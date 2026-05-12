BAR HARBOR—ArtWaves is thrilled to welcome nationally exhibiting artist and former college professor Suzy Kopf for a vibrant weekend of watercolor, colored pencil, and mixed media workshops this spring. Known for her thoughtful work and approachable teaching style, where she will meet you where you are, Kopf offers a unique opportunity for both experienced artists and curious beginners to create in a welcoming community studio setting — with all materials included.

Workshop offerings include Botanical Painting: Maine’s Wildflowers, Watercolor Collaging Mount Desert Island’s Landscapes, and Mix the Right Color the First Time, Every Time in Watercolor, along with professional development sessions for artists. Participants will explore watercolor techniques, color mixing, collage, botanical illustration, and colored pencils while drawing inspiration from Maine’s landscapes and flora.

“These workshops are about creative exploration, technique, and connection,” says ArtWaves founder Liz Cutler. “Suzy brings extraordinary professional experience while making art feel inviting and joyful.”

Space is limited and advance registration is best. Full workshop details and registration are available at https://www.artwavesmdi.org/CALENDAR

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