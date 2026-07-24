SEAL HARBOR - Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Victoria Johnson to present the 2026 Beatrix Farrand Society Annual Lecture, “Glorious Country: How Frederic Church Brought the World to America and America to the World,” on Saturday, August 1st, at 4pm at the Holy Family Chapel in Seal Harbor. Admission to the Annual Lecture is free, but pre-registration is required. A Zoom option is also available.

Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist Victoria Johnson will share the dramatic and consequential life of the artist Frederic Church, whose footsteps she followed around the globe for her “absorbing” (Ron Chernow) and “thrilling” (Andrea Wulf) new biography of Church, Glorious Country. Church’s curiosity, bravery, and passion for nature drove him to explore the world, but it was his astonishing talent that allowed him to bring the world to America at a time when landscape photography was in its infancy and most of his countrymen and countrywomen would never see a different country or continent.

Exhibited to acclaim abroad, Church’s blockbuster paintings persuaded skeptical critics that the so-called “New World” could, in fact, give birth to towering artists and furnish the subject matter for great art.

A master artist and citizen, Church brought the world to America, and America to the world. Presented in the 200th year since Frederic Church’s birth.

Victoria Johnson is the author of three books, including the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic. She holds a doctorate in sociology from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree in philosophy from Yale. She is Professor of Urban Policy and Planning at Hunter College of the City University of New York.

Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.





Copies of Glorious Country will be available for purchase during the event.

The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of Beatrix Farrand, is open to the public every Thursday, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., from June 18 until September 17.

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