

Monday, May 11, 2026 at 5 p.m.



Hybrid event at Maren Auditorium and via Zoom

BAR HARBOR—How can a millimeter-long worm help answer some of biology’s biggest questions?

Join Drs. Dustin Updike, Emily Spaulding, and Elisabeth Marnik in Maren Auditorium at MDI Biological Laboratory for a fascinating look at C. elegans — one of the most influential animal models in modern biology.

Discover how these tiny worms helped drive groundbreaking discoveries, why scientists have studied them for decades, and what they continue to teach us today.

Help us kick off the 2026 summer season early at our first hybrid Science Cafe!

Register Now

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