Via Town of Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

TRENTON—In a quick, convivial, ten-minute meeting, Tuesday, the Trenton Select Board approved a local restaurant’s permits, paid bills, and then discussed a cistern siting as well as the ancient bag phones that came before the modern cell phones.

The amusement permit and liquor license renewal for Currents on Route 3 had no public comment or discussion.

Putting a cistern at a town-owned parcel in the industrial park was also discussed by the fire chief who has spoken to a contractor about cost.

“We’ve just got to find a place to put it,” Chief Heckman said.

The next potential location for another cistern will likely be at Oak Point Road or closer to the school.

After cistern installation, a test will be scheduled with ISO (international safety standards) to potentially lower the town’s fire insurance rating.

“They pick a random spot in town, and we are to be there and start flowing 250 gallons a minute. I think it’s like eight or 10 minutes since you set the brakes, and then you have to flow it continuously for two hours. And if we’re able to do that, then they will reevaluate their ISO rating for the town. So that’s the plan,” Chief Heckman said.

The town must publicize any rating change, as residents will likely need to contact their insurers directly to request a rate adjustment.

A better ISO rating may lower homeowner/business insurance premiums.

The Comprehensive Plan Committee is in the process of getting everyone’s schedules aligned to find a meeting date.

OTHER FIRE DEPARTMENT NEWS

Via TVFD.

In April, the town’s volunteer fire department had six calls including: three alarm activations, one grass fire, one possible structure fire, and one propane leak.

On May 5, on social media, the department honored its former chief, Kelton Muise, writing, “Five years ago, we lost a giant in our community. The weight of losing Retired Chief Kelton Muise still resonates deeply with the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department and the entire Hancock County fire family.

“Chief Muise was a cornerstone of our service for decades. His dedication was unmatched, serving in various roles within the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, including leading as Chief for a remarkable 33 years. Beyond the station, he was a steady force and a leader within the Hancock County Firefighters Association.

“He was more than just a leader; he was a friend and a mentor to countless firefighters who looked up to his guidance. His influence shaped generations of responders in our area.

“Though five years have passed, the void he left is still felt every day. We honor his legacy by continuing the work he loved and upholding the standards he set. We will do our best to carry on his legacy.

“Rest in Peace, Chief. You will never be forgotten.”

TOWN MEETING

Trenton’s election for municipal officers and other officials, as well as its referendum questions is Monday, May 18, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Town Office. Those referendum questions concern a citizens’ petition to allow two retail cannabis stores in town as well as amendments to the town’s Shore Lands Ordinance and the town’s Land Use Ordinance. Those amendments were proposed by the Planning Board.

Town Meeting continues on Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m., at the Trenton Elementary School.

The town’s municipal budget is proposed at $1,433,323; its education budget is proposed at $6,227,040; and it’s portion of the county tax is $289,474.

This is a $107,676 increase to the municipal budget and is mostly due to electricity, heating, and oil costs as well as a new sign for the office building and a replacement of the town’s copier as well as the increased cost of sand and salt for the roads.

The county tax increases 8.6% or approximately $23,000.

The education budget increases overall by 4.8%. However, due to state funding and carry forward, the town’s appropriation increases by approximately $341,220.

According to the town’s newsletter, “The Town Meeting serves as the legislative body of Trenton. Voters will consider any needed laws or ordinances for the orderly governing of our town, approve our annual budget, levy the taxes, and elect town officers including the select board and school committee. All Trenton voters are encouraged to participate.”

All Trenton students in grades 6-8 are invited to attend to learn about local government. Those that do, can enter a raffle to win a Trek Roscoe mountain bike, size M donated by Select Board Member John Bennett.

There will also be a spaghetti dinner from 5-6 p.m., prior to the Town Meeting. This is also at the school.

Copies of the referendum questions are available at the Town Office as is the 2025-2026 Annual Report.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

The annual report

Trenton’s website

Trenton’s Substack Newsletter

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