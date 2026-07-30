SOUTHWEST HARBOR—On Tuesday, August 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the Causeway Club and the Southwest Harbor Public Library will co-host Conversations at the Causeway, “Universities, Law, and the Public Trust,” with Cristina M. Rodriguez, the Sol and Lillian Goldman Dean and Professor of Law at Yale Law School and Jeannie Rhee, a former senior Special Counsel prosecutor and founding partner of Dunn Isaacson Rhee. The lecture will take place in person only at the Red Barn, 10 Fernald Point Road, Southwest Harbor, ME.

Join us for a conversation about the challenges confronting universities and the legal profession. From technological disruption to building trust, this discussion will examine how the landscape is evolving and what leaders in law and higher education can do to chart a course forward.

Rodriguez’ career spans 25 years in academia and the legal profession. Her scholarship and teaching center on constitutional law and theory, administrative law and process, and immigration law and policy. She earned her B.A. in history from Yale College in 1995. She attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, where she received a master of letters in modern history in 1998. She earned her J.D. from Yale Law School in 2000. After law school, Rodríguez clerked for Judge David S. Tatel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jeannie Rhee is the Managing Partner of Dunn Isaacson Rhee and one of the nation’s foremost crisis managers and litigation strategists across high-stakes white collar and civil matters. From 2017-2019, Rhee served as a Senior Deputy in the Mueller Special Counsel Investigation, leading the office’s largest teams investigating foreign cyber and social media interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments to follow the talk.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/4pe3aksc, email programs@swhplibrary.org, or call 207-244-7065.

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