costs as well as a new sign for the office building and a replacement of the town’s copier as well as the increased cost of sand and salt for the roads.

The county tax increases 8.6% or approximately $23,000.

The education budget increases overall by 4.8%. However, due to state funding and carry forward, the town’s appropriation increases by approximately $341,220.

According to the town’s newsletter, “The Town Meeting serves as the legislative body of Trenton. Voters will consider any needed laws or ordinances for the orderly governing of our town, approve our annual budget, levy the taxes, and elect town officers including the select board and school committee. All Trenton voters are encouraged to participate.”

All Trenton students in grades 6-8 are invited to attend to learn about local government. Those that do, can enter a raffle to win a Trek Roscoe mountain bike, size M donated by Select Board Member John Bennett.

There will also be a spaghetti dinner from 5-6 p.m., prior to the Town Meeting. This is also at the school.

Copies of the referendum questions are available at the Town Office as is the 2025-2026 Annual Report.

CORRECTION! We failed to know that Bucksport also has recreational marijuana. Many thanks to Jess for pointing that out. We’ve verified and updated the story at 9:05 a.m., May 19.

Also on May 19, at 3:28 p.m., we have parenthetically added “adult use recreational” to the paragraph which speaks to existing recreational marijuana sales stores.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

The annual report

Trenton’s website

Trenton’s Substack Newsletter

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