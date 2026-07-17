Looking to give back to Acadia National Park? Here are several ways you can lend a hand this week! How to participate:

Save Our Summits hikes: Register on our website (registration closes 24 hours before each hike): https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/save-our-summits-registration/

Drop-In Stewardship projects: Registration is not required, but visit our website for time and location details: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/stewardship-volunteers/

Membership Table volunteers: Regular opportunities are available for folks who love to talk about the park and share visitor impact stories! Learn more about training opportunities on our website: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/membership-office-volunteers/

Stewardship projects for service groups: If you have a group of 5+ people interested in helping with trail and carriage road maintenance, drop us a line! https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/service-groups/

Wild Gardens of Acadia docents: This is perfect for plant lovers who love sharing plant facts with visitors. Learn more: https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/volunteer/wild-gardens-of-acadia-volunteer/