Upcoming Science Cafe

From Scars to Regrowth:

Lessons from a Salamander



Monday, July 13, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Hybrid event at Maren Auditorium and via Zoom

BAR HARBOR — Join James Godwin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the MDI Biological Laboratory, for a fascinating look at his current research on regeneration. Unlike humans, axolotl salamanders can regrow limbs, heart tissue and more, completely scar-free at any stage of life.

Why do humans heal with scars, while some animals can regenerate entire body parts?

Dr. Godwin’s research explores a key difference: the immune system. His work focuses on macrophages, specialized immune cells that may determine whether the body forms scar tissue or regenerates damaged tissue.

By studying regeneration in axolotls and applying those insights to mammalian systems, his lab is uncovering new strategies to improve healing. Emerging clinical research is already beginning to harness immune cells as tools for delivering therapies that promote repair.

Understanding—and potentially unlocking—regeneration in humans could transform how we treat injury, disease and recovery.

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