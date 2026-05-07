BAR HARBOR—The town’s contractor will be replacing a curb stop for a water service line on Mount Desert Street on Friday, May 8 from 6 am to 6 pm. Mount Desert Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic from 64 to 68 Mount Desert Street. Vehicles will detour around the closure via Spring Street and Shannon Way during this time.

In addition to the temporary road closure/detour from Spring Street to Shannon Way all day on Friday, May 8, other construction activities will occur in the east bound lane of Mount Desert Street near the Jesup Memorial Library between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Flaggers will direct traffic around the Library work zone.

If possible, through traffic should avoid Mount Desert Street between Spring Street and Main Street.

If you have any questions, please email water@barharbormaine.gov or call 1-207-288-3555.

UPDATE: This was updated at 9:24 a.m. because the town released information about an additional work zone on Mount Desert this Friday. Bolds are ours.

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