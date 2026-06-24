BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival continues its 60th anniversary season with two Oceanview concerts at the historic La Rochelle Mansion, 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, featuring American Songbook favorites and the jazz-classical crossover music of Claude Bolling.

On Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM, BHMF presents Tea Concert: American Songbook featuring sopranos Sarah Joyce Cooper, Tamra Grace Jones, and Stephanie Foster, joined by Colin Graebert, keyboard; Ross Gallagher, bass; and Adam McLean, drums.

The program includes beloved selections from Broadway and the American Songbook, with music from Anything Goes, Gypsy, Annie, Porgy and Bess, Sweeney Todd, Guys and Dolls, Company, A Little Night Music, Little Women, Goldwyn Follies, Show Boat, Into the Woods, Follies, and A Chorus Line.

Featured songs include “Anything Goes,” “Summertime,” “Send in the Clowns,” “Adelaide’s Lament,” “The Man I Love,” “Broadway Baby,” and more.

Tickets for the Tea Concert are $45 and include tea service with donated tea and bakery treats from local businesses.

The Festival returns to La Rochelle on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 12 noon for Oceanview Lunchtime Classical-Jazz Fusion: Music of Claude Bolling featuring Allison Kiger, flute; Oren Fader, guitar; Christopher Johnson, piano; Ross Gallagher, bass; and Adam McLean, drums.

This lunchtime concert explores the music of legendary French composer Claude Bolling, whose works blend classical virtuosity with jazz rhythm and improvisatory style.

The program includes selections from Bolling’s Concerto for Classical Guitar and Jazz Piano and his Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano.

Concerto for Classical Guitar and Jazz Piano

• Hispanic Dance (with a Blue Touch)

• Mexicaine

• Sérénade

• Africaine

• Finale

Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano

• Baroque and Blue

• Sentimentale

• Javanaise

• Irlandaise

• Veloce

Tickets for the Sunday lunchtime concert are $40 and include assorted sandwiches, chips, and soft drinks.

Admission to every Bar Harbor Music Festival concert is free to all patrons ages 21 and under, thanks to the generous support of The Thirsty Whale in Bar Harbor.

The Bar Harbor Music Festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary season in 2026 with a wide-ranging series of performances including recitals, opera, orchestra, chamber music, jazz, new music, and young audience concerts. The Festival also features several popular 10:30 AM morning concerts with fresh popovers from The Stadium in Bar Harbor. The 2026 season continues through Sunday, October 4.

The Bar Harbor Music Festival is made possible in part through funding from the New England Foundation for the Arts, The Onion Foundation, the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust, and the Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University.

Tickets are available at the door or online at www.barharbormusicfestival.org.

JULY 2 ARTIST BIOS

Sarah Joyce Cooper, soprano, is an award-winning soprano praised for her “passionate power” and “meltingly beautiful” singing. She has appeared with Seattle Opera, Carnegie Hall, the New England Symphonic Ensemble, and numerous opera companies and orchestras nationwide. She has received awards from the George London Foundation, the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, and the American Prize.

Tamra Grace Jones, soprano, is known for her commanding voice and dynamic stage presence. Her operatic roles include Leonora in Il Trovatore, Carmen in Carmen, Rosalinde in Die Fledermaus, and Marguerite in Faust. She is also recognized for her acclaimed performances of spirituals, including work with the American Spiritual Ensemble.

Stephanie Foster, soprano, is a New York/Boston-based performer and teacher active in opera and concert performance. Recent engagements include appearances with Teatro Lirico D’Europa, Connecticut Lyric Opera, and Opera del West. She maintains an active performance career while teaching voice, piano, music theory, and ear training.

Colin Graebert, keyboard, is a Maine-based pianist, conductor, educator, and collaborative artist. He serves as Director of Vocal Music at John Bapst Memorial High School and performs regularly throughout Maine in classical, choral, jazz, and popular music settings.

Ross Gallagher, bass, is a bassist and composer from Blue Hill, Maine. A graduate of The New School in New York City, he has worked with Grammy-winning artists including Paula Cole and Joe Henry, as well as leading jazz artists such as Madeleine Peyroux and Terri Lyne Carrington. He currently performs on Broadway in Hamilton while continuing to compose and perform original music.

Adam McLean, drums, is a percussionist, composer, and educator based in Maine. He holds degrees from The Boston Conservatory and Skidmore College, with additional graduate study through the Kodály Music Institute and the University of Maine. A versatile performer and educator, he works across performance, composition, and music education and is active throughout the region.

JULY 5 ARTIST BIOS

Allison Kiger, flute, is Executive and Artistic Director of the Bar Harbor Music Festival and an accomplished flutist known as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral performer. Based in New York City and Maine, she has performed extensively throughout the United States. Recognized for her beautiful tone and expressive phrasing, she is dedicated to bringing world-class music and diverse artistic experiences to Bar Harbor audiences.

Oren Fader, guitar, is a highly regarded classical and electric guitarist known for his versatility in both traditional and contemporary repertoire. He performs extensively as a soloist and chamber musician and has appeared with major ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, New York City Opera, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He is a longtime faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music and SUNY Purchase.

Christopher Johnson, piano, is a distinguished concert pianist and longtime Bar Harbor Music Festival favorite. He has performed for 23 seasons with BHMF, appearing in more than 100 festival performances. He is recognized for his artistry as a soloist, chamber musician, and collaborative pianist.

Ross Gallagher, bass, is a bassist and composer from Blue Hill, Maine. A graduate of The New School in New York City, he has worked with Grammy-winning artists including Paula Cole and Joe Henry, as well as leading jazz artists such as Madeleine Peyroux and Terri Lyne Carrington. He currently performs on Broadway in Hamilton while continuing to compose and perform original music.

Adam McLean, drums, is a percussionist, composer, and educator based in Maine. He holds degrees from The Boston Conservatory and Skidmore College, with additional graduate study through the Kodály Music Institute and the University of Maine. A versatile performer and educator, he works across performance, composition, and music education and is active throughout the region.