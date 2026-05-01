PORTLAND – Today the Maine Gun Safety Coalition issued endorsements for both Maine congressional races, the first in a series of endorsements aimed at educating voters on which candidates are serious about protecting Maine citizens from gun violence, which is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States.

Last November Mainers voted overwhelmingly to pass an Extreme Risk Protection Order (or “red flag”) law, which empowers family members to directly petition a court when a loved one is in crisis and may pose a threat to themselves or others. Under the new ERPO law, both family members and law enforcement have more tools to intervene quickly before a crisis becomes a tragedy. Question 2 passed in the 1st Congressional District by 70.28% and the 2nd Congressional District by 53.26%.

“The election made clear that a majority of Mainers in both congressional districts support common-sense gun safety laws and believe that gun rights come with responsibilities like keeping firearms out of dangerous hands,” said Nacole Palmer, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition. “It’s time for leaders like Chellie Pingree and Jordan Wood, who have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and stand for the principles Maine voters support: common-sense laws that help keep our families safe over the tired, profit-driven fear mongering of the gun lobby.”

Chellie Pingree, one of the founders of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and a previous winner of its Fitzgerald Award for championing gun safety, is a co-sponsor of many of the gun safety bills currently proposed at the federal level.

“In Maine, we understand the traditions of responsible gun ownership,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (ME-01). “But we also know we can respect those traditions and still take commonsense steps to save lives. Too many families have experienced the heartbreak of gun violence, suicide, and domestic abuse. I’ve always believed we need practical, sensible policies that keep our communities safe while respecting Maine values.”

Jordan Wood, one of four candidates for the Democratic nomination for Jared Golden’s U.S. House of Representatives seat, is the only candidate in the 2nd Congressional District race to publicly support the Extreme Risk Protection Order ballot campaign, and has campaigned as a gun safety champion who supports common-sense laws that save lives and keep our communities safe.

“Mainers deserve to live their lives without fear of gun violence,” said Jordan Wood, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives. “To drop their kids off at school, go to church, or go bowling without fear of gun violence. That’s what freedom should feel like. And I’ll fight like hell in Congress to make sure what happened in Lewiston never happens again. Maine has a proud hunting tradition. I grew up around it. The Second Amendment and rights of responsible gun owners are things I respect. But that doesn’t mean we can’t also take some basic steps to keep people safe.”

Wood’s opponents have distinctly different and dangerous views on gun laws: Matthew Dunlap, the retired executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, Maine’s state-based gun lobby group that led the misinformation campaign against Question 2, and state Senator Joe Baldacci, who voted against nearly every gun safety bill that came across his desk while in the Maine State Senate.

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About Maine Gun Safety Coalition

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is a nonprofit coalition of gun responsibility advocates, health care and mental health professionals, faith leaders, teachers, gun owners, veterans groups, and other advocates dedicated to reducing gun violence and saving lives. MGSC believes in an evidence-based approach to gun violence prevention and advocates for common sense policies at the state and federal levels that make our communities, schools, and families safer.

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